'He's got to produce the results' - can Kalif Du Berlais live up to the hype in the Haldon Gold Cup?

If the 14-time champion trainer, who has 50 Cheltenham Festival wins under his belt, thinks he has a future star on his hands it is worth paying attention.

So Paul Nicholls saying of Kalif Du Berlais that "in terms of potential, he’d be right up with the best two-mile chasers I have trained" in his recent Racing Post stable tour means that the BetMGM Haldon Gold Cup should make compulsive viewing.

"The sky’s the limit for him," he added of a five-year-old for whom he is eyeing the Grade 1 Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown, and who scored at that level in novice company at Aintree last April.

Kalif Du Berlais (right) wins the Maghull Novices' Chase at Aintree Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

This is a well-trodden path. Four of the trainer's record eight Haldon Gold Cup winners went on to take a Grade 1 race, with Flagship Uberalles, Azertyuiop and Politologue landing the Champion Chase at Cheltenham.

"I obviously think he's a nice horse," Nicholls said of Kalif Du Berlais on Thursday. "He did well as a novice, he won a Grade 1 as a five-year-old and anyone would be proud of that achievement.

"This is a big race. We've been very lucky to win it with some very smart horses who've gone on to Tingle Creeks and things. That's what I'd like to think he might do."

But the trainer stressed: "I'm under no illusions he's got to take the next step forward if he's going to reach the top. It's for him to take that step and then we'll see where we are.

"He's on the first rung of the ladder. We can talk and dream as much as we like, but now he's got to produce the results."

Nicholls hopes the ground will not be too quick for him to risk Harry Cobden's mount, and said: "I'll be checking beforehand. I'll listen to Cobby after he's ridden Quebecois earlier.

"He's won on good ground before at Aintree, he's not a soft-ground horse, but I'll make sure it's safe and if it is then it's all systems go. He's had an awayday and he's fit and well."

Reporting by David Carr

Look out for a star

The two-mile chase programme truly begins only on Haldon Gold Cup day. Don’t miss this famous Exeter handicap because you might see a future Tingle Creek or Champion Chase winner.

In reality, only one horse in this field can harbour realistic hopes of competing in such races, and that is Grade 1-winning novice Kalif Du Berlais .

Paul Nicholls has a strong affinity with the Haldon Gold Cup and some of his past winners jump off the page. Greaneteen landed two (2020 and 2022) for the yard, with a Tingle Creek victory sandwiched between. Flagship Uberalles bagged the 1999 Tingle Creek the following month, and the trainer’s superstar chaser Azertyuiop won the Exeter highlight on his first start after his 2004 Champion Chase success.

So what to make of Nicholls’ latest pretender? Kalif Du Berlais made his chasing debut at Carlisle at this time last year, and it was going swimmingly until he crashed out at the fourth-last. Before that mishap he had managed to gain the most lengths jumping (3.79 LGJ) at his fences of the four runners.

The spill evidently didn’t leave a mark on Kalif Du Berlais for long as he went on to produce more complete chasing performances at Newbury and Cheltenham. Indeed, the only time he failed to gain ground at his jumps relative to his opposition throughout his novice season came in the Scilly Isles.

That proved the wrong spot for Kalif Du Berlais, who recorded a faster top speed (33.22mph) than Arkle winner Jango Baie and Handstands at Sandown before weakening out of things, confirming his lack of suitability to a stiff 2m4f on testing ground.

The minimum requirement for a top-class two-mile chaser is to attack fences at speed and seldom miss a beat. That is what we saw from Kalif Du Berlais in the Maghull at Aintree, and more of the same is needed at Exeter.

Last season’s Haldon Gold Cup winner JPR One falls shy of the top level and it is essential Kalif Du Berlais deals with him, plus a host of other useful handicappers, to keep the open-company Grade 1 dream alive.

Analysis by Robbie Wilders

Ground and weather

The going was described officially as good on Thursday, at a track which has had two inches of rain since racing on good to firm ground last month. Forecast showers mean that is not expected to change.

What they say

Joe Tizzard, trainer of JPR One

If Paul Nicholls' runner is as good as he thinks he is, he's a fair horse. But our one goes very well fresh, he's every bit as fit as he was last year and clearly loves it round there on the ground. I'm looking forward to taking him on.

Saint Segal: "He's been a model of consistency recently and has more self-confidence" Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Jane Williams, trainer of Saint Segal

He's been a model of consistency recently and has more self-confidence. We've got a lot to find against the others but it was a career-best at Chepstow, when I didn't think he was fully wound up. The ground was slightly quicker than other people wanted there and that's probably the only thing we've got in our favour at Exeter. It shouldn't bother him.

Dan Skelton, trainer of Thistle Ask

He's been in great form recently, winning twice. The ground will be in his favour and he gets the chance to go right-handed, which I think is a bonus. He's taking on the best horses he's ever faced by some distance, so we're aware of how hard the task is going to be. But he's in the best form possible to have a go at it.

