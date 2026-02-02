'He's done very well for us and has another big shout' - thriving five-year-old out to go one better after shaking up Brentford Hope

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Ben Haslam has revitalised countless JP McManus-owned horses over the years and the trainer has already worked his magic with Kientzheim , who struck on her second start for the yard at Musselburgh in November.

McManus wasted little time in sending the six-year-old mare to Haslam as she was considered a Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle prospect for Nicky Henderson a year ago, trading at around 10-1 for the Cheltenham Festival following her victory on King George day at Kempton.

The return to a right-handed circuit, combined with a switch to front-running and a step up in distance in a lower grade did the trick for Kientzheim, whose 67-day absence is of no concern given her desire for the type of surface we seldom get in the depths of winter.

A stiff 2m1f around Carlisle should be ideal and she remains of strong interest in the same grade, albeit there are several others with fair claims.

Medieval Gold and That One are back following their course-and-distance scrap in November, the winner since joining Patrick Neville for one of The Real Whacker’s owners.

Lady Babs loves it around Carlisle and returns to her favourite venue seeking a track-and-trip four-timer. Gintime enters handicaps with potential after an easy victory in a Sedgefield maiden hurdle which fell apart last time, while Haarar continues to be placed to good effect by Sam England and was second in this race last year.

Smart Decision is also interesting. He has an exceptional strike-rate and would have bagged a sixth victory in eight career starts in a better race at Haydock last month if the classy Brentford Hope hadn't spoiled the party.

Analysis by Robbie Wilders

Going news

The going is good to soft on the hurdle track. All hurdles will be run on the inner course. The forecast is cloudy with a maximum temperature of 7C.

What they say

William Easterby, rider of Smart Decision

Just short of two miles was probably a bit sharp for him last time and this should play more to his strengths. He’s done very well for us of late and has another good shout against some last-time-out winners.

Ben Haslam, trainer of Kientzheim

She really needs to go right-handed, which is why she hasn’t run for a while due to lack of opportunities and also the weather. She’s down in trip but the stiff track should play to her strengths.

Alan O’Keeffe, assistant to Jennie Candlish, trainer of Dunkerque

He’s a new horse to us from a new owner in the yard and we're still getting to know him. Given the problems we’ve had in the yard, he can be expected to improve upon whatever he achieves here.

Jimmy Walton, trainer of That One

He’s had a poisoned foot since he was second behind Medieval Gold last time and has had a break, but he’s ready to go again.

Nicky Richards, trainer of Gintime

The race she won at Sedgefield was a bit of a Grand National job as the two fancied ones in the race came down at the same flight. We took the win but it’s difficult to know if she’s well handicapped or not.

Jimmy Moffatt, trainer of Book Of Secrets

We found out that the outer track at Carlisle is too much of a test for him but he should be okay on the inner and he’s ready to go after a few issues.

Reporting by David Milnes

1 Sometimes, when a Lambourn trainer sends a horse to a northern venue, it's a desperate search for the most winnable race, but something different is going on when Harry Derham sends his box to Carlisle. His record there, at this early stage of his career, is four winners from five runners, and he's got a perfect record this season of three from three. He evidently has a pretty good grasp of what kind of animal copes well with that stiff and undulating circuit, so his two runners there must be taken seriously. Derham runs Lasko Des Obeaux , last seen tiring into third on almost unraceable ground at Exeter before Christmas, in the opening novices' hurdle (1.30). Then there's Rosie Mahler , half-sister to a Scottish Champion Hurdle winner, having her second start in a novices' hurdle for mares (2.35).

2 The Dublin Racing Festival may be over but quality racing continues in Ireland when Fairyhouse stages the Solerina , a Grade 3 hurdle for novice mares (2.25). Limini and Laurina won this on their way to Cheltenham Festival glory, while Honeysuckle also took this prize. It should again be a key trial for the Ryanair Mares Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham next month, as the two most obvious contenders, Oldschool Outlaw and Place De La Nation, are second and third in betting lists for the festival race.

3 Ruth Carr has been going well over the past couple of months, with ten winners from 51 runners, and it's interesting to see the five-year-old Cajetan making his debut for her yard in a sprint handicap (6.00) at Wolverhampton. A winner off today's rating at Newcastle in December 2024, when he was with Jack Channon, he's been off since June.

