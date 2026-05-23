'Her work has been fantastic' - four horses to note on the Curragh undercard

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Kilkea Castle Marble Hill Stakes (Group 3) (2.15)

Ballydoyle have unleashed some very smart performers in this 6f contest, including Albert Einstein, Blackbeard and Fairyland, and Great Barrier Reef is the chief hope this time after a wildly impressive six-length win on his debut over course and distance last month.

Stablemate Carry The Flag was less stylish in winning his maiden at Naas last time but rates the type to improve stepping up to this trip. Trainer Robson Aguiar saddles the main opposition to Aidan O'Brien's pair in Edward Thatch and Immortal Guard, both maiden winners.

O'Brien said: "Great Barrier Reef hadn't done a lot before he ran first time out at the Curragh, so we think he has learned plenty from that. I'd say he's a very nice colt. Carry The Flag won at Naas and seems to be coming forward nicely. He's nice, too."

BYD At Finlay Motor Group Spring Fillies Handicap (2.45)

This is a fiendishly competitive fillies' handicap, but the lightly-raced Green Carrera made a very encouraging start in handicaps at this track last time and this step up in trip should see her go close under Dylan Browne McMonagle.

The Joseph O'Brien-trained three-year-old couldn't reel in Spinning Around 20 days ago on her handicap debut but still shaped very nicely after a break, with the drop in trip counting against her. She's been raised just 1lb for that effort and could easily improve past her rating back at a mile with that run under her belt.

Lanwades Stud Stakes (Group 2) (3.20)

Paddy Twomey holds a strong hand in this race with City Of Memphis, last year's Irish 1,000 Guineas fifth, who has returned with two impressive wins following a long absence, and One Look, who possesses some high-class Curragh form.

Twomey might therefore take some stopping, but the last British trainer to land this race was Mick Channon in 2018 with Opal Tiara and his son Jack could repeat the feat for the family. He reports his Hey Boo in rare form on her seasonal return.

"She's probably the one horse I've got in the best form out of everything," he said. "Her work has been fantastic, and she's really come to hand well this year. I think she's a very good filly, and whatever she does here she'll improve bundles. I think she's one who can mix it in the top grade this year."

CAVALOR Equine Nutrition Handicap (5.40)

Lark In The Mornin: the Cheltenham Festival winner is thriving on the Flat Credit: GROSSICK RACING 07710461723

A Cheltenham Festival winner two years ago, Lark In The Mornin makes his return to action in this 1m6f handicap and is aiming for a three-timer on the Flat, having landed conditions races at Bellewstown and Listowel last year.

The ground should be ideal for the versatile six-year-old and it will be fascinating to see how he goes under Joey Sheridan with a view to the rest of the season, given he could be anything from a Galway Hurdle prospect to a Cesarewitch one.

Read more Raceday Intel:

A new question for Minnie Hauk to answer - but Aidan O'Brien's confidence (and that striking turn of foot) bodes well

Ryan Moore has jumped ship to True Love in the Irish 1,000 Guineas - but is he on the right one?

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