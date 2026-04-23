'He's going to have to make light work of these' - which three-year-olds should we be on Classic watch with at Sandown?

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John and Thady Gosden have a smart crop of three-year-olds, and one who has a bright future is recent Yarmouth winner Organise, who bids to give the yard back-to-back wins in the Esher Cup (1.50) .

He looked raw when winning a Southwell novice by seven lengths in November, a piece of form that has worked out well for an all-weather novice (third and sixth have won twice since) and there were still signs he was learning on the job when making his reappearance at Yarmouth, getting the hang of things only late to win going away.

The balance of his pedigree points to a mile being his trip, but he left the impression he would stay further at Yarmouth and his Dante entry suggests connections are confident he’ll stay middle distances.

While a run at York in less than three weeks' time would represent a fairly busy start to the campaign, it’s worth noting the yard’s two most recent Dante winners (Wings Of Desire and Roaring Lion) were both having their third starts of the season when taking out York’s Derby trial.

While Organise may not deserve to be shorter than current odds of 16-1 for the Dante on what he’s achieved so far, the yard often get marked improvement from their three-year-olds in relatively short spaces of time.

Organise 13:50 Sandown View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

The well-related Sunshine Star is another three-year-old of interest for the Gosdens at Sandown (4.10) .

This daughter of Sea The Stars was only just touched off by a rival with experience at Kempton on her debut and, given that her pedigree is full of Group performers over middle distances, she can only improve for an extra two furlongs on Friday.

A big performance here could set her up for a tilt at the Oaks, a race her half-sister Soul Sister won three years ago. Three of her rivals also have entries for the Epsom Classic, most notably Felicitas. She was weak in the market before scoring at Lingfield on her only start, and improvement should be expected from Ed Walker's filly.

Sunshine Star 16:10 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Sandown’s finale (4.45) looks competitive despite the small field, and one with a Derby entry is Into The Light for Charlie Appleby.

The son of Dubawi was green when making his debut at Lingfield, but picked up well when joined inside the final furlong to win by a length, getting the better of Al Azd, the odds-on favourite and subsequent maiden winner.

Into The Light then failed to justify favouritism himself when runner-up in a Southwell novice, form that hasn’t been done any favours since with the third, fourth and sixth all failing to make an impact at a modest enough level.

Into The Light is going to have to make light work of this field if he’s to have any hope of lining up in the Derby, for which he is a general 66-1 shot.

Into The Light 16:45 Sandown View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

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