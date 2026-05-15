'He's ready to go' - Zeus Olympios targets Group 1 glory against stacked Lockinge field

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The dawn of a new era or the continuation of an established hegemony – that is the conundrum facing those assessing the mile division before the first Group 1 of the British season for older horses.

The BoyleSports Lockinge Stakes is dominated by a pair of exciting four-year-olds in Zeus Olympios and Damysus , whose similarities extend beyond their evocative names as they take on more experienced rivals with proven Group 1 form.

The two pretenders to the crown share an official rating of 120 after a series of deeply impressive performances, but Zeus Olympios steps into top-level company for the first time, while Damysus finished tailed off on his only attempt at the highest level in last year’s Derby.

In contrast, Notable Speech, Sahlan and Cicero’s Gift are already Group 1 winners – a factor that counts for plenty in the Lockinge, a race won in 22 of the last 30 runnings by a previous top-level winner over the mile trip – and The Lion In Winter was placed in four Group 1 races last year.

There is an element of Damysus being fast-tracked into a race the Gosden stable has dominated to take up the place vacated by the injured Field Of Gold, whereas this has long been the plan for Zeus Olympios, who warmed up with a third in the Sandown Mile last month.

"We're very happy with him," said trainer Karl Burke. "He's worked well and come on for his run, which we always knew he would, but we were hoping he could win at the same time, and I'm sure he'll put on a better show here.

"It's a big test and he's ready to go. We're trying to turn him into a stallion and for him to be a good stallion he needs to win his Group 1, so it's an important race for him. I'd have preferred not to be drawn on the wing [stall one] but it's not a huge field and hopefully it won't inconvenience him."

Proven on the big stage

Those going down the tried-and-tested route will be latching on to Notable Speech , a high-class miler who has performed on the biggest stage domestically and internationally.

Winner of the 2,000 Guineas and Sussex Stakes as a three-year-old in his first season, the son of Dubawi notched a North American Grade 1 double last year, culminating with success in the Breeders' Cup Mile.

Notable Speech: claimed a Grade 1 double in North America last year Credit: Edward Whitaker

Notable Speech has a recent run under his belt, having suffered trouble in running when fourth at Keeneland last month.

Trainer Charlie Appleby said: "He came out of the Maker's Mark Mile well, when things obviously didn’t go to plan. I'm hoping it can be the same situation as Modern Games, who was also beaten in the same Keeneland race before winning the Lockinge. We would like the rain to stay away, as the quicker the better for him, and he looks a leading contender.”

Lion on the prowl

The Lockinge is not always at the top of the Ballydoyle pecking order at this time of year, but Aidan O'Brien is taking the race seriously with The Lion In Winter getting another crack at Group 1 glory.

The one-time leading Derby hope failed to fire over a mile and a half, but proved much better suited over shorter trips when knocking on the door in the Prix Jean Prat, Prix du Moulin, Queen Elizabeth II Stakes and Breeders' Cup Mile.

The Lion In Winter: has gone so close to success at the highest level Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

O'Brien, who has won the Lockinge twice, is hoping the combination of first-time cheekpieces and a designated pacemaker in Mississippi River could be the key to the recent Leopardstown Listed winner gaining that elusive top-flight success.

The trainer said: "The Lion In Winter is in good form. He won nicely at Leopardstown and we think he's come forward since then. Mississippi River is in good form, too, and he's happy to go along if nothing else does."

Analysis: perhaps the big two don't deserve their market positions

By Robbie Wilders

The mile division must be healthy. Despite bet365 Mile one-two Opera Ballo and Field Of Gold's absence from the Lockinge, six of the ten runners have at least one Racing Post Rating in the 120s on their CVs.

What’s more, three of the four who don’t (Jonquil, Sahlan and The Lion In Winter) are four-year-olds with time to get there. The other is pacemaker Mississippi River.

It may take a performance in the high-120s (the sort 2021 winner Palace Pier produced five years ago) to capture this Lockinge.

It is hard to gauge whether Damysus and Zeus Olympios deserve their position at the summit of this market as neither has contested a Group 1 mile race. The others are largely regular fixtures at the highest level.

Will Damysus land Group 1 glory at Newbury? Credit: Edward Whitaker

Few horses go from the Derby to favourite for the following season’s Lockinge and Damysus’s route to the top has been unusual.

His victory in the Earl of Sefton over 1m1f last time was stylish, although the horses he defeated would be longshots for even an average Lockinge.

We surely didn’t see the real Zeus Olympios on his comeback in the bet365 Mile behind the race-fit Opera Ballo, who was given an easy lead.

Zeus Olympios recorded a commanding victory over that rival on his previous outing in the Joel and only made his debut eight months earlier. The feeling remains that he is a Group 1 winner in waiting.

Notable Speech was fourth in a weaker Lockinge a year ago, but he was returning from 196 days off and may have been rusty.

Charlie Appleby, back among the winners on Friday after a quiet spell, has tweaked Notable Speech's preparation. He's fit from finishing fourth in a US Grade 1 last month and a rough passage meant the race was a write-off.

The Lion In Winter secured his first victory since his juvenile days in the Heritage Stakes at Leopardstown last month, and Aidan O’Brien applies first-time cheekpieces for the big day. The trainer is 2-6 with such runners in Britain over the past year.

Cicero’s Gift, Jonquil and More Thunder are one from one at Newbury and the last-named is appealing at the prices in an open Lockinge.

After his impressive victory in the Hungerford Stakes at this track, More Thunder ran a huge race when fourth in the Prix de la Foret from an awful draw. His finishing burst suggested mile Group 1s are where he belongs.

What they say

Charlie Hills, trainer of Cicero's Gift

I've been very happy with him and he worked really nicely last week. He's won at the track before and the ground will be okay for him – any rain that comes is welcome. There's no reason why he can't finish in the first three, and he seems a big price to me. It's a good field, but he's beaten some of them before.

Roger Teal, trainer of Dancing Gemini

He seems to like Newbury as he's always run well there. He's come forward for his Sandown run and we're pleased with the way he's been going at home. The cheekpieces are to keep him focused. He's got quite relaxed in his races and they're there to switch him on a little.

Andrew Balding, trainer of Jonquil

We've been very happy with him. He put in a good performance at Ascot, and he's a high-class horse on his day. He deserves his place in the race.

William Haggas, trainer of More Thunder

We consider him to be a Group 1 colt. I don't mind the trip because he won for Sir Michael [Stoute] over a mile and a quarter. The way he races, he's always slow into his stride and he takes a bit of time to warm up. Going that bit further against good opposition should stand him in good stead. I'd have loved to have given him a prep but there wasn't a suitable race for him, but he's fit and well.

Francis Graffard, trainer of Sahlan

He was supposed to start his season in the Prix du Muguet but unfortunately needed more time. He looks fantastic and I'm very pleased with his work. It's his first run of the year and it's tough competition, but if the ground stays on the good side he should run well. He will come on for the race.

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