Harry Cobden rides at Cork for the first time on Sunday - and his six mounts are all favourites trained by Willie Mullins

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Harry Cobden rides at Cork for the first time this afternoon and has six mounts for Willie Mullins. The trainer-jockey combination won the Scottish National with Captain Cody last season and were successful at the Cheltenham Festival last month with Brown Advisory Novices' Chase winner Kitzbuhel.

Cobden is seeking his first winner in Ireland and it will surely happen today given his six rides are all favourites . . .

Race: 2m maiden hurdle (1.15 Cork )

Form figures: U14520

Forecast SP: 11-8f

Spotlight view: Bumper winner on good to soft in France; rated 126 after four runs over hurdles; soundly beaten in the Fred Winter at Cheltenham off that mark on latest but his previous Punchestown second behind Too Bossy For Us was promising; Harry Cobden a notable booking and he holds leading claims.

Mino Des Mottes 13:15 Cork View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: W P Mullins

Absurde: Ebor and County Hurdle winner Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Race: 2m½f hurdle (1.50 Cork )

Form figures: 1/31-0

Forecast SP: 5-4f

Spotlight view: Classy dual-purpose sort who has run creditably in the last three Melbourne Cups (rated 107 on the Flat); below best after a break in the County Hurdle at Cheltenham but should be sharper now and Harry Cobden has won on him before; top rated at 153 and obvious chance.

Absurde 13:50 Cork View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: W P Mullins

Race: 2m3f mares' maiden hurdle (2.25 Cork )

Form figures: 30-533

Forecast SP: 4-5f

Spotlight view: Won three bumpers when trained in France; struggled in first two starts over hurdles for this yard but decent third at Punchestown in January and best effort to date when an 8.5l third of 19 from well out of the handicap in a listed handicap hurdle at Leopardstown (2m, heavy); leading claims, though unproven on decent ground.

Kimi De Mai 14:25 Cork View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: W P Mullins

Race: 2m3f handicap hurdle (3.00 Cork )

Form figures: 206-8

Forecast SP: 8-1

Spotlight view: Promising runner-up on sole French start; pitched into Grade 1s first two starts for this yard; was disappointing in a Naas maiden last time but is capable of a lot better; jockey booking takes the eye so not ruled out; check the market.

Larzac 15:00 Cork View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: W P Mullins

Classic Getaway: odds-on favourite for the Grade 3 chase Credit: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)

Race: 3m½f Grade 3 Chase (4.10 Cork )

Form figures: 66-473

Forecast SP: 4-9f

Spotlight view: Grade 2 chase winner was poor at Tramore on New Year's Day but was much better when third to a stablemate at Gowran last time; has to give away plenty of weight but is still the one to beat with a top rider aboard; hasn't won over this trip but looks likely to stay.

Classic Getaway 16:10 Cork View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: W P Mullins

Race: 2m1f beginners' chase (4.45 Cork )

Form figures: 934-32

Forecast SP: Evsf

Spotlight view: Classy hurdler won a Clonmel 2m1f maiden before a close third in an Aintree Grade 1 novice over 2m4f last season; was an unlucky loser on second chase start at Gowran last time behind a stablemate; down in trip and a big player.

Funiculi Funicula 16:45 Cork View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: W P Mullins

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