'He's been trained for this and I wouldn't swap him' - key quotes and analysis for the Aintree races before the Grand National

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We have seen only one Stayers’ Hurdle winner follow up a few weeks later in the Liverpool Hurdle since 2017 and Home By The Lee is out to emulate Sire Du Berlais by achieving that impressive double.

The market, however, is expecting the Cheltenham Festival form to turn on its head with Honesty Policy available at significantly shorter odds than Home By The Lee.

Honesty Policy has almost seven lengths to find but defied his inexperience to win the Mersey at this meeting last season and a first-time tongue-tie suggests there may have been a potential breathing issue at the festival.

Regardless of Honesty Policy’s inability to get seriously involved, it was his first experience of Cheltenham and his fifth-placed finish was another lifetime best on Racing Post Ratings following his eye-catching third in the Long Walk on his comeback.

It should be noted that Honesty Policy is fresher than most following only two starts this campaign, while Home By The Lee has been pulled up both times he has run in this race at odds of 9-2 and 5-1 after contesting the Stayers’, so this 11-year-old is hardly one for maximum faith.

Jingko Blue: BetMGM Cup winner steps up to Grade 1 company Credit: John Grossick Racing (racingpost.com/photos)

Other strands of Cheltenham form are tested. Jingko Blue dominated the BetMGM Cup from the front and steps up to Grade 1 company. Air Of Entitlement makes a similar jump and produced a classy handicap performance to land the Martin Pipe off a big weight.

It is expected this longer trip will be fine for both. Jingko Blue is already a chase winner over three miles, while Air Of Entitlement is a strong stayer at intermediate trips and is related to an Irish Grand National winner.

Last season’s Liverpool one-two Hiddenvalley Lake and Strong Leader bypassed Cheltenham and that strategy paid dividends for both a year ago. They provide added spice in a competitive affair.

What they say

Nicky Henderson, trainer of Doddiethegreat, Impose Toi and Jingko Blue

Impose Toi just didn’t show up at Cheltenham. I’ve got an idea he wants a flat track so we’re coming here again. He was very good around Ascot and very good here when he won on his reappearance. We’ve put cheekpieces back on. Jingko Blue is not only going up in class but trip as well. He got the two and a half miles at Cheltenham very well and jumped great. We got a very easy lead that day, he definitely got the run of the race. He is the interesting one. Doddiethegreat is not really a Grade 1 horse but he’s on a mission to earn prize-money because Kenny Alexander gives all the money to the Doddie Weir Foundation and even a place is worth plenty.

Paddy Hanlon, rider of Hewick

I can’t wait for the race, he’s been a star for me and the family. He’s come out of Cheltenham well and we’re very happy with him. He should run a nice race again, he was only beaten ten lengths at Cheltenham and he’s come forward fitness-wise.

Home By The Lee: won the Stayers' Hurdle last month Credit: Patrick McCann

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Home By The Lee

He hasn't shown up on his two runs at Aintree but we think there were excuses. He's not getting any younger but a reproduction of his Cheltenham run would see him in the mix and he's prepared very well.

Olly Murphy, trainer of Strong Leader

He loves the track and he’s been trained for the race after a little wind op. He’ll have his conditions and so it’s exciting. I wouldn’t swap him.

Three key horses for punters

Kaka's Cousin

1.20 Aintree

Jonjo and AJ O'Neill struck with Wellington Arch on day two of the Grand National meeting and stablemate Kaka’s Cousin has strong claims in the William Hill Handicap Hurdle.

Backed into 9-2 joint-favoritism for the fiercely competitive EBF Final at Sandown on his handicap debut last month, Kaka's Cousin fared best of the prominent racers in a gruelling running and his fourth-placed finish deserves upgrading.

The time of the EBF Final was strong. While this unexposed six-year-old clearly handles the mud, he is 1-1 on good ground and should thrive over this longer distance with a more efficient ride.

Rooster Crowing

1.55 Aintree

Few can be ruled out with confidence in the Mersey Novices’ Hurdle and French raider Rooster Crowing may not be the back-marker the early betting implies.

Bryony Frost: takes the ride on Rooster Crowing Credit: Edward Whitaker

With 18 hurdles starts, Rooster Crowing holds an experience advantage over the market protagonists and returns to novice company after an excellent third in the Grade 2 Prix la Barka three weeks ago.

The battle-hardened five-year-old pulled well clear of the fourth when finishing on the coattails of two top-notchers at Auteuil. The winner, Leader Sport, was fresh from a Grade 1 chase victory, while runner-up Losange Bleu is a four-time Grade 1 winner who has bagged almost £1.3 million in prize-money.

Brave Fortune

2.30 Aintree

Joseph O’Brien has bided his time with Brave Fortune in recent months and his patience can be rewarded in the William Hill Handicap Chase.

This greater emphasis on stamina need not bother proven stayer Brave Fortune, whose two starts for O’Brien have been over an adequate 2m5f.

Brave Fortune was fastest through the final two furlongs when edged out by a thriving Emmet Mullins-trained winner when last seen at Thurles and seems to be sitting on a big career best.

The presumption is O’Brien has protected Brave Fortune’s mark with a view to getting him back on better ground for a big handicap chase in the spring and this looks an ideal spot.

Analysis by Robbie Wilders

The rest of the Aintree card - key quotes

12.45 Hallgarten & Novum Wines Maghull Novices' Chase (Grade 1)

Olly Murphy, trainer of Alnilam

He’s had his wind done and been freshened up. I probably overraced him in the first half of the season but he’s fresh and well now. He’s got a good record fresh and I imagine we might just take a lead as there’s loads of pace in the race. He could outrun his odds.

No Questions Asked and Ben Jones at Ascot in November Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Ben Pauling, trainer of No Questions Asked

He's in great order. I've stuck cheekpieces on to sharpen him up, and while all Grade 1s are tough to win, there doesn't seem to be a superstar in this field. I hope he can be competitive.

1.20 William Hill Handicap Hurdle

Olly Murphy, trainer of Wade Out, Ikarak, Good To Be Alive and Hold The Serve

Hold The Serve is the shortest price and the least exposed. I thought Good To Be Alive could be interesting going up in trip again. He’s been crying out for three miles and a fair track. Ikarak ran a cracker at Cheltenham and he’s probably been overlooked because Sean [Bowen] rides Hold The Serve. Wade Out is off a 9lb lower mark than when he ran in the National Hunt Chase and he’s been completely overlooked. He’s in a set of blinkers and if hurdles rejuvenate him, he’s definitely not the worst handicapped horse.

Kaka's Cousin and Jonjo O'Neill Jr winning at Kelso in February Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

AJ O'Neill, joint-trainer of Kaka's Cousin

He seems to have taken his racing really well all season and while he lost last time, we felt he took his form to another level. He's progressive and we hope there is more to come.

1.55 Turners Mersey Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1)

Tom Lacey, trainer of Montemares

He’s got to find a bit on ratings but the race should be run to suit and we’re expecting a big showing.

Mickael Seror, trainer of Rooster Crowing

Given how the Top Novices' Hurdle on Friday cut up maybe there’s a slight regret in the choice but he can sometimes be a little bit cold at the start and that would be a bigger issue over two miles, whereas this is a distance French horses would be more used to running over.

Scorpio Rising and Sean Bowen storm clear in the EBF Novices' Handicap Hurdle Final at Sandown last month Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Olly Murphy, trainer of Scorpio Rising

He’s on the up and it’s the first time he’ll race on some better ground, which hopefully won’t be a hindrance. We thought he deserved a crack at a race like this before the end of the season after a great campaign, and we’re really looking forward to it.

2.30 William Hill Handicap Chase

Tom Lacey, trainer of Cruz Control

He seems in great nick and he’s just really hard to get right in the depths of winter. He’s well at home and he went there off a very long break last year and won. It’s perhaps a deeper race this year and he’s off 1lb higher. To win that race three times on the bounce would be pretty special.

Cruz Control goes in search of a hat-trick in the William Hill Handicap Chase Credit: Grossick Racing (racingpost.com/photos)

Hugo Merienne, trainer of In Love

We’ve thought about running him in Britain for a long time and it hasn’t worked out until now. He’s dropping down in grade and in France he's limited in what he can do [in conditions races] by what he’s earned, while there’s only really the Prix du President de la Republique for him in terms of valuable handicaps. He’s improved for his comeback and he needs a decent pace and a big field, so four- and five-runner races at home don’t really suit him.

Reporting by Conor Fennelly and Scott Burton

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