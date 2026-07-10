William Haggas eyes first July Cup with Royal Ascot hero Almeraq - but Satono Reve camp confident her can take his revenge

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William Haggas has yet to win the July Cup, but in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes winner Almeraq and Commonwealth Cup third Division he will field the best team in his decorated training career.

Almeraq was not considered fully ready for the Jubilee assignment but the four-year-old still came out on top by a nose in a thrilling international finish under Tom Marquand, bettering the reopposing Satono Reve , Joliestar and Stolen Kiss .

"He seems to have come forward and he's certainly in just as good a place as before Ascot," Haggas said. "Tom felt he was a little bit green and raw, so I think he'll have made natural progression. He hasn't done a lot, but he stretched well last week and I'm happy with him.

"I'm not sure whether the track will suit him but we don't have much choice and we'll find out. He'd enjoy a bit of cut in the ground but he coped with Ascot no problem. His action has improved with experience and racing, whereas he spent a bit of time in the air last year."

Almeraq (near): wins in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker

Three-year-olds have a decent record in the July Cup and Haggas has another promising colt on his hands in Wathnan Racing's Division , who chased home Venetian Sun the last twice. The latter's participation hinges on conditions, with trainer Karl Burke set to walk the track ahead of racing.

"He's a nice horse and he'll love the ground," Haggas said. "He needs a fast pace. He's been so unfortunate with his draws. We were disappointed in the Sandy Lane because he needs cover, and dare I say that race flattered Venetian Sun. In the Commonwealth Cup, he was in three and it seemed you wanted to be high."

"James [Doyle, rider] had been keen to half miss the break on him before, but he won't need to do that tomorrow. He's drawn on the wing again, but I think they'll race there anyway. If the first bit goes smoothly, he should run on well."

On differences between the pair, he added: "They're very different. They're good physicals but you can tell which one's three and which one's four."

Division (red cap): finished third to Venetian Sun at Royal Ascot Credit: Edward Whitaker

Christophe Lemaire: Satono Reve can take his revenge

Christophe Lemaire is excited to be reunited with Satono Reve after the pair teamed up to win the Grade 1 Takamatsunomiya Kinen together in March.

That was the seven-year-old's second success in that race and at the highest level, while he has also finished runner-up in the last two runnings of the QEII Jubilee Stakes at Ascot, with Ryan Moore partnering him to a nose second to Almeraq last month.

Satono Reve: Japan's best sprinter will be reunited with Christophe Lemaire at Newmarket Credit: Masakazu Takahashi

"It's a pleasure to be back on Satono Reve, especially at Newmarket on the July course," Lemaire said of the Noriyuki Hori-trained star. "He's a very nice ride, I rode him only once in Japan, but I had a great feeling on him.

"He's an easy ride, very genuine, and he's proven that he's very comfortable on straight courses because he ran very well at Ascot last year and this year, when he was only beaten by a short margin.

"Six furlongs is the perfect trip for him and he'll like the good ground, so he can take his revenge. It's a great opportunity for me to ride him again in England and I hope he'll run a great race."

Last year's runner-up Big Mojo 'stronger' this time

Big Mojo came to within a neck of winning this race last season before landing Group 1 honours in the Sprint Cup and his trainer Michael Appleby believes we have not seen the best of him this season.

"He's just been a bit unlucky," he said. "He's run well on his two runs this season and he seems in good order; I think he's as good as he was last year if not a little bit better. He's got to prove it on the track now, but I think he's a bit stronger this year.

"I think he only got beat last year because No Half Measures came on the other side of the track and I think if she came upsides him he'd have outbattled her."

Appleby can be buoyed by a significant jockey change, with William Buick set to partner Big Mojo after their major success together at Haydock last season.

He said: "It's good to get William back on and hopefully he should be going there with a decent chance. Haydock for the Sprint Cup will be the plan after this."

Big Mojo: landed the Sprint Cup under William Buick last season after finishing second in the July Cup Credit: GROSSICK RACING 07710461723

What they say

Donnacha O'Brien, trainer of Comanche Brave

He ran okay at Ascot, he wasn't disgraced and has been in good form since. There aren't big margins between those sprinters, so if he can find a few pounds of improvement, he could run a big race.

Marco Botti, trainer of Prince Of India

He's in great form. The main reason we're going for the race is because he loves the July course. He showed his best form at the meeting last year, the stiff six furlongs there really suits him, and the ground is similar to what it was last year. We've always had a lot of faith in him and he wouldn't be far off the top sprinters, as we saw when he was fourth at Salisbury. We've put blinkers on because in his last couple of runs he's taken time to get into a rhythm, which you don't want in a Group 1. He's worked well in them.

Coppull (near): remains highly regarded by his trainer Clive Cox Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Clive Cox, trainer of Coppull

I hope he was just drawn on the wrong side at Ascot and he did well against the horses he was drawn around. The day before it looked like the right place to be drawn, but on that day I'm not sure. I'm very happy, his build-up to Ascot was very pleasing, and he's got an edge on him and feels well going into this. He's run well enough on the Rowley Mile in the Middle Park to hope the track will be fine. Three-year-olds have a good record in this race, so I'm looking forward to it and I still hold him in very high regard.

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