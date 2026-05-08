'He's been laid out for this since last year' - key insight for Saturday's big betting race as 29 line-up in Victoria Cup

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Only one of the last 12 Victoria Cups has been won from a single figure draw and that race (2023) was run on soft ground, helping to level the playing field for those drawn low. While there are 29 runners declared for this year’s race, there’s a lack of out-and-out front-runners and horses positioned prominently could be at an advantage.

Last year’s winner, Hickory , bids to be the first horse to win back-to-back renewals since the race switched to Ascot in 1963 and connections will be hoping the field go hard enough for this habitual hold-up performer. He’s a dual course-and-distance winner who has only been out of the places in two of his nine Ascot starts, and while he returns on a career-high mark, he looked better than ever at the back end of last season.

Hickory (centre, purple and white cap): wins the 2025 Victoria Cup Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Mudbir just clung on to win a 7f Glorious Goodwood handicap last season and met trouble in running on his only subsequent outing. It’s fair to assume there’s more to come from this unexposed, well-bred colt who is closely related to Nazeef and a half-brother to Mostahdaf (both Group 1 winners and Royal Ascot winners). Trained by John and Thady Gosden with the champion jockey booked, it’s easy to see why he’s been made favourite.

Jordan Electrics is one that could go forward from the high numbers. Jim Goldie’s representative ran a highly encouraging race on his first start over seven furlongs when runner-up at the Craven meeting and raced a bit too close to a strong pace to fully see that race out. It’s a slight concern that the ten-year-old hasn’t shown anything like his best in two previous Ascot visits but he lurks on a dangerous mark.

One horse with plenty of Ascot form in the book is Popmaster , who finished fourth in this contest last season from the same handicap mark. While not the force of old, he’s been running consistently well on the all-weather this winter and did best of those drawn in the low numbers in the All-Weather Championships Mile, an effort worth marking up. Stall two could be tough to overcome on this ground but he’s versatile with regards to tactics and the yard have kicked off the campaign in fine form.

Analysis by Phill Anderson

Mudbir ready to roll

Mudbir was under consideration for the Lincoln at one point this spring but connections have opted to start him off at seven furlongs, a distance over which he was twice successful last year.

The four-year-old, who is favourite for the 29-runner feature, is fit from plenty of work on Newmarket's Al Bahathri Polytrack gallop in recent weeks and should enjoy the likely ground conditions for John and Thady Gosden.

Richard Hills, assistant racing manager for Shadwell, said: "It's a hell of a competitive race as it always is but he's working well and is ready to get his season going.

"Seven furlongs on a stiff track suits him best like it did at Sandown and Goodwood last year, and also he likes the fast ground."

What they say

Chris Dixon, member of The Horse Watchers, owners of Royal Zabeel

Hopefully the track will suit him and he's been in good form at home.

Jackie Clover, assistant to Tom Clover, trainer of The Wizard Of Eye

He has good track form but isn't the easiest to train. He has a lot of ability and seven furlongs on fast ground is his bag. If it drops right for him he could run a nice race.

Ed Walker, trainer of Popmaster and So Darn Hot Popmaster has run numerous good races in this and finished seventh and then fourth in the last two seasons. He showed himself as good as ever on the all-weather in the winter, running as enthusiastically as always, and he's suited by this flat out seven furlongs so should give another good account. So Darn Hot ran well from a poor draw on All-Weather Championships finals day at Newcastle. That was his first outing after a three-month break and he ought to be competitive. He's on a good mark and should be really suited by this race.

Eve Johnson Houghton, trainer of Great Acclaim and Jumby

Great Acclaim ran well at Haydock last time to be third and is shaping up to run a big race. I was amazed Jumby managed to sneak in at the bottom and I wouldn't rule out him running a big race effectively running off a mark of 82.

Ed Bethell, trainer of Khafiz and Yorkshire

Khafiz ran well on stable debut last time and we're looking forward to running him. He appears well drawn, as is Yorkshire who is back from a layoff. He ran well in the Buckingham Palace Stakes last year but will come on a bundle for the race.

Jamie Osborne, trainer of Hickory

He won it last year so this was always going to be his starting point. He's a year older and 10lb higher now and no doubt some will have better handicapped horses to face, but he looks fantastic and I expect him to run a good race.

Richard Brown, adviser to Wathnan Racing, owners of Defence Minister

Hamad Al Jehani and his team have done a great job with him. We gelded him over winter and we were pleased with the way he came back at Kempton. He won nicely there but more will be needed now up in grade and up 4lb.

David Menuisier, trainer of Tribal Chief

We are taking a bit of a punt dropping from a mile to seven but we feel he doesn't do himself any favours as he's not a hold up horse but he misses the break. We feel that they don't go quick enough over a mile as they do over seven which will help him, as will the stiff finish.

James Tate, trainer of Storm Free

He's in good form and has been laid out for this since last year. Any rain would help his chances.

Reporting by David Milnes

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