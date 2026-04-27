'He has to go and do it now' - Gordon Elliott holds the aces in Grade 1 novice, but which of his three has the best claims?

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In a week in which Gordon Elliott will attempt to stave off the Willie Mullins champion trainer title challenge for as long as possible, this is a Grade 1 which Cullentra has excellent claims of dominating with three big bullets to fire in El Cairos , Skylight Hustle and Koktail Brut .

Jack Kennedy partners El Cairos, who fared best of the Irish-trained runners in the Supreme Novices' at Cheltenham when beaten nine lengths into fifth. He was still travelling nicely after two out but his effort just flattened out in a race dominated by those ridden prominently.

El Cairos went into the race off the back of a final-flight fall on his hurdles debut at Leopardstown and a straightforward success in a Thurles maiden so it would be no surprise to see him step forward again with that Cheltenham experience under his belt.

Skylight Hustle fell three out when weakening in the Turners after being too keen and is tried in a hood. He had a very consistent profile before his Turners run, landing Grade 1 honours at Leopardstown over Christmas.

Koktail Brut has had a busy time of things but it clearly hasn't affected him in the slightest as he produced another classy performance when landing a Grade 2 at Fairyhouse this month. He is a straightforward type who handles any ground and stays well.

Elliott said of his three contenders: "El Cairos has been in good form since the Supreme. We’ve always loved him and his work is great but he has to go and do it now.

"You can forget Skylight Hustle’s run in the Turners. He ran away with Danny [Gilligan] for the first mile and he wasn’t himself at all. He’s better than that.

"Koktail Brut has had a great season and won a Grade 2 last time. He deserves to take his chance in this."

Mullins has landed seven of the last eight runnings and Sober is the clear pick of his three representatives. He never figured in the Turners but was impressive when landing the Moscow Flyer in January and will be well suited by ground conditions, having landed the Queen Alexandra at Royal Ascot on good to firm last year.

Sober: the pick of Willie Mullins' three runners Credit: Patrick McCann

The Joseph O'Brien-trained Le Labo is a big ride for amateur John Gleeson, who steered him to a neck victory over the reopposing Blake in Grade 3 company last month.

Blake was in the process of going close when falling at the last at Fairyhouse this month, leaving Koktail Brut to come home by himself, while Eachtotheirown finished tenth of 11 in the Supreme having run too keen and is given another chance in a Grade 1 for Barry Connell.

What they say

Noel Meade, trainer of Blake

He had a chance when he fell at Fairyhouse. This is a hotter contest but he came out of his last race well and we're happy with him.

Barry Connell, trainer of Eachtotheirown

He was very keen at Cheltenham. That's him and he's quite similar to William Munny – they're both Westerners. When he won his maiden at Galway and handicap at Thurles, he went on but he's not a natural front-runner. We thought there'd be a proper gallop at Cheltenham so we dropped him in but Old Park Star and Sober Glory slowed it right down. If he settles away, I'd be hoping he'd be competitive enough to get into the money.

Willie Mullins, trainer of Free Spirit, Sober and Too Bossy For Us

I’d imagine Sober’s our best chance in this. He got kicked at the start and we’ll draw a line through his run in the Turners at Cheltenham. Hopefully first-time cheekpieces will help him too. Too Bossy For Us was far too keen at Fairyhouse last time and will need to settle better here. Free Spirit looks up against it.

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Le Labo

He's prepared well and comes here fresh. He should enjoy conditions but it looks a competitive race.

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