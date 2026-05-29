'He won very impressively at Windsor' - all you need to know plus key quotes for Carlisle's big Saturday card on ITV

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Three key horses for punters

Carlisle’s 1m3f handicap represents an outstanding chance for Wathnan Racing's unexposed four-year-old Opportunity to collect a decent pot on his sixth start.

A son of Frankel whose dam won the Prix Jean Romanet, Opportunity is related to four 107+ performers on Racing Post Ratings and was campaigned like a good horse last term, going off second favourite for the Cocked Hat Stakes after defeating top-class stayer Rahiebb in a Haydock novice.

He missed the rest of the season after finishing tailed off in the King Edward VII at Royal Ascot but returned with an eyecatching effort in a warm handicap at Ascot this month on his first run following a gelding procedure.

Opportunity simply found himself too far back on that occasion, staying on to promising effect as he was the only horse to dip below 12 secs in each of the final two furlongs.

He is entitled to benefit from his first run in almost a year and the form of his recent Ascot third has been boosted.

The sixth, Valedictory, who was racing alongside Opportunity turning into the home straight, ended up three lengths back and is rated 5lb higher after winning at Goodwood.

Brosay is well suited by a stiff 6f and is worth a look in the following sprint handicap for trainer Charlie Pike.

The four-year-old has returned to form on his past two starts after a slow start to the campaign and his latest sixth at Newbury in a valuable race deserves upgrading.

He looked set to go close before stumbling and losing his footing inside the final furlong, ultimately fading into sixth.

A 1lb drop means Brosay finds himself back on his previous winning mark, while two of his best performances came at Ascot, another track with a demanding 6f.

Expect Brosay to be covered up from his low draw and arrive with a late rattle under Tom Marquand, who teams up with Pike for the first time. His booking looks a statement of intent from the trainer.

Ed Walker, fresh from saddling Almaqam to win the Tattersalls Gold Cup last weekend, can bag another good prize with Celandine in the Achilles Stakes.

The 5f sprinters in Britain are an underwhelming bunch and a stiff 5f can bring out the best in this filly, who is best known as a 6f sprinter.

Celandine was far from disgraced on her only two runs at the minimum distance given she had the speed to force the pace in Molecomb when fourth to Big Mojo as a two-year-old, while she also finished midfield in the 2025 Nunthorpe from a poor draw.

This Group 2-winning juvenile lost her race at the start on her comeback in the Ellen Chaloner Stakes at Newmarket by jumping upon leaving the stalls, emerging with credit to stay on into fifth at a course which favours prominent racers.

A taxing 5f at Carlisle looks ideal if she can break on terms and she is expected to hit the line hard under Kieran Shoemark.

Analysis by Robbie Wilders

Best of the quotes

Richard Brown, racing adviser to Wathnan, owners of Opportunity

Opportunity is a horse William Haggas has always held in high regard, being very patient and letting him mature. Hopefully, he'll come to himself this season. It might not be the ideal track for him, but I think he's got the ability to run a big race off this mark.

Richard Brown, racing adviser to Wathnan, owners of Realign

We think he’s better than he’s shown and I’m not sure Newmarket suited him last time the way the race panned out. Any rain that falls would help his case.

Charlie Pike, trainer of Brosay

I'm expecting a good run, I think. This year we're seeing a different horse to what he was last year. He's enjoying everything a lot more now. We were impressed with him (at Newbury), but he was probably just over racing in the blinkers, so we've knocked him back down to cheekpieces. He’s in the Wokingham and we could do with coming up a few more pounds just to make sure we can get in, but I think there's a couple of wins in him between now and then, so hopefully he can go and do that, and then give us a day out at Ascot.

Clive Cox, trainer of Redorange

He’s doing really well and after not getting the best of runs at York, he made a quick turnaround and won very impressively at Windsor last week. He’s on his highest rating of 108, which confirms his wellbeing, and hopefully he’ll run well in another competitive race.

Ralph Beckett, trainer of Starlust

He will need it obviously and I'd be very surprised if he won, but five furlongs as Carlisle should suit him really well. He came back into work on February 24 and has done very well to get himself back to the racecourse this early.

Adam Ryan, assistant trainer of Washington Heights

Washington Heights has been an absolute star for Hambleton Racing; he takes them to all the big days. He will enjoy the ground and he's in form, so he'll be bang there.

David O'Meara, trainer of Estrange

We're on weather watch a little bit. She likes a bit of ease in the ground, and it's been such a dry spell. There are no issues at all with the change of track, we're happy to take her to Carlisle. She seems to have wintered very well and she's done plenty of work in the build-up to her return. This is the same prep as we did with her last year and, weather worries aside, we're very happy with where she is. For the most part we'll be looking at the same sorts of races, we'll start her season in a very similar way at the very least.

Reporting by Oliver Barnard

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