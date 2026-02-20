Who is Willie Mullins' chosen one in the race that makes Grand National winners? Paul Townend reckons the answer is 'obvious'

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Let the uncloaking commence.

The weights were released for the Grand National this week, so the unmasking process can begin. You can do what you want now. You have your mark. Like it or lump it.

For many of the 78 entries, the season so far has been about disguising your true face. We haven't seen last year's winner Nick Rockett at all and we've had only two glimpses of ante-post favourite Iroko, both over 2m5f.