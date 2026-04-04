'He looks great and the ground will suit' - Sixmilebridge enters the cauldron as trainer and jockey seek first Fairyhouse success

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How fitting should Sixmilebridge be the one to resurrect the British challenge in Irish Grade 1s on Easter Sunday of all days.

All 21 top-level jumps races on Irish soil this season have stayed at home but Fergal O'Brien's ballsy call to bring over his unbeaten chaser into the boiling cauldron could change all that as the trainer bids for his first Fairyhouse winner at the fourth attempt. Listowel was the scene of his sole success on Irish shores.

It would also be a first Fairyhouse success for Athlone native Kielan Woods, who has never ridden at the venue before but has celebrated winners at Thurles and two at Roscommon in his younger days.

Not only have overseas visitors struggled in the Irish Grade 1s this season, but the race we now know as the WillowWarm Gold Cup has not been a happy hunting ground for British-trained runners either with only the Kerry Lee-trained Kylemore Lough plundering the prize since Tickite Boo did the business for Jimmy Fitzgerald and Mark Dwyer way back in 1987 and Lee's raid was ten years ago now.

Despite all those stats being against him, Sixmilebridge brings rock-solid form to the table and his presence adds a layer of intrigue to a contest that has been dominated by Willie Mullins in recent years with the Closutton camp winning six of the last seven runnings.

Sixmilebride has landed a Grade 1 already, the Scilly Isles at Sandown, and was a late withdrawal from the Jack Richards Novices' Handicap Chase at Cheltenham due to ground conditions being too lively. That won't be the case this time after Storm Dave hit Ireland on Saturday.

Sixmilebridge is three from three over fences and with a mark of 150 won't be easily brushed aside. Indeed, he has Racing Post Ratings of 153 and 157 on his last two starts over fences. That is a pretty high bar for the home team to reach.

"It'll definitely be softer at Fairyhouse than at Aintree or anywhere else. I hope the ground will suit him," O'Brien said. "He looks great and he's had some nice, little breaks in between his runs. Kielan came in the other morning and gave him a little jump. He was very happy with him. If Max Kendrick, who rides him at home, and Kielan are happy with him, then so am I. We're looking forward to giving it a go."

Paul Townend rides Predators Gold over ante-post favourite Kappa Jy Pyke Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Has Paul Townend picked the right one?

The big breaking news that emerged from the declarations for the WillowWarm Gold Cup on Friday morning was Paul Townend's decision to shun ante-post favourite Kappa Jy Pyke in favour of Predators Gold , who was beaten more than four lengths by him at Punchestown last time.

On that occasion, Predators Gold was sent off 4-6 favourite and actually touched 1-3 in running on the Betfair Exchange as he looked to have things under control coming down to the last only for Kappa Jy Pyke to swoop late under a canny Danny Mullins ride.

Both horses ended up swerving the Cheltenham Festival, Predators Gold being a late non-runner on the day, and it must be a ringing endorsement for his chances that Townend has stayed loyal after his latest defeat.

The Big Read with Paul Townend

Can Jimmy Mangan crack the code again?

Jimmy Mangan has a superb record in the race having won it with Conna Castle in 2008 and with Spillane's Tower two years ago so Pure Steel warrants serious consideration.

The six-year-old might only have been a 130-rated hurdler, but he had only two starts in that sphere and was quickly switched to chasing where he has won two of his last three starts. He's open to any amount of improvement and his jumping last time at Punchestown was excellent.

Mangan said of Pure Steel: "He's in good form and I like him a lot. He was very slick when he won at Punchestown and seems in very good form at home. We'll see how he gets on climbing the ladder and this will tell us a lot more about him."

What they say

Andy Slattery, trainer of Fleur In The Park

He badly needed it at Thurles. He pulled a muscle when he was just beaten at Punchestown and he had a lot of time off just standing in his box so he badly needed the blowout at Thurles. He missed a lot of work. He couldn't be any better than he is right now. I'm not saying he'll win and he might be lacking a bit at Grade 1 level but he's in the form of his life and I'm expecting him to run a huge race.

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Jacob's Ladder, Western Fold And Kala Conti

Jack Kennedy is on Jacob's Ladder. It probably wasn't an easy decision for him but Jacob's Ladder has won his last two and has progressed throughout the season. Whether he is an out-and-out Grade 1 horse, I don't know but we're going to find out here. I was actually kicking myself for running Western Fold in the Brown Advisory. He just didn't stay that trip at that pace. He's a Galway Plate winner and he will appreciate this trip better. He's got loads of experience and that should stand to him. Kala Conti probably didn't jump as well as she can at Sandown but we've had this race in mind for her since and she seems in good form.

Read more:

Confirmed runners and riders for the Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse on Easter Monday

'She was a bonkers price at 33-1' - the in-form David Jennings has six Easter Sunday tips following a 15-2 winner last weekend

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