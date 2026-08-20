'Oisin Murphy was very keen to stay with him right from the entry stage - which I thought was a positive'

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Race in focus: Group 2 Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes ( 3.00 )

By Denis Harney

Arapaho Gold puts his unbeaten record on the line as he steps up to Group 2 level, chasing a fourth straight victory for Michael Dods and a sliver of history.

Only an outstretched neck preserved his perfect record in last month’s Listed Rose Bowl Stakes at Newbury. That narrow margin doesn’t truly tell the tale as he was severely shunted across the track by a wayward rival early on, making the performance worth marking up.

History is against him, however, as no horse has ever won the Rose Bowl and Gimcrack. Fortunately, this progressive gelding can't read the record books.

“We’re obviously looking forward to Friday and it’s great for the yard to have a horse good enough to take his chance in such a prestigious race,” Dods said. “At the same time, we’re under no illusion that it’s a really tough test.

“It’s very competitive and we’re going into the unknown. Arapaho Gold is obviously a nice horse and, whatever he does on Friday, he’s already done well in his debut season. He deserves his chance.”

Arapaho Gold kept his unbeaten record intact by a neck in the Rose Bowl Stakes Credit: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Adaay Of Scarlett , meanwhile, is out to snap a frustrating record of his own, having finished runner-up in all four of his stakes outings.

Nonetheless, the Mehmas colt has got close to some of the top juveniles this term, not least when a length behind Man’s Best Friend in the Richmond Stakes at Goodwood last time.

The winner looks like a beast, and although Man's Best Friend was value for further than the winning distance, it is to Adaay Of Scarlett’s credit that he finished best of the rest.

"We think he should be fine on the ground and fingers crossed he can get his head in front in one of these big races," trainer Hugo Palmer said. "He’s done very well physically since Goodwood, his work has been good and we’re very happy with him. We felt he pulled up in front at Goodwood, so we've decided to put cheekpieces on him."

Like Arapaho Gold, Aidan O’Brien’s runner, Marco Polo , faces a trend – his trainer hasn’t landed the race since 2001. Yet it’s a big vote of confidence in the Night Of Thunder colt that he is fired in here after just one run, when second in a Curragh maiden 12 days ago.

O’Brien said: “We’re obviously going back quick with him but he ran very nicely at the Curragh and we think he should step forward from that run. He’s a horse we’ve always liked.”

The key quotes

Sky Bet Mile Handicap ( 1.50 )

Outback Heat: "Rain is a positive for him" Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Harry Eustace, trainer of Outback Heat

I’d give his draw in 18 of 20 back if I could. I think of all of our runners, he’s the one that we’d be looking for a bit of juice in the ground. He got away with quick ground at Ascot, but the rain is a positive for him. York is a notoriously difficult track unless you’re in the right position in the run and I think the draw will make it quite tough.

Ed Bethell, trainer of Noelan Star and Welbury

I think the ground is hopefully going to be a massive part of Noelan Star’s progression. He wants juice in the ground and he looks like he’s going to get it. He’s a lovely horse and he seems to be thriving now. Welbury is taking a massive step up from what he’s been racing against, but he’s progressing at a rate of knots. I don’t think he’ll mind a bit of juice underfoot. He’s got quite an awkward draw [19] for a free-going horse, so we’ll have to think over the plan.

Ed Walker, trainer of Astrazar and Jeddaal

It's good prize-money and looks the right race for both. They're progressive three-year-olds who'll relish the nicer ground. Astrazar has won a big race at York before and Jeddaal has done nothing wrong all season. They should both be very competitive.

Assured Data Protection Handicap ( 4.10 )

George Scott, trainer of Wave Rider

I think he needed the run at Goodwood, where it was a mile and a quarter on fast ground. We feel like a mile and a half is more his bag, while that was his first run off a wind-op and they often do better once they’ve got that little bit of confidence. He seems to have come forward after Goodwood and Oisin [Murphy] was very keen to stay with him right from the entry stage, which I thought was a positive. He has conditions in his favour and I feel like he’s a horse in good form.

British Stallion Studs EBF Convivial Maiden Stakes ( 4.45 )

Hugo Palmer, trainer of Game Character and Speyside

I’m surprised Speyside’s a bigger price than Game Character. I thought he ran with an enormous amount of promise at Goodwood. He should step forward as long as he handles the ground. Game Character should handle the ground as he’s by New Bay, but it’s a tough race on his debut. We like him.

Karl Burke, trainer of Launch Sequence

He’s a nice colt who we like a lot. He ran well last time and the horse that beat him at Goodwood, he’d beaten the time before, but they’d had another run in between. I think that made a difference and with that bit more experience under his belt he should go close.

Adam Ryan, assistant trainer of Magwitch

It’s a fantastic maiden to go for and we always like to have a runner in it. He’s a lovely horse who is doing everything right at home and is ready to run.

Sean Quinn, joint trainer of Master Celeritas

He’s done everything right since he came from the Arqana Breeze-Up. He’s a horse who shows a good attitude and plenty of ability. We earmarked this as a good starting point some way out.

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Oklahoma

He was a bit disappointing in Killarney but he mightn’t have appreciated being in front. We’ve always liked him.

Sky Bet EBF Fillies' Handicap ( 5.20 )

Karl Burke, trainer of Dunkfield Dreamer and Pendella

They’ll both run well and they have real good draws in one. I particularly like Pendella, but having said that, Dunkfield Dreamer will love the ground. Hopefully we’ll get two good runs from them.

Runners to note

Say What You See (4.10 )

Plenty have strong claims in this wide-open handicap. Master Builder, a lightly raced five-year-old with a strong record fresh who landed a big gamble here back in May, Master Vintner, who bounced back to form in no uncertain terms last time out at Thirsk, and French Duke, a slightly unlucky third in this last year, lead the obvious ones, but Say What You See might be worth a chance at tastier odds.

His progress through the ranks has been impressive and relentless. He’s 21lb higher than this time last year but has been first past the post four times since then, including at this track in June. He has a high cruising speed, finishes his races strongly and stays the trip well. He handles soft ground too so rates a fair each-way play at a nice price.

Ross Brierley

Say What You See 16:10 York View Racecard Jky: Billy Garritty Tnr: Liam Bailey

Plaid (5.20 )

It is not often that you see handicaps won by eight lengths, but that is what Plaid achieved when she was successful at Hamilton in May and it wasn’t just the margin that was impressive. The Topspeed figure of 79 pointed to an extremely quick time for that grade.

James Fanshawe knew what he had on his hands and quickly upped Plaid into Listed class on the back of that. She struggled on soft ground at Goodwood on her first run in that higher grade, but recorded a career best when third in the Glasgow Stakes at Hamilton last month.

That form was well advertised when the runner-up Prizeland won the Galtres Stakes on Thursday, and Plaid should be dangerous back down into a handicap off a mark of 92.

Graeme Rodway

Plaid 17:20 York View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: James Fanshawe

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