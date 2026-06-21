'He’s absolutely thriving' - rapid improver bidding for remarkable fifth win in 12 days

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Rockafeller Skank: at Richard Spencer's yard

Rockafeller Skank, who started his winning spree off a mark of just 25, is bidding for a remarkable fifth win in the space of just 12 days in a 1m2f Class 6 handicap at Brighton on Sunday.

The Richard Spencer-trained gelding began his rise through the ranks at Yarmouth on June 10 when he easily overcame rivals rated 25lb above him in a 0-50 Classified Stakes and has not looked back.

Named after a song by Fatboy Slim, Rockafeller Skank put his best foot forward again under a 6lb penalty just 24 hours later at the Norfolk track in a similar contest over 1m2f to become the lowest-rated horse in 26 years to complete such a sequence.

Dropping back to 1m½f at Wolverhampton five days later, the three-year-old came late to claim the hat-trick before notching the four-timer back on turf at Lingfield on Thursday.

Spencer said: “Rockafeller Skank seems to be enjoying his racing and his weight is good which is why we’ve kept him busy. From his four wins he’s put the weight back on and he did it quite nicely over a mile and a quarter at Lingfield last Thursday.

"The worry previous to that was the mile at Wolverhampton two days before which we thought might have been a bit sharp, but he managed to get away with it.”

Phil Cunningham (right): of Rebel Racing and his trainer Richard Spencer Credit: Edward Whitaker

From an opening mark of 25, the son of Supremacy is to race off 72 on Sunday which is his BHA mark of 60 plus two 6lb penalties.

Spencer added: “He did it well at Lingfield under three penalties which was 18lb extra and we can still run in a 0-50 at Brighton because we entered last Monday. You are allowed to run 5lb above that threshold, hence he’s running off 60 plus penalties.”

Spencer is already considering what comes next for Rockafeller Skank after Brighton and added: “We’ll get Sunday out of the way first but he has an entry at Leicester next Thursday and will have another at Newmarket the following day.“

On the project as a whole, he added: “He used to work well with 70-rated horses last year but didn’t show up in his races so we had him gelded, which seems to have made the difference.

“He’s absolutely thriving. He would be doing more if he was in normal full training. He’s been racing and nothing else bar having a pick of grass.”

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