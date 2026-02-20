Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:15 Dundalk (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:15 Dundalk (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Raceday Inteltomorrow
15:15 Fairyhouse
premium

Who is Willie Mullins' chosen one in the race that makes Grand National winners? Paul Townend reckons the answer is 'obvious'

Deputy Ireland editor David Jennings sets the scene for a pivotal day of Grand National clues

Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Let the uncloaking commence.

The weights were released for the Grand National this week, so the unmasking process can begin. You can do what you want now. You have your mark. Like it or lump it.

For many of the 78 entries, the season so far has been about disguising your true face. We haven't seen last year's winner Nick Rockett at all and we've had only two glimpses of ante-post favourite Iroko, both over 2m5f. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
Deputy Ireland editor

Published on inRaceday Intel

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inRaceday Intel
more inBetting offers
more inRaceday Intel
more inBetting offers