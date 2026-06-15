'He's as good as he's ever been' - Charlie Appleby holds pocket aces in bid to get off to a flyer and end his recent Royal Ascot hoodoo

Charlie Appleby had to wait until the final day of the meeting last year to end his Royal Ascot dry spell, but he holds the aces in the Queen Anne Stakes as he bids to get straight on the scoreboard in 2026.

The trainer is a 16-time winner at the royal meeting, but Rebel's Romance's success in the Hardwicke Stakes 12 months ago was his first in three years. He is Appleby's sole winner from 36 Royal Ascot runners since Naval Crown took the 2022 Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes.

Godolphin's main trainer has had two Group 1 wins in 2026, but he had a three-week spell in April and May without a winner and had no runners at the Derby festival.

It means success at Royal Ascot has added significance this year, and Appleby plays his best hand in the meeting's opener, with leading contenders Notable Speech and Opera Ballo among his three runners.

Charlie Appleby and William Buick embrace after Rebel's Romance win in the Hardwicke last year Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Notable Speech was back to his best in the Lockinge Stakes at Newbury last month. But he has been beaten twice at Ascot, including when fourth in the Queen Anne last year.

Appleby said: "People have a question mark against him at Ascot, but I think on both occasions we did not have the rub of the green you need at this level. It looks as though conditions will be in his favour and, if he can put the Ascot hoodoo behind him, he's there to take all the beating.

Notable Speech: impressive winner of the Lockinge Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"He's in great order. He went into the Lockinge after a frustrating run in the US, so there hasn’t been a massive amount of improvement since Newbury, but he's as good as he's ever been."

Opera Ballo is the trainer's other Group 1 winner this year. He took the Jebel Hatta in January before a fine success in Sandown's bet365 Mile in April.

Appleby said: "The straight mile will be more of a challenge compared to Sandown and Meydan, although he's done very well mentally and physically since his last start.

"He was very impressive when making the running at Sandown, and it will be up to Billy [Loughnane] to see what sort of horse he has underneath him, but hopefully he can take a lead this time."

Appleby's three-strong team also includes First Conquest , with Ryan Moore booked to ride. Moore has had six winners from 38 rides for the trainer.

Are we just overreacting to Appleby's form?

By Graeme Rodway, deputy betting editor

‘What has happened to Charlie Appleby?’

That is a genuine question that someone posed just last week and it begs another question: have things really been that bad?

His numbers are down this year, but not by much, and he still holds a 26 per cent strike-rate in Britain and Ireland. That’s better than Aidan O’Brien.

Maybe Appleby has become a victim of his own success. He has consistently held a strike-rate of around 28 per cent this decade, and even hit 33 per cent last year. Is it possible that this campaign has just been a regression back to his average, after such a stellar time in 2025?

The thing that seems to have grabbed many people’s attention is what happened (or didn’t) at Newmarket last month. Appleby has become famous for dominating the Guineas fixture, but this year he went 0-10 over the weekend, and an awful lot was made of it.

It reminded me of a quote from legendary football tipster Kevin Pullein, published as part of the Racing Post’s 40 years of expertise. “Nearly everything I hear or read about football I find irrelevant, misleading or just plain wrong. This is because it is simply an overreaction to the score."

Charlie Appleby: holds a 26 per cent strike-rate in Britain and Ireland this season Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Isn’t ‘what has happened to Charlie Appleby?’ just an overreaction to his results? After all, five of his ten runners at Newmarket’s Guineas meeting finished in the first three.

It’s also worth noting that, two weeks later at Newmarket’s next meeting, Appleby saddled four runners and they finished 1121. That is an example of regression to the mean in action, where a particularly bad run is immediately followed by one that takes it back to the average.

Since he started training Appleby has a 24 per cent strike-rate in the month of May and hit only 18 per cent for that period this year, but his overall record in June is 22 per cent and he’s already at 36 per cent this month. That’s another example of results averaging themselves out.

But every statistic that I’ve mentioned is just noise. There is nothing wrong with using it to show that Appleby had a slower May than normal, and a better June, but it has no predictive value.

So what is the best way to assess what might happen with his runners this week? The ideal starting point is his career strike-rate, which is 26 per cent. But if you want to get more granular, then his all-time record at Ascot in the month of June is a modest eight per cent.

It should obviously be expected that his Royal Ascot record is worse. The racing is better than the day-to-day, the fields are more competitive and on average significantly bigger, so it’s more difficult to win there. But Appleby also seems to prioritise Newmarket’s July meeting.

That’s particularly true with his juveniles. He has saddled only two winners of the two-year-old races at Royal Ascot and he is 0-10 since the start of the decade.

So don’t be tempted to ask: ‘what has happened to Charlie Appleby?’ should things not go his way. He’s doing fine, just fine.

What they say

Charlie Hills, trainer of Cicero's Gift

He ran decent enough at Newbury and Sandown, and we've had no problems with him at all. He's probably as good as we've ever had him.

Charlie Hills: "He's probably as good as we've ever had him" Credit: Getty Images

Thady Gosden, joint-trainer of Damysus

He was drawn out on the wing at Newbury last time, where he couldn't get any cover. This smaller field and a better draw should help and he's been in very good order at home since. We feel the stiff mile at Ascot should suit.

Harry Eustace, trainer of Docklands

It looks a stronger race than last year, but our horse is in good form and arguably his run in Hong Kong last time was a career best. He's admirably consistent and always turns up, particularly at Ascot.

William Haggas, trainer of More Thunder

He's got a chance. Notable Speech beat him easily at Newbury, but he's in good form. He should have won the Wokingham last year, so we know he likes the track. He's got a bit of a wide draw, but it is what it is.

More Thunder: represents William Haggas in the Queen Anne Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Karl Burke, trainer of Zeus Olympios

It's obviously a very tough race, but we think he's improved from Newbury, where he didn't have the run of the race. He was drawn wide and stumbled. We'll ride him slightly differently and hopefully find a length or two, which puts us on the tail of the favourite [Notable Speech], who has not performed on his two starts at Ascot. I think him, Opera Ballo and Docklands are the big three in front of us.

Reporting by Matt Rennie

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