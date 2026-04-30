Hewick in a handicap, Bolger's latest cross-country star and a British raider back for more - horses to note at Punchestown on Thursday

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Mullins runners hard to split in Listed contest

Willie Mullins has three runners in the Listed Mares Novice Hurdle (3.05) and it's hard to split Diamond Du Berlais and Future Prospect in particular.

Patrick Mullins takes the spin on Diamond Du Berlais after guiding her to a sixth-placed finish in the Mares' Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham. An easy winner of a maiden hurdle at Ludlow in February, she has plenty of experience, having had 13 starts in France.

While she has proven Graded form over hurdles, Future Prospect, the mount of Paul Townend, requires a slightly bigger leap of faith. A very useful bumper horse last season, she was far too keen at Cheltenham but settled better at Fairyhouse last time and travelled well before her run flattened out.

Busselton out for successive La Touches for Bolger

Enda Bolger's record in cross-country events needs little explanation and Busselton will bid to add to his record in the La Touche Cup (3.40) , having landed the race last year when trained by Joseph O'Brien.

Busselton (blue/pink silks) on the way to victory in the La Touche Cup in 2025 Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

A former Kerry National winner, he had his first start for Bolger in a 2m hurdle at Cork earlier this month and ran about as well as could be expected over such an insufficient trip after a break.

He stays all day, illustrated by his tenacious success in this last season when he beat Desertmore House, and should go close again under Darragh O'Keeffe, who has two winners from four rides when teaming up with Bolger this season.

"He's in good form," said Bolger. "I'm just hoping not too much rain comes as he likes nice ground. But this has been his aim all year."

Busselton 15:40 Punchestown View Racecard Jky: Darragh O'Keeffe Tnr: E Bolger

Hewick could bring the house down

Hewick always commands plenty of attention wherever he pitches up and it's interesting that Shark Hanlon has opted to drop him to handicap company in the Listed 2m7½f hurdle (4.15) .

Paddy Hanlon rides Hewick for his father Credit: Lorraine O'Sullivan (racingpost.com/photos)

The former King George winner hasn't hit his usual heights this season but was only beaten ten and a half lengths in the Stayers' Hurdle prior to being pulled up at Aintree.

Despite top weight, he has been given a chance by the handicapper off a mark of 147 and would be one of the most popular winners of the week if he can bounce back to winning ways.

The trainer's son, Paddy, who claims 5lb, rides Hewick and said: "I can't wait. He came out of Aintree well. The ground was just too soft for him there and we'll see what the ground is like in the morning.

"He's back in a handicap now and I'm claiming 5lb off him, so we're hoping he'll run a nice race. Hopefully he can bounce back to that run at Cheltenham where he wasn't beaten far, and was only three lengths behind Teahupoo. Off that, you'd expect him to be bang there."

Hewick 16:15 Punchestown View Racecard Jky: Paddy Hanlon (5lb) Tnr: John Joseph Hanlon

Can Petit Tonnerre strike again?

The O'Neills love to have winners at Punchestown and Petit Tonnerre will bid for successive wins in the Listed handicap chase (4.50) under Richie McLernon.

Having secured a decisive two-and-a-quarter length victory in this race last year, he returns off a 1lb higher mark. While he hasn't pulled up any trees in four starts since, he did fare better when seventh in the Red Rum last time.

He beat the Eddie Cawley-trained Dont Go Yet to win last year and the same trainer is responsible for the likely favourite this time around with Come Walk With Me , who bolted up by ten lengths at Fairyhouse last time.

Petit Tonnerre 16:50 Punchestown View Racecard Jky: Richie McLernon Tnr: Jonjo & A J O'Neill

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