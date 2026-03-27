'He was always the one that we had in mind' - William Haggas and Flat big guns assess their Lincoln contenders

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William Haggas became the most successful trainer in Lincoln history when Godwinson earned him a fifth win in the traditional turf-season opener a year ago and the signs are encouraging that he could land a superb sixth with his sole entry Eternal Force.

Like three of those five – High Low (1992), Penitent (2010) and Addeybb (2018) – Eternal Force is a four-year-old with a progressive profile, having won his last three starts, soaring from a handicap mark of 83 to 96 in the process.

He will emerge from a low draw in stall six under Cieren Fallon, and Haggas said of the son of Dubawi: "Eternal Force was always the one that we had in mind for the race long term, although we left Sea Force in until the five-day stage in case anything went wrong with him.

"He's good. Whether he's good enough I don’t know, but he’s fit and ready to go. He improved after he was gelded last year and his last run was his best. He went up 8lb for that win at Haydock which was a good effort but whether that is good enough to win we'll see. He's got a good chance."

Eternal Force: won impressively at Haydock in October Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Eternal Force will have to defy the 162-day absence since that win on October 17, but Haggas was happy to curtail his season there. He said: "There wasn't much point in running him again after Haydock as the prize-money in the autumn is derisory in those sort of handicaps. All you need is a horse high enough rated to get in, which he has done easily.

"He's drawn low but Godwinson was draw over there last year and dropped in and came through late. I don't know what Cieren's going to do but there's pace around him."

In with a big Shout

Simon and Ed Crisford are busy with six runners at the Dubai World Cup meeting and also closer to home with the hardy Shout, who is the mount of Robert Havlin.

A consistent sort, Shout was last seen finishing fourth in the Balmoral Handicap at Ascot last October and is fit from a racecourse gallop at Chelmsford.

The jockey said: "Last year we were trying to get him to stay a mile and make him into a Britannia horse for Royal Ascot, but the ground was too quick for him that day.

"He then went to Goodwood where he was drawn in the car park but stayed on well over seven furlongs. He went back to Ascot and won. He's a miler who wants soft ground. I rode him in a racecourse gallop at Chelmsford the other day and he went well.

"He's drawn 19, which has been a good draw in recent years, but all the pace looks to be low this year. That said, he's quite uncomplicated, so hopefully he has a good chance."

Shout: an impressive winner at Ascot in September Credit: Edward Whitaker

What the others say

Jack Channon, trainer of Urban Lion

He's in great form again and I think he's improved from what he did last year. He put a real good season together last year, and he was a bit unlucky in the Hunt Cup. The big question mark is the ground, so hopefully it doesn't go too soft for him. I don't know about the draw, but the straight mile will play to his strengths and we're hopeful for a big run.

Ralph Beckett, trainer of Valvano

He’s ready and has shown he likes the track in the past. The good to soft ground should also be in his favour.

Charlie Hills, trainer of Galeron

This has been the plan for a while. I've been very pleased with his training over the last few months. Hopefully he’s a better horse this year and I think he’s nicely handicapped. He ran a good race when fifth in the race last year, and he's lower in the weights this time.

James Owen, trainer of Rogue Diplomat

He has good course form and is going for a five-timer. I'm thrilled at how he's developed from three to four. He's a much stronger horse this year. I think he has a great chance.

Greek Order: highly regarded six-year-old will wear a visor for the first time on Saturday Credit: Mark Cranham

Michael Bell, trainer of Greek Order

He’s drawn one which will be either a very good draw or a very bad one. On the plus side there are plenty of good ones drawn over there and we've put a visor on him.

David O'Meara, trainer Theoryofeverything and Bopedro

They've both been training fine. Theoryofeverything has had a good winter and any rain that falls would help his cause. Bopedro isn't getting any younger, so it'd be hard to think he's still well handicapped at his age, but he's been in good enough shape.

Gary Moore, joint-trainer of Alpha Crucis

This is his third run in it and it’s a good starting point. He's on a higher mark this year and the trip may be a bit sharp for him as he may well be best over a mile and a quarter this year.

David Menuisier, trainer of Tribal Chief

The horse is in really good form. He’s well. We need a bit of luck, but if the gaps open at the right time I think he’ll be bang there. He was unlucky at Ascot on his last run. I'm sure he’ll win one of these valuable mile handicaps at some point this season.

Read more:

Three key horses at Doncaster on Saturday - including an under-hyped miler and a maiden who may be bound for Classic trials

Hollie Doyle says this Lincoln contender has 'the perfect profile' as she joins our panel to preview a big weekend across the globe

Ranked: who has the best pedigree to suit the Brocklesby?

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