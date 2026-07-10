Has Aidan O'Brien found his next City Of Troy? €2.3m colt bids to back up debut win in Superlative Stakes

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City Of Troy gave us our first impression that we could be dealing with a unique talent when landing the Group 2 Boodles Superlative Stakes three years ago and comparisons will likely be drawn if Abraham Lincoln manages to impress.

Like City Of Troy, Abraham Lincoln landed his maiden at the Curragh on Irish Derby weekend, albeit over a furlong shorter trip. The son of Wootton Bassett justified 11-8 favouritism in the style of an exciting colt after commanding a whopping €2.3 million at Arqana last August.

While he initially showed signs of greenness when coming under pressure, the result was never in doubt as Ryan Moore guided him to an authoritative length-and-three-quarter victory over stablemate Haffner, who is set to contest the maiden earlier on the card.

His dam High Celebrity finished third in the Cheveley Park on the Rowley Mile in 2014 and has injected plenty of stamina into her progeny, most notably with Highbury, who Aidan O'Brien also trained. He was restricted to just three starts but made a big impression in that time, landing a Leopardstown maiden over a mile and a half by seven and a half lengths before finishing runner-up to Illinois in the Queen's Vase.

Aidan O'Brien: goes for a fifth Superlative win with Abraham Lincoln Credit: Sportsfile via Getty Images

Based on his breeding, how well he hit the line on debut, and the impression he gives his trainer, this step up to seven furlongs is unlikely to prove any sort of obstacle.

"We didn't think stepping up to seven would be a problem for him," said O'Brien. "We always thought he would be fine with that and he's been in good form since the Curragh."

He'll be well fancied to provide O'Brien with a fifth win in the race after City Of Troy, and Group 1 performers Gustav Klimt (2017) and Horatio Nelson (2005). Thady Quill was O'Brien's first Superlative winner in 1997.

Dangerous to assume Abraham Lincoln top of Ballydoyle pecking order

Some pundits, including this one, will offer that the Superlative Stakes is the first genuine 2,000 Guineas trial. O'Brien does not indulge that admittedly quite grand billing, given the body of horses he has sent to this race in the last decade.

City Of Troy is naturally the one people remember. He won this race in 2023 and went on to become a champion at two and three. He is just one out of six runners from Ballydoyle in that timeframe, and he is the only one who went on to win a Group 1 for O'Brien.

City Of Troy: wins the 2023 Superlative Stakes Credit: Mark Cranham

Cape Of Good Hope won at the top level once he departed for Australia, and Gustav Klimt carved out a good enough career to make it to stud in South Africa. If you had forgotten about Italy last year, Hudson River in 2020 or Year Of The Tiger in 2019, you would be forgiven. Note, though, that they went off 4-6, 11-5 and 5-2 in the Superlative.

Abraham Lincoln is not as well bred as City Of Troy was, nor was he as impressive on debut in a race that O'Brien rarely uses for his best colts. He was still convincing, and in what does not look an almighty running of the Superlative Stakes that might be enough. Just do not assume that his engagement here means he is top of O'Brien's list for next year's Classics.

Keith Melrose

What they say

Ed Walker, trainer of Alfred Wallace

He could never get competitive in the Windsor Castle Stakes. He had won a seven-furlong novice at Thirsk previously and will be suited by returning to that trip. He's tough and genuine and has more to offer.

Charlie Appleby, trainer of Al Hudaiba

He steps into Pattern company for the first time, like most of the other runners in the field. I like the fact that he has those three experiences under his belt. We feel he has the potential class for this grade and hopefully can be a big player.

Marco Botti, trainer of Notable Dream

He's a smart two-year-old and we like him a lot. I thought he did well when he won in a small field at Lingfield; he had to do it the hard way, but he led and was very professional. Seven furlongs is definitely his trip. We're testing him a little bit and this is a big step up in class, but he's shown enough at home to take a chance.

Harry Eustace, trainer of Green Sovereign

He ran a really nice race in the Windsor Castle. He shaped very much like seven furlongs would bring out a bit of improvement. We hadn't really planned to run here but saw it was cutting up and thought we'd take a punt.

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