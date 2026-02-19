'He's a superstar and it's a privilege to ride him' - Oisin Murphy confident of 'very good run' as Constitution Hill makes Flat debut

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

It might not be quite the day of reckoning but Constitution Hill faces a completely new challenge when lining up against 12 rivals for his Flat debut at Southwell on Friday in the SBK Road To Cheltenham Novice Stakes (7.30 ).

A brilliant winner of the 2023 Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham, Constitution Hill was unable to defend his title 12 months later due to injury and then fell in the race in 2025, setting off a sequence of runs over hurdles which has seen him complete only once in his last four starts.

A return to the festival is far from ruled out by trainer Nicky Henderson and owner Michael Buckley, but Constitution Hill is being sent to Southwell both to test his current state of heart and mind as well as to begin exploring whether the nine-year-old has a future at a decent level on the Flat.

Reigning champion jockey Oisin Murphy has been recruited to ride, and Constitution Hill's participation – which was confirmed only on Wednesday after he survived a scare over being balloted out of the £40,000 race – has garnered huge media and public interest.

Square Necker (purple jacket, right) chased home the smart Bedouin Prince at Doncaster on his first start Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

There is meaningful opposition in the shape of the Willie Mullins-trained Daddy Long Legs , a winner at Grade 3 level over hurdles, as well as Amo Racing's promising Square Necker , who scored last time at Dundalk and will be having his first start for the operation's retained trainer in Newmarket, Kevin Philippart de Foy.

Constitution Hill posted a Racing Post Rating of 177 on that famous day at Cheltenham three years ago, eclipsing the mighty Istabraq's best effort by 2lb to earn the highest mark for winning the Champion Hurdle since RPRs began in 1988.

Nor is form in the higher reaches of the sport a matter of ancient history, as he posted a figure of 162 in defeating Lossiemouth on his first start for a year when landing the Grade 1 Christmas Hurdle at Kempton less than 14 months ago.

With no hurdles to negotiate here, connections are expecting a bold show, so the imponderable that raises its head is this: how does top-class hurdling form translate to the Flat?

Constitution Hill has galloped at Kempton on several occasions pre-Cheltenham, but will be racing on the Flat for the first time on Friday Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

It is a fascinating question and, as with almost everything this horse has done since he thumped his rivals by 14 lengths on his hurdles debut at Sandown in December 2021, the racing world will be watching eagerly to discover the answer.

What the champion jockey has to say about Constitution Hill

Murphy is in many ways the ideal choice for the assignment, given his family background – his uncle Jim Culloty holds the distinction of having both ridden and trained a winner of the Cheltenham Gold Cup – and his insight into how one of jump racing's stars will stack up in a novice race on the Flat is certainly worth listening to.

Murphy also has a huge amount of experience around Southwell, boasting a 14 per cent strike-rate at the track over the last five years, with 14 wins from 97 rides.

"Constitution Hill is a superstar, but unfortunately the last few races haven’t gone to plan for him," Murphy told the Racing Post.

"He felt great when I rode him and it’s great that he’s trying this and that I’m getting the leg-up. I’m very grateful to Michael Buckley and Nicky Henderson for allowing me to ride him. It’s a privilege.

"On what he’s achieved already and on his work at home, you’d expect him to run a very good race. I’m not concerned about a wide draw. I wouldn’t have minded any draw."

Murphy is well aware that, with the ITV Racing cameras rolling for the latest in the Friday Night Live series of broadcasts, and an attendance swelled by local university students via sports, media and events business Invades, this will not be a regular all-weather meeting.

Murphy said: "I think it’s really good for racing; the fact there’s been lots of chat about it can only be positive, and I hope Southwell draws a huge crowd.

"The surface rides very well and they’ve spent a lot of money on facilities at the track, so I think they deserve some credit, as do the organisers for getting Constitution Hill there and putting on the race. All these people deserve to be rewarded with a decent-sized crowd."

Nicky Henderson looks on as Constitution Hill breaks from the stalls on Charlie Hills's all-weather gallop Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Henderson has had to worry about the bumper entry of 32 revealed last Saturday, which meant Constitution Hill might not have got a run.

Relieved of that burden on Wednesday, he has been able to concentrate on putting the finishing touches to raceday preparations, including taking Constitution Hill up the road to Lambourn neighbour Charlie Hills's all-weather gallop for some extra stalls practice.

Henderson said: "Constitution Hill has been working in the stalls for a few weeks. This particular work was just another reminder that, when they open, you go. He's drawn a bit wide [12 of 14 declarations initially], but Oisin knows what he’s got to do. As to where to go, I'll leave that bit to him."

What the other trainers say

Fergal O'Brien, trainer of Tripoli Flyer

We're really looking forward to it. He's always shown a lot of tactical speed for us. We actually sent him away to do a bit of stalls practice with Gary Witherford last spring and we've done a bit more at home and he's been good. Having Billy Loughnane is a big positive. When the owner asked about the stalls I told him my job is to get him in the gate and Billy's is to get him out.

Kevin Philippart de Foy, trainer of Square Necker

The horse moved to Newmarket, he’s settled into his routine very well and I’ve been very pleased with him. It’s difficult to compare his form with some of the National Hunt horses, but we have a good horse, although it’s never easy when you have to carry a penalty.

Patrick Mullins, assistant trainer of Daddy Long Legs

He has good Flat form and although he hasn’t run in a long time, which is a concern, we’re not sending him over for the fresh air. He’s always a horse that has shown an awful lot of speed. He seems to like good ground, although obviously we can't be entirely sure whether he’ll handle Southwell.

