'He seems to come alive at Galway' - who will grab the headlines in Ireland's richest amateur race?

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

There is never any shortage of stories to come from the Connacht Hotel Handicap on the opening day of the Galway festival. From the heartwarming to the simply crazy, the richest amateur race in Ireland has a knack for providing it in spades.

Last year came the tearjerker when, just six months after the tragic death of his brother Michael, Alan O'Sullivan guided Filey Bay to victory before dedicating the success to the sibling he said had been watching over him.

Twelve months earlier it was the turn of the 50-1 outsider Sirius, who was partnered to victory by his owner, the then 42-year-old David Dunsdon, who ended a five-year wait for a winner and became just the third British-born rider to land the prize.

So what story awaits this year?

There will be no repeat for O'Sullivan, whose move into the professional ranks rules him out of defending his crown aboard Filey Bay . But Dunsdon is back on Sirius , and with the seven-year-old having won at the Curragh when last seen in October, another bold bid would not rank as such a shock this time around.

Filey Bay and Alan O'Sullivan won at Galway last year Credit: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)

John Gleeson steered the JP McManus-owned A Dream To Share to Champion Bumper glory at the 2023 Cheltenham Festival and victory aboard Light Up The Dark would add another prestigious prize to his already impressive record.

Light Up The Dark must find four and a quarter lengths on Tounsivator after the latter won on his seasonal return at Fairyhouse.

Tounsivator is up 4lb and will be partnered by Patrick Mullins, the most successful amateur jockey of all time. He was the big story of the race back in 2022 when winning the contest for the first time following 15 failed attempts.

Speaking on the prospects of his mount, Mullins said: “He won last time and he’s still pretty unexposed on the Flat after five runs. He has run really well there the last two years, so we know he handles the track.

“He gets in at the bottom of the weights and seems to be at his best on better ground. The only slight worry is that he’s drawn in 19. But it can be done.”

Patrick Mullins: rides Tounsivator at Galway Credit: Lorraine O'Sullivan (racingpost.com/photos)

Then there is Derek O'Connor.

A fresh-faced 7lb claimer when winning this race for the first and only time in 2003, O'Connor has since gone on to dominate the point-to-point scene, becoming the most successful rider between the flags.

Yet for all his extraordinary achievements, Galway's amateur showpiece has stayed frustratingly singular in his CV.

Now 43, O'Connor rides the Joseph O'Brien-trained Comfort Zone , another JP McManus-owned contender. A second victory, more than two decades after his first, would bring his Galway story full circle and provide a fitting addition to one of amateur racing's greatest careers.

What they say

Bill Durkan, trainer of Holy See and Eagle Fang

I hope Eagle Fang can run a good race off a nice weight. We think a lot of him. Holy See is not a bad horse either. It will be hard for him off top weight but he’ll do his best. You never know, but it’s so competitive at Galway. It’s hard to have winners there.

Jarlath Fahey, trainer of Granite Bay

He’s in good order. He’s giving us the proper vibes and he's got nice draw and a good jockey. It’s going to be a very competitive race but hopefully he can put in a big performance. The step back up to two miles should suit him.

Patrick Mullins, assistant trainer of Sirius, Too Bossy For Us , Tounsivator, Daddy Long Legs , and Highwind

I rode Too Bossy For Us last year, but we put a hood on him then which probably backfired as he never travelled. I just felt that Tounsivator was less exposed than him, which is why I chose him. Sirius won this race off 9lb lower in 2024. She comes with no prep run so it’s not ideal but she should go well. I think this race would really suit Daddy Long Legs if he got in given his weight and the ground. He’s not the strongest finisher though so the hill would be a worry. Highwind is a reserve and has other options.

Daddy Long Legs: runs at Galway on Monday Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Emmet Mullins, trainer of Filey Bay and Teed Up

It’s going to be difficult going back with past winners. They’re a little bit higher in the handicap and a bit older. Teed Up seems to come alive at Galway, so fingers crossed he can find the spark again. It probably won’t be the only time we see him during the week. Filey Bay is hit and miss. He wasn’t running great towards the back end of last year, so we are hopeful more than confident. He’d be entitled to improve for this first run back.

Read this next:

5.10 Galway: Willie Mullins, Rich Ricci and a 'very impressive' French recruit: half-sister to Big Buck's bids to conjure opening-day magic for punters

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.