'He has a chance but it's a deep race' - insight for the Pertemps qualifier at Newbury

It's not unusual for a chaser to warm up for a big target with a run over hurdles, and all eyes will be on Haiti Couleurs as he preps for either the Coral Gold Cup back at Newbury in just over three weeks' time or the Betfair Chase seven days earlier.

The Rebecca Curtis-trained eight-year-old was third in a handicap hurdle at this course in February before winning the National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham the following month, and he added the Irish Grand National for good measure afterwards.

He could well be a Grade 1 chaser in the making, but his target isn't now, and he's going to have to run a big career best in this sphere given his hurdles mark has been raised 10lb for those chase exploits.

Bill Baxter is another runner reverting to hurdles after his win in a decent handicap chase at the Punchestown festival, and while he has no immediate chase entries, it won't be a surprise if something like the Rehearsal is his major early-season target.

Of the established hurdlers, East India Express is on a retrieval mission after tipping up at the fifth when favourite for a 2m4f handicap at Cheltenham just under two weeks ago.

This will be a first attempt at 3m½f for the brother of 2024 Scottish National runner-up Surrey Quest, so it won't be a surprise if he improves for it. He's rated 137, so a place in the first four is all he'll need to ensure a spot in the final of this series at Cheltenham, should that be the plan.

There are no stamina doubts for Dan Skelton's Tranquil Sea , who ran well for his previous yard at 3m when he'd barely turned four, and needed every yard of Chepstow's 2m7½f to score last time. The extra furlong here is surely in his favour.

Act Of Authority is going to need to stay better than he appeared to when trying this trip at Aintree in April, but keep an eye on Emailandy , for whom trainer Paul Nicholls put in a good word in his Racing Post Stable Tour, albeit with a view to going chasing.

Analysis by Paul Kealy

Going update

The going on the hurdles track on Wednesday was good to soft with 1-2mm of rain expected.

What they say

Olly Murphy, trainer of Act Of Authority

It’s his first run of the season and Lewis Saunders gets a good tune out of him. We will be going down the Pertemps Hurdle route so it makes sense to get him qualified.

Nicky Henderson, trainer of East India Express

He fell at Cheltenham the other day but came back from that fine and schooled very well since.

Robert Walford, trainer of Hititi

He hasn’t won for two years and he won’t be winning this off his current mark as the handicapper keeps putting him up without winning.

David Pipe, trainer of Thanksforthehelp

We were going to run him at Chepstow last month but the ground was a bit quick. He’s ready to go and the track and trip should suit.

Warren Greatrex, trainer of Bill Baxter

It’s hard to find him a race over fences as he likes cut in the ground, so we are going back over hurdles as a warm-up for the Becher Chase. I expect him to run well but there could be a few better handicapped in the race.

Dan Skelton, trainer of Tranquil Sea

He won well at Chepstow last time and has a chance off bottom weight but it’s a deep race.

Reporting by David Milnes

Three things to note on Thursday

By Lewis Porteous

1) Emmet Mullins improver

Having won only once in his first 16 starts, Rising Dust has been a revelation since joining Emmet Mullins at the end of August and looks well placed to take his record to three wins from four starts for his new trainer in the 3m handicap hurdle (1.47 ) at Clonmel. His only defeat for Mullins came when going down by half a length under a 7lb claimer on his stable debut at Kilbeggan in September. He won his next start at Listowel in emphatic fashion under Donagh Meyler and brushed off a 12lb rise in the handicap to justify strong support when beating 16 rivals at Punchestown last month. He has to contend with a further 10lb rise today but recent evidence suggests he remains someway from reaching his ceiling.

2) Big afternoon for Curtis

It is a big day for Rebecca Curtis as she starts stable star Haiti Couleurs on a path she hopes could lead to the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup in March in the Pertemps qualifier at Newbury. However, Curtis has already said she is not expecting fireworks on his comeback over hurdles and the stable's best chance of success on the card might come from stablemate Pottersville in the 2m½f novice hurdle for mares (2.15 ). One of three horses the trainer nominated as worth following in an enlightening interview in the Big Jump Off, Pottersville could hardly have been more impressive when winning on her debut in a Clonmel bumper in April. Today's competition looks hot but she should be suited to the decent conditions.

3) Bumper runner with Cheltenham target

Trainer James Owen has the Listed bumper at Cheltenham on New Year's Day in mind for Bankatary , so it would be disappointing if he couldn't defy a penalty in the junior bumper (3.47 ) at Ludlow. A half-brother to multiple Flat winners over distances from 1m2f to 1m4f, he won with a bit in hand on his debut at Huntingdon while also giving the impression he would improve for the experience. Owen had initially planned a juvenile hurdle campaign for the son of Bande but his work at home suggested he would be competitive in bumpers first and he should be able to put his experience to good use under Sam Twiston-Davies, who prefers Bankatary over Captain Mainwaring, trained by his father and brother.

