'He lost little in defeat and will love conditions' - popular veteran Bob Olinger out to land another Grade 1

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There's no owner with close to such a hefty stable of staying hurdlers as Robcour and the two brightest lights of the Acheson family's string set down for battle again in the Grade 1 Ladbrokes Champion Stayers Hurdle.

Bob Olinger has always been a huge fan favourite and has the talent to match his popularity. He was one of the smoothest winners of a novice hurdle at Cheltenham you're likely to see when he blasted up the hill in the then Ballymore in 2021.

He took advantage of a final-fence fall by dual Gold Cup hero Galopin Des Champs in the Turners Novices' Chase in 2022 and while many thought his ability began to wane ever so slightly as he approached double digits in age, he banished such notions when he absolutely roared home under Rachael Blackmore to land the Stayers' Hurdle last year, beating Teahupoo into second.

The 11-year-old has been splendidly handled by Henry de Bromhead throughout his career and there's plenty of fire left in the belly judging by his third in the Stayers' last month.

Robbie Power: Robcour's racing manager has provided the lowdown on their two leading staying hurdlers Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

There's few better placed than Robbie Power to give an insight into the clash given his role as racing manager to Robcour and as an important part of de Bromhead's Knockeen operation. He believes the ground could be key.

"The pace held up at Cheltenham, as it did in a lot of races during the week but Bob Olinger ran another absolute stormer," said Power. "It was the only time he's been beaten at Cheltenham in five starts but he lost little in defeat.

"He's only had the two runs this season so comes here fresh and at 11 years of age, he's just been a fantastic servant. He seems in great form and will love conditions.

"Maybe the ground was a bit lively in the Stayers' for Teahupoo but he's won once in five starts at Cheltenham so maybe he doesn't operate as well there as at other tracks.

"He's had a fantastic season and while he was a bit disappointing at Cheltenham, he bounced back to winning ways at Punchestown last season. He's been a rock of consistency throughout his career."

Kawaboomga expected to prove popular

A Grade 1 which lends itself to multiple winners, Teahupoo will bid to emulate Klassical Dream and Quevega by landing a third Ladbrokes Champion Stayers Hurdle on the bounce.

The Gordon Elliott-trained nine-year-old got the job done in typically straightforward fashion last year, beating Asterion Forlonge by four and a quarter lengths and has enjoyed a further two Grade 1 successes this season.

You could argue he achieved a career-best at Christmas when bolting seven lengths clear of Bob Olinger, with Ballyburn and subsequent Cheltenham and Aintree winner Home By The Lee in behind. For such a consistent operator, his sixth in the Stayers' was underwhelming and there was no obvious excuse bar a slow-ish gallop but he seemed a touch flat.

He's proven himself to be versatile regarding ground but the track putting on water on Wednesday is a plus for him given how effective he is on soft, while it might not suit some of his rivals. Given his rock-solid profile, he can certainly be trusted to bounce back to his usual bombproof self in first-time blinkers, particularly given his course form.

Bob Olinger doesn't have similar course form to his name bar a novice chase victory in 2022 and has never ran at the track over hurdles, but is equally as dependable. Last year's Stayers' Hurdle winner made a pleasing return when chasing home Teahupoo at Leopardstown and ran an excellent race at Cheltenham to finish third given it wasn't a race run to suit closers.

Mark Walsh: rides Kawaboomga in the Champion Stayers Hurdle Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

The lightly raced Kawaboomga could take a big step forward now upped to three miles after he finished runner-up behind Slade Steel at Fairyhouse. He should prove popular in the market as a potential coming force in this division, while Honesty Policy ran with credit at Cheltenham and Aintree and is another with course form having finished a very good second to Jasmin De Vaux in a Grade 1 novice hurdle at this meeting last year.

Jimmy Du Seuil took a step in the right direction when third at Fairyhouse last time and is interesting back over hurdles, while Jetara isn't without a chance having finished third in this last year. Franciscan Rock has course form and ran a cracker to finish second in the BetMGM Cup last time but more is required in this company.

Analysis by Conor Fennelly

What they say

Henry de Bromhead, trainer of Bob Olinger

He seems in great form at home. He'll love the ground hopefully and we're looking forward to it.

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Honesty Policy and Teahupoo

Teahupoo is in good form and we hope the blinkers might sharpen him up a bit. Honesty Policy will love the ground and has plenty going for him. I thought he ran really well at Aintree.

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