'He's got a lot of class' - Ireland's tallest jockey hoping to strike at the Punchestown festival with Asian Master

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The towering Thomas Costello has high hopes of a first Punchestown festival success on board Asian Master , whom he steered into fourth behind Slade Steel in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle just two years ago.

Since then, Asian Master has switched from the Willie Mullins stable to the jockey’s father, Tony, and he went down fighting on Easter Monday at Cork when beaten a neck by Journey With Me on his most recent appearance.

Costello is 6ft 4in, so it is a fair achievement for him to be riding at all, and he gives the nine-year-old a big chance, although he is under no illusions about the magnitude of the task facing him given the opposition.

Costello said: "He ran well at Cork, and he just got into a battle with Journey With Me up the home straight. That probably didn’t suit my horse as he’s got a lot of class, but don’t forget Journey With Me was rated 155 this time last year."

The jockey added: "It’s only his second time trying three miles, but the champion trainer [Mullins] thought he would definitely stay this trip when he had him, so hopefully he’s right.

"The one thing I would say is that it’s one of the strongest hunter chases I can remember in a long time. Even the likes of Lets Go Champ, Lifetime Ambition and a whole host of others wouldn’t look out of place in any of the handicaps at Punchestown this week. It’s a race that will take a bit of winning."

If he does stay, Asian Master must have a massive chance. Not only was he fourth in the Supreme, but he returned to the Cheltenham Festival last year to finish in mid-division behind Caldwell Potter in the Jack Richards Novices’ Handicap Chase. A few point-to-point wins in the spring have got his confidence back, so ignore him at your peril.

What they say

Emmet Mullins, trainer of Its On The Line

He seems to be in good form, so he tells me anyway! The trip should help him get into a decent position early. That’s what found him out at Aintree, and he could never quite get into it. He seems to like Punchestown, so hopefully he’ll go well again around there.

Sam Curling, trainer of Wonderwall and Wrappedupinmay

It just didn’t happen for Wonderwall at Cheltenham, but he’s won a point at Dromahane since then and seems to be in good form. He’s a very classy horse and, if he came back to his best, you’d hope he would be bang there. Wrappedupinmay would prefer softer ground, so we’ll just have to see how much rain they get. He won around Dromahane a few weeks ago as well and was travelling well when he came down at Fairyhouse.

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