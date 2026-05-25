Here are the races you don't want to miss on a busy Monday - including Brits in Classic action on the continent

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There is fascinating action across both codes on Monday and these are four races you should watch, including one from Germany.

RF Miller & Co Handicap Hurdle ( 3.23 Cartmel )

When there is a £30,000 hurdle anywhere at this time of year, it is rare not to see Dan Skelton involved, and he duly fields likely market leader Tranquil Sea in this competitive-looking contest.

The six-year-old has been kept busy since joining the stable, running 11 times since September and winning twice, most recently at Plumpton, when scoring by five lengths, for which he was put up 7lb. He finished fourth of 15 at Haydock last time, but that effort suggested his revised mark remains workable.

Dan Skelton: has a 16 per cent strike-rate at Cartmel Credit: Sarah Farnsworth

Al Sayah finished a place ahead of Tranquil Sea at Haydock, three and three-quarter lengths in front of him. She is 3lb worse off with Tranquil Sea here, though Neil Mulholland has booked 5lb claimer Harry Atkins.

Also in the field are a couple of recent winners; Speed Davis arrives seeking a hat-trick, while Lipa K was another last-time-out winner. Isabelle Ryder takes 5lb off Roger Pol , who has won two of his last three starts.

Coolmore City Of Troy German 2,000 Guineas ( 3.40 Cologne )

There is strong British interest in the Group 2 German 2,000 Guineas at Cologne.

Simon and Ed Crisford saddle Title Role , the mount of Sean Levey, Karl Burke runs Shayem (Clifford Lee) and Richard Hannon is represented by Lost Signal (Shane Foley).

Shayem: runs in Germany for Karl Burke Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Oisin Murphy rides the Henk Grewe-trained Asker , who won a Group 3 at Krefeld on his most recent outing last month.

Shayem finished fourth behind Constitution River in the Dee Stakes at Chester last time, while Title Role was fifth in the Greenham behind Shayem's stablemate Alparslan. Lost Signal was runner-up to Talk Of New York in a conditions race at Newmarket last month.

The one they may all have to beat is the Francis Graffard-trained Lord Clover , whose second to Hawk Mountain in the Prix de Guiche earned a Racing Post Rating of 110, putting him 6lb clear on that metric in the 11-strong contest.

Zetland Gold Cup ( 4.07 Redcar )

Salam Dubawi won at Hamilton earlier this month Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

There have been just two winning favourites in the last ten runnings of the Zetland Gold Cup, while the previous two renewals went to 14-1 shots.

Despite that trend, the attention is drawn to leading fancy Fierce Fortitude who bids to follow up last month's course-and-distance success. He has been raised 4lb for that victory but still appeals as one of the likelier winners.

Divine Knight and Spoken Truth were the other pair towards the head of the betting on Sunday, with Divine Knight not seen since finishing midfield in last season's Cambridgeshire.

Salam Dubawi won on his second start for Jim Goldie last time and must defy a 6lb rise, although the extra furlong could suit. Goldie’s stable has been in excellent form recently.

Clouds Hill has claims for Charlie Johnston, while Rainbow Nebula was a course winner over a mile last time and this extra two furlongs could be within range.

McHale Mayo National Handicap Chase ( 6.35 Ballinrobe )

Duffle Coat and Sam Ewing winning the Mayo National in 2024 Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Gordon Elliott has won the last three runnings of the Mayo National and it would be no surprise to see him extend that sequence with either of his two runners, Maxxum or Lucky Lyreen .

Maxxum is the more fancied of the pair, having won two of his five starts over fences, and arrives off the back of a fourth-placed effort in the Grade 3 An Riocht Chase. Lucky Lyreen has 5lb claimer Josh Williamson on board, with the jockey seeking his first win at the track.

Fourteen rivals oppose the Elliott duo, with Harry Cobden taking the ride on the Gavin Cromwell-trained Invictus Machin in the colours of JP McManus. However, the eight-year-old is without a win since scoring at Kilbeggan in August 2024.

The same connections are responsible for topweight Perceval Legallois , while the McManus silks will also be carried by the Enda Bolger-trainer Fakir D'Oudairies .

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