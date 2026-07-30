He's conquered Ascot, York and the Breeders' Cup - now Willie Mullins has his sights on Goodwood

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Look out Goodwood. When Willie Mullins starts taking an interest in a big meeting, success is almost always around the corner.

The trainer who has won four Grand Nationals, five Cheltenham Gold Cups and six Champion Hurdles has long shown he can take on – and beat – the best on the Flat.

Look at his dozen Royal Ascot winners, three Ebors and last year's memorable Breeders' Cup Turf triumph.

Until now, the last week in July has meant sending a flotilla of boxes to Galway, where he won a third Plate with King Alexander on Wednesday evening.

Mullins has had only four runners at Goodwood in his entire career and none for 14 years.

Willie Mullins won the Galway Plate with King Alexander on Wednesday Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

But he is back on Friday with Highwind , who has been switched here after failing to make the cut as a reserve for the Connacht Hotel Handicap at Galway on Monday.

The six-year-old, who carries the Galopin Des Champs colours of Audrey Turley, has been shaping as though a big staying handicap might be within his grasp.

He has run well for a long way over a mile and three-quarters and two miles at the Curragh this season, and if anyone knows what it takes to land an out-and-out stamina test it is the trainer who has won five Queen Alexandras and four Ascot Stakes.

Believe in him

If there is a British equivalent of Willie Mullins, a top jumps trainer who has become a growing presence on the Flat in recent years, it might be Alan King .

The 16-time Cheltenham Festival winner scored his fifth Royal Ascot success when Daiquiri Bay took the Copper Horse Handicap last month.

He has also landed two of the last eight Northumberland Plates and collected the reserve race at Newcastle this year with Believitanducan , who switches back to turf here.

Believitanducan wins the Northumberland Vase at Newcastle Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

The five-year-old is on a four-timer after wins at Ascot and Chester previously, although he tackles an extra half-mile here and has risen 14lb in the handicap since his winning run started.

"He's been very progressive," said King. "We'll check the ground in the morning, but it was beautiful when I was there on Tuesday and the step up in trip should be fine."

What they say

Michael Bell, trainer of Duke Of Oxford

He's back in a handicap with top weight and is going a long way, but he owes us nothing. He has Ryan Moore on, so let's hope it proves a good combination.

George Scott, trainer of St Mawes

It was unfortunate that his first run for us was voided as we'd have liked to learn a bit more, but we did learn that he settles well and we're very hopeful he'll get the trip. If he does, he's off a nice weight.

Olly Murphy, trainer of Kentucky River

It looks an interesting race for him. He was progressive over hurdles, he stays well and has a nice weight. I'm looking forward to running him.

Jim Goldie, trainer of Trojan Sun

I think he'll outrun his odds. He's won over two and a quarter miles and should stay the trip. He has no weight and if he stays he could be a player.

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