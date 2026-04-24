'I’m confident you’ll see a better horse here' - bet365 Gold Cup trainers assess their chances in the big handicap

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Sandown has often been a lucky track for Gary Moore , and he bids to crown another excellent season at the Esher venue by landing the £175,000 bet365 Gold Cup.

Eight of the Horsham stable’s 23 runners at Sandown this campaign have hit the target, producing an eye-catching 35 per cent strike-rate.

Mondo Man, the 5-2 favourite, justified heavy ante-post support in the Imperial Cup last month, and there has been similar activity around Havaila , one of two bet365 Gold Cup runners for Moore.

The trainer, who holds a joint-licence with son Josh, said: “I’ve been very happy with Havaila at home since his wins at Plumpton and Newbury.

“My concern is that he has gone up nearly 20lb for winning what I feel were two fairly moderate races.

“He's a second-season chaser, so has the right profile for this type of race, and he’ll go on the ground.

Mondo Man: an example of the Moores' success at Sandown this season Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

“He has won at the track over hurdles, and stays the trip. I just hope he doesn’t pull too hard early on, and I wouldn’t want him to hit the front too soon.”

Moore doesn’t attribute the stable’s Sandown success to anything in particular, but admits the track holds a special place in his heart.

“We don’t specifically aim to go to Sandown, but the races there tend to suit our horses,” he said.

“They put on good prize-money, and it isn’t far for us to go. It’s a wonderful track. I love it there.”

Resplendent Grey bids for back-to-back wins

It’s been another wonderful season for both Olly Murphy and Sean Bowen, and the pair look to round it off by winning the bet365 Gold Cup with Resplendent Grey .

The eight-year-old won the race 12 months ago off a 10lb lower mark, and Murphy believes he has a serious chance of landing it again despite the steadier of 12st.

“He loves it round there,” said the trainer. “We’re putting the cheekpieces back on, and he must have a decent shout.

“He has a lot of weight, but I think it was a much better race last year.”

Resplendent Grey (Sean Bowen, right) beats Lombron in the bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Irrespective of how Resplendent Grey fares, Murphy intends to enjoy the day, celebrate Bowen’s retention of his champion jockey title, and reflect on further significant progress by the yard made this term.

“Sean’s been incredible numbers-wise, and he’s ridden unbelievably well throughout the season,” said Murphy. “He’s been riding out of this world.

“It was a great day when he was crowned champion jockey at Sandown last year, and we’re looking forward to celebrating with him again.”

Can Ask Brewster give Williams family a boost?

It’s been a tough season for the Williams family, with Evan jailed for three years for grievous bodily harm with intent and the future of his Vale of Glamorgan stable uncertain.

Ask Brewster has proved a shining light on the track, landing the Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir at Cheltenham last month just days after Cath Williams became the licensed trainer , and appears to have all the attributes to follow up in the bet365 Gold Cup.

The fast-improving seven-year-old, who was denied a run in the Scottish Grand National at Ayr last Saturday owing to unsuitable ground, remains unexposed at marathon trips and promises to be well suited by this stamina test on fast ground.

He jumped beautifully on his only previous visit to Sandown in the London National, despite loathing the underfoot conditions which were widely considered to be far slower than the official going description of good to soft.

What they say

Ben Pauling, trainer of Henry's Friend

He's in great order and he's been trained for this race. He's getting older, but he's in the form to be competitive. I'd say from next season on we'll be looking at cross-country and veterans' races, so this is his last stab at a big handicap.

Joe Tizzard, trainer of Rock My Way

He's had a superb season. He had a hard race but ran a blinder in the Midlands National, and this is the right race. We skipped the Scottish National for this, and if he's consistent and keeps running well then he's got an each-way chance.

Neil Mulholland, trainer of Transmission

He’s in good form. A right-handed track over this sort of trip will suit him. He’ll love the ground and I’d like to think he’ll make his presence felt. I’m confident you’ll see a better horse than you saw at Plumpton last time. There seems to be plenty of pace in the race. We’ll take our time with him. We know he’ll stay very well up that hill.

Sam Thomas, trainer of Our Power

He hasn’t had a straightforward season and it would be nice to get him back on track. It’s a strong renewal, but there aren’t the usual 20-plus runners. He has good form on this better ground – he won well at Ascot on good going – and we’ve put first-time blinkers on just to give him every bit of help we can.

Fergal O’Brien, trainer of In D’Or

He’s in great form and hopefully can round off a good season for us. His Ascot form behind The Jukebox Kid has worked out very well, and the ground will be fine for him.

Nick Scholfield, trainer of Gabbys Cross

He hated the ground last time in the Scottish National and never went a yard. He'll like the better ground, but he'll need to because his run the other day wasn't good.

Johnson White, joint-trainer of Livin On Luco

Last Saturday was a special day when we won the Scottish National. Landing the bet365 with Livin On Luco would be the perfect end to the season. It looks an open race and he goes there with a good each-way chance. All he does is stay. It would be lovely to nick another big one.

Gary Moore, joint-trainer of Invincible Nao

He made a bad mistake last time. It will be different ground here and he’s won on good going at Sandown.

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