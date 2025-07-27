'He's got plenty of ability and he's schooled very well' - exciting JP McManus novice Davy Crockett makes hurdling debut

All eyes will be on the Willie Mullins-trained Davy Crockett in the first race at Galway as the son of Annie Power follows in the footsteps of half-brother Mystical Power in trying to win this novice hurdle after a bumper success.

Mystical Power scored by seven lengths and went on to win Grade 1s at Aintree and Punchestown later that season. However, according to Patrick Mullins, Davy Crockett is a very different type and doesn't resemble his half-brother, or his mother for that matter.

The record-breaking champion amateur is the only rider to have sat on him in public, partnering him to an easy nine-length victory in a Punchestown bumper last month.

He said: "Davy Crockett gave me a great feel at Punchestown. He's not like his mother or half-brother. He's a small and feminine horse, but he's got plenty of ability and he's very hardy. He's schooled very well and hopefully, just like his mother and half-brother did, he can win at the Galway festival."

That bumper at Punchestown has been won by the likes of Faugheen and Marine Nationale, but the second, fifth, sixth and seventh from last month's race have all been well beaten since.

Despite having been seen only once and having yet to jump a hurdle in public, Davy Crockett is already 14-1 second favourite with bet365 for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle at the 2026 Cheltenham Festival.

Gordon Elliott: runs Eternal Echo in the opener Credit: Debbie Burt

This is unlikely to be a picnic for Davy Crockett, though, as Eternal Echo has some classy bumper form of his own and a decisive maiden hurdle win at Cork to go with it.

Trainer Gordon Elliott said: "He's a nice horse who has taken well to jumping. I think better ground will suit him and I'd like to think he'll give a real good account of himself. He's not a bad horse."

Elliott last won the Ballybrit opener with Royal Eagle in 2022.

Los Toldos is another Cork maiden hurdle winner and represents the father-and-son duo of Shark and Paddy Hanlon, while Mick Collins brings a rating of 123 to the table.

It's a smart race to begin the seven-day extravaganza and Davy Crockett will need to be on his game to collect.

