'He looks the leading British Triumph hope' - Harry Wilson picks out five potential stars running on Saturday

The December Gold Cup takes centre stage at Cheltenham, but there are plenty of other races of note on Saturday. Many future stars have run on this weekend in recent years and Racing Post tipster Harry Wilson highlights where the potential big names in waiting may emerge.

Recent big-name winners: Adagio (Grade 1), Botox Has (three Grade 2s), Apple's Shakira (Grade 2), Defi Du Seuil (seven Grade 1s), Sceau Royal (Grade 1)

Star potential One Horse Town

You have to go back to Defi Du Seuil in 2016 to find the last winner to double up in the Triumph in March, but the trial has still proved a stepping stone to better things.

One Horse Town: one to watch for Harry Derham Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Interestingly, Harry Derham is following a similar path to that Cheltenham Festival winner with One Horse Town, who stepped up considerably on the form of three easy short-priced victories when landing the Grade 2 Prestbury Juvenile Hurdle on the Old course at Cheltenham's November meeting – a race won en route to Triumph glory by Defi Du Seuil (2016), Katchit (2006) and Katarino (1998).

The three-year-old has to shoulder a 7lb penalty, but he was strong at the finish to see off plenty of previous winners last time – the sixth has won a Listed race since to frank the form – and looks the leading British hope for the Triumph at this stage.

Recent big-name winners: Haiti Couleurs (Irish Grand National), Corach Rambler (Grand National), Happygolucky (Grade 3 handicap chase), The Worlds End (Long Walk Hurdle), Sizing Tennessee (Ladbrokes Trophy), Blaklion (RSA Chase)

Star potential The Jukebox Kid

The New course puts more emphasis on stamina, so this 3m1½f test takes some serious getting. It is therefore no surprise to see the Grand National, Irish Grand National and National Hunt Chase among the subsequent exploits of recent winners.

One who leaps off the page as though he'll relish this stamina test is The Jukebox Kid, who looked a natural on his first start over fences in a 2m5f novice handicap chase at Carlisle last time.

What was noticeable was just how strong at the finish he was, pulling four lengths clear up the hill from one who was beaten just a nose next time.

His pedigree also points to his being suitable for this test, given he's a half-brother to Yeah Man, who landed a 3m4½f handicap chase in the mud at Haydock.

The Grade 2 Hampton Novices' Chase at Warwick in January was mentioned as a possible target and this looks a nice stepping stone.

Recent big-name winners: Forward Plan (Coral Trophy), Two For Gold (Grade 1 runner-up), My Old Gold (Listed mares' chase)

Star potential Prince Zaltar

This 3m handicap chase has become a big Great Yorkshire Chase trial. Forward Plan went down by just a nose when bidding for the double after landing this in 2023, while the returning Docpickedme won the Grade 3 handicap chase having been denied by a neck in this last year.

The exploits of Panic Attack shows how Dan Skelton can improve new recruits and there is likely more to come from Prince Zaltar, who landed a big career-best Racing Post Rating over hurdles on his third start for the stable when chasing home a subsequent winner at Cheltenham last time.

He runs off the same mark back over fences – he won a 3m½f handicap chase at Punchestown for his former yard – and could have untapped potential.

Recent big-name winners: Libberty Hunter (Grade 2 runner-up), Madara (Listed handicap chase), Editeur Du Gite (Clarence House Chase), Sky Pirate (Grand Annual)

Star potential David's Well

This 2m½f handicap chase has become a trial for the Grand Annual, despite it being run on the other course. Three of the last four winners have lined up in that Cheltenham Festival race in March, with Sky Pirate completing the double in 2020-21 season.

One who looks open to any amount of improvement is David's Well, who broke the Haydock track record last time when landing his third straight handicap chase to extend his unbeaten run over fences, pulling well clear of the third with the well-backed favourite.

That was his first start in 11 months, so there's every chance he'll step forward from it, and the booking of Harry Cobden, who is 6-19 for Chris Gordon, signals intent.

Recent big-name winners: Blazing Khal (Boyne Hurdle), Kilbricken Storm (Albert Bartlett), Wholestone (three Grade 2s), Unowhatimeanharry (four Grade 1s)

Star potential Conman John

This race was the springboard to stardom in 2015 for Unowhatimeanharry, who landed the Grade 1 Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle later that season before going on to more top-level glory with victories in the Long Walk Hurdle and Champion Stayers Hurdle (two times).

Conman John: future staying star? Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

The most taking candidate to step into those shoes could be Conman John, who looked to appreciate stepping up in trip when landing a 3m Class 2 novice on the Old course last time. He was strong at the finish that day to beat a subsequent winner by three lengths and looks to be going the right way.

