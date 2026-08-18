'He's got an electric change of gear' - our top tipsters share their views on a thrilling Juddmonte International clash   

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The Juddmonte International has been cited as potentially the race of the season, and there has been plenty of debate among the Racing Post tipsters regarding who out of Ombudsman and Constitution River will come out on top.

Paul Kealy is relishing the battle between John and Thady Gosden's Ombudsman, who is the joint highest rated horse in the world, and the young protagonist, and he believes the Godolphin-owned five-year-old can retain his crown on the Knavesmire.

"It's a fascinating contest, but I'd have Ombudsman at shorter than evens," said Kealy. "He's got an electric change of gear, as he showed yet again in the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot, and he comes here fresh after swerving Sandown."

The Aidan O'Brien-trained Constitution River posted a Racing Post Rating of 128 when justifying favouritism in that Sandown race, the Coral-Eclipse, but Kealy feels the Group 1 was not the strongest of races.

He said: "As good as Constitution River looked in the Eclipse, the race had a weak look about it on paper, with the older horses largely unproven at Group 1 level and ultimately falling short, so all he did was beat three-year-olds he'd already beaten.

"You can certainly put a high enough figure on it, but you can't get him as high as Ombudsman, who is rated as the best middle-distance horse in the world for a good reason."

However, Tom Segal has an opposite opinion to Kealy despite William Buick's mount "ticking all the boxes" ahead of his title defence.

He said: "Ombudsman has better form and he likes York, having won the race last year, so why do I think that Constitution River will beat him? It could be a case of heart ruling the head because we know everything there is to know about Ombudsman and it would be hugely exciting if a three-year-old could beat him in his pomp."

Segal was visually impressed with Constitution River's three-length success over A Boy Named Susie, who franked the Sandown form by winning at the Curragh last weekend, and he is confident of more improvement to come.

He said: "It's more than just that, because Constitution River just looked different in the Eclipse. Only special horses quicken again having hit the front a long way out, having chased too strong a pace up the Sandown hill, and I'm expecting an even better performance in the Juddmonte."

Robbie Wilders, however, has contrasting thoughts to both Segal and Kealy, and is surprised nobody is talking about the other runners in the £1.5 million feature on day one of the Ebor festival.

O'Brien has won the race seven times, most recently with City Of Troy two years ago, and Wilders is favouring a massive run from one of his other contenders.

He said: "I’m hearing a lot of dialogue about the Juddmonte International being a two-horse race and I’m blocking it out.

"Ombudsman is brilliant but yet to face up against a top-class three-year-old and, on raw ability, I don’t think there’s much between Constitution River and Hawk Mountain despite the formbook suggesting otherwise."

Wilders believes Hawk Mountain's price is worth taking, particularly as there are some question marks surrounding some of the other challengers.

He said: "Rather than backing one of the top two at sub 2-1 odds, I’d sooner play Hawk Mountain each-way. He’s 20-1 in a nine-runner field and is fresh from two monster efforts in the Prix du Jockey Club and Eclipse, races which were run to suit Constitution River rather than him.

"Perhaps we’ll only see Hawk Mountain’s best in the autumn once the rain arrives and he is the Ballydoyle first string. However, the juice is worth the squeeze because it’s debatable whether third favourite Item has shown as much as Hawk Mountain while Almaqam is yet to cut it in a Group 1 this deep."

Read more York Raceday Intel:

3.00 York: The Great Voltigeur has become a standout trial for the St Leger - but who will come out on top as O'Brien, Haggas and Gosden clash?

3.35 York: Juddmonte International set to thrill us again as Ombudsman and Constitution River head star-studded line-up for racing's world championship

'He's got an electric change of gear' - our top tipsters share their views on a thrilling Juddmonte International clash

'The quality in the race is amazing, so we are definitely challengers' - learn more about Francis Graffard's dark horse in the International

'York will suit him and it's great Ryan Moore can ride' - three horses to back and key trainer insight for day one of the Ebor meeting

2026 Juddmonte International tips: the runners, the odds, the verdict

Why the Juddmonte is more than Ombudsman versus Constitution River – it's a £850,000 decider between racing's two most powerful breeding empires

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