'He hasn't missed a beat recently' - race in focus, three horses to note and the best quotes for Kempton

The Cheltenham Festival's main trials may been done and dusted, but Arkle entry Jax Junior could have his hat thrown into the ring for next month's showpiece when he bids for Grade 2 honours.

The Lucy Wadham-trained seven-year-old has had a mixed start to his chasing career, having won impressively at this track in November, which was sandwiched between two comprehensive defeats at Uttoxeter and at this level at Ascot in December.

However, his Kempton win has worked out strongly, when he put 12 lengths between himself and well-backed Kim Muir Handicap Chase favourite Jeriko Du Reponet. His other three rivals that day have subsequently won.

Jax Junior: Cheltenham bolter? Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Jax Junior bounced back to his best with a fine four-and-a-half length win at Sandown this month. Although he is a 50-1 shot for the Arkle, Wadham is focused on his next assignment first as he steps back up in class.

She said: "He hasn't missed a beat since Sandown. He had that one blip at Ascot, but we've dealt with that and are back at a track that suits him. The small field will help as well and we're looking forward to a good run."

Three key horses for punters

The market for the Adonis Juvenile Hurdle is headed by course-and-distance winners Precious Man and One Horse Town, who set the standard on ratings and both hold entries in the Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

One Horse Town got the better of the argument when the pair met at Cheltenham in November, but Precious Man could reverse form on 5lb better terms, having shown the benefit of wind surgery since when he won readily here last time.

However, the one who looks underestimated in the market is La Luna Artista, who got off to a flying start with victories in an Exeter bumper and a junior hurdle at Warwick before running well when fifth in a Grade 2 at Cheltenham last time.

She shaped better than the result suggested that day, having made a big move from the rear to get into contention before meeting trouble on the run to the last, and not seeing out the extra furlong up the hill as well as the others. This flatter, sharper track could be ideal and she should not be underestimated in receipt of weight all round.

The Pendil Novices' Chase may have only four runners but there could be an overload of pace, with Jax Junior, Go West and Jasmine Bliss all having led in at least one of their races this season.

Jax Junior sets the standard, having won a 1m7½f handicap chase at Sandown in clearcut style last time, while Go West hails from a yard that has won six of the last nine runnings of this Grade 2, but a jostle for the lead could play into the hands of Old Cowboy.

The six-year-old was just 1-6 over hurdles but already looks a much better chaser, running out a ready winner of a 2m½f handicap chase at Newbury and looking likely to follow up over this course and distance last time but for falling two out when in the lead.

He's the worst off at the weights and needs further improvement, but he could have plenty more to come over this longer trip and may be best suited to how this race is run.

This doesn't look the strongest running of the Dovecote Novices' Hurdle and it could pay to side with the standard-setting Storming George, who looks worth another try up in class.

Fifth in a Grade 2 bumper last April, the six-year-old has posted progressive Racing Post Ratings while making a good impression over hurdles, bar a blip at Aintree when he was well beaten in the Grade 1 Formby Novices' Hurdle.

He bounced back from that when second in a 2m3½f handicap hurdle at Doncaster last time, travelling strongly throughout and pulling well clear with the winner but just getting outstayed, suggesting he'd benefit from dropping back in trip.

His hurdling debut third is rock-solid form, with the winner, second and fourth (the reopposing Klub De Reve) all running out comfortable winners since, and he bolted up on his only run on soft ground over this trip at Doncaster in November. He looks a smart prospect and can pick up a weak-looking Grade 2.

Analysis by Harry Wilson

Best of the quotes

Alan King, trainer of Favour And Fortune (1.10 )

He had a bit of a setback early on this season, so in a sense we're playing catch-up. He's been working okay, but we are hoping this race will bring him on and that it might put him spot on for Aintree.

Olly Murphy, trainer of Hold The Serve (1.10 )

He's been progressive and was a good winner of his last two starts. He lacks a bit of experience but looks feasibly handicapped. I wouldn't swap him.

Ben Pauling, trainer of Whatsupwithyou (1.10 )

He's a bit of a legend and has been great for young jockey Elliott England. While he's not getting any younger, he's pleasing everyone and we hope he can run another nice race.

Noel George, joint-trainer of Allure (1.45 )

The profile of two miles round Kempton will suit. He’s a fast horse and performed to 90 plus on the Flat, while he’s also a very good jumper and although he’s a big strong horse, he likes good ground. As I said to his owners, if we were ever going to try him over the British hurdles, now is the moment.

Alan King, trainer of Blues Singer (3.00 )

We’ve won this race four times in recent years and he did win a bumper at this course a couple of years ago, but he's short of experience over hurdles.

Neil King, trainer of Storming George (3.00 )

He's bounced out of his run at Doncaster and seems to be a really nice, young horse. I think he'll be suited to Kempton and I couldn't be happier with how he is.

Olly Murphy, trainer of Lexington Wood (3.00 )

He's a lovely horse for the future and has done everything well at home. I wouldn't want to lose his novice status at this time of the year unless it was in a very good race.

