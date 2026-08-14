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Raceday Inteltomorrow
15:10 Newbury
premium

He's a Group 1 winner but has plenty to prove - now his powerful owners have found the 'ideal' race that could become a punter's paradise

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We might be only days away from York's star-studded Ebor meeting, but Newbury comes first and the track's Visit Malta Hungerford Stakes day is a notable occasion in its own right.

So important, in fact, that connections of the likely big-race favourite have chosen Berkshire over Yorkshire, with Never So Brave lining up in the Group 2 Hungerford rather than defending his crown in the Group 1 Sky Bet City of York in seven days' time.

That was the message from owner Saeed Suhail's racing manager Philip Robinson, who said: "It was either this or go back to York, but that looks a very hot race, and we think this will be ideal for him."

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