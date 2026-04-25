'He should be the one to beat' - Jim Goldie takes aim at Sunday's ITV4 handicap with improving sprinter

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David and Nicola Barron celebrated a last-gasp victory in the Scottish Sprint Cup at Musselburgh this month, although not with the horse the market expected as returning favourite Jer Batt lacked the gear change of his race-fit stablemate Pilgrim.

Jer Batt weakened in the final furlong on his reappearance and his sights are lowered for this Class 4 handicap on his second start following wind surgery.

It would be little surprise if he bounced back at a venue he likes, given he stretched clear to win an apprentice handicap here in 2023, while his second Musselburgh start resulted in a length third to American Affair and JM Jungle in the previous Scottish Sprint Cup.

That is superb form, as the winner and runner-up are each rated 19lb higher after proving themselves in top-class sprints. Jer Batt is 8lb lower.

Three-quarters of a length back in fourth was Mon Na Slieve , who is 1lb lower and recorded his best performance of the year when beaten a nose at Newcastle last time.

Further depth is added by the unlucky Reigning Profit , whose three starts in 2026 have returned the close-up comment, 'not clear run'. The traffic problems were particularly pronounced at Pontefract recently, although improving four-year-olds I'm Next and Montezuma make greater appeal.

I’m Next won at Beverley three days ago with plenty in reserve and is sure to be competitive under a 5lb penalty, having edged out Montezuma by three-quarters of a length when they met here in September. However, perhaps Montezuma possesses the greater scope to improve.

Jim Goldie is a master at taking his older sprinters to new heights and Montezuma looked destined for better after winning smoothly in a good time over course and distance a fortnight ago.

Analysis by Robbie Wilders

Going news

The going was good, good to firm in places on Friday with watering taking place. The weather forecast is dry with some partial cloud cover.

What they say

Mike Prince, racing manager to Middleham Park Racing, owners of Ziggy’s Triton

He ran well there last time when he found the ground a bit soft and this quicker surface should suit him better. He should be in the mix.

Seb Spencer, trainer of Archduke Ferdinand

He ran well there last time back off a break when he was beaten just over six lengths and he's come on for that. The five furlongs on fast ground might be quick enough for him – he would probably prefer six but it's good prize-money.

Jim Goldie, trainer of Montezuma and Arnhem

Montezuma won well there last time, so it helps that they’ve moved this meeting from Ayr. He has a middle draw which should suit him and he should be the one to beat. Arnhem has a bit to find with his stablemate on that running but is dropping in the handicap and the fast ground should suit him.

Ruth Carr, trainer of Reigning Profit

He was unlucky at Pontefract last time as he has been just about every start this year. He's well drawn and if things drop right for him this time he should have a big shout. His best form is at Pontefract, which is a very different track, but if he can lay up early he should be thereabouts.

Reporting by David Milnes

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