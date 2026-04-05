- More
Harry Cobden rides at Cork for the first time on Sunday - and his six mounts are all favourites trained by Willie Mullins
Harry Cobden rides at Cork for the first time this afternoon and has six mounts for Willie Mullins. The trainer-jockey combination won the Scottish National with Captain Cody last season and were successful at the Cheltenham Festival last month with Brown Advisory Novices' Chase winner Kitzbuhel.
Cobden is seeking his first winner in Ireland and it will surely happen today given his six rides are all favourites . . .
Mino Des Mottes
Race: 2m maiden hurdle (1.15 Cork)
Form figures: U14520
Forecast SP: 11-8f
Spotlight view: Bumper winner on good to soft in France; rated 126 after four runs over hurdles; soundly beaten in the Fred Winter at Cheltenham off that mark on latest but his previous Punchestown second behind Too Bossy For Us was promising; Harry Cobden a notable booking and he holds leading claims.
Absurde
Race: 2m½f hurdle (1.50 Cork)
Form figures: 1/31-0
Forecast SP: 5-4f
Spotlight view: Classy dual-purpose sort who has run creditably in the last three Melbourne Cups (rated 107 on the Flat); below best after a break in the County Hurdle at Cheltenham but should be sharper now and Harry Cobden has won on him before; top rated at 153 and obvious chance.
Kimi De Mai
Race: 2m3f mares' maiden hurdle (2.25 Cork)
Form figures: 30-533
Forecast SP: 4-5f
Spotlight view: Won three bumpers when trained in France; struggled in first two starts over hurdles for this yard but decent third at Punchestown in January and best effort to date when an 8.5l third of 19 from well out of the handicap in a listed handicap hurdle at Leopardstown (2m, heavy); leading claims, though unproven on decent ground.
Larzac
Race: 2m3f handicap hurdle (3.00 Cork)
Form figures: 206-8
Forecast SP: 8-1
Spotlight view: Promising runner-up on sole French start; pitched into Grade 1s first two starts for this yard; was disappointing in a Naas maiden last time but is capable of a lot better; jockey booking takes the eye so not ruled out; check the market.
Classic Getaway
Race: 3m½f Grade 3 Chase (4.10 Cork)
Form figures: 66-473
Forecast SP: 4-9f
Spotlight view: Grade 2 chase winner was poor at Tramore on New Year's Day but was much better when third to a stablemate at Gowran last time; has to give away plenty of weight but is still the one to beat with a top rider aboard; hasn't won over this trip but looks likely to stay.
Funiculi Funicula
Race: 2m1f beginners' chase (4.45 Cork)
Form figures: 934-32
Forecast SP: Evsf
Spotlight view: Classy hurdler won a Clonmel 2m1f maiden before a close third in an Aintree Grade 1 novice over 2m4f last season; was an unlucky loser on second chase start at Gowran last time behind a stablemate; down in trip and a big player.
Read more . . .
20-1, 33-1 and 40-1: which Grand National horses odds could shorten dramatically before the big race?
'This has been our plan all season - the race should play to her strengths' - which British trainer fancies their Grade 1 chances?
'He looks great and the ground will suit' - Sixmilebridge enters the cauldron as trainer and jockey seek first Fairyhouse success
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on inRaceday Intel
Last updated
- The Edge with Harry Wilson: a Southwell runner who has caught the eye of two analysts and all the vital insight for Easter Sunday
- 3.50 Fairyhouse: 'This has been our plan all season' - which British trainer fancies their Grade 1 chances?
- 'She's definitely the best we’ve ever had' - Grand Annual third and Supreme absentee among key horses on Fairyhouse undercard
- 5.00 Fairyhouse: 'He looks great and the ground will suit' - Sixmilebridge enters the cauldron for Fergal O'Brien
- The Edge with Harry Wilson: find out who the big drifter is in the Queen's Cup, plus all the other vital insight on a stacked Saturday
- The Edge with Harry Wilson: a Southwell runner who has caught the eye of two analysts and all the vital insight for Easter Sunday
- 3.50 Fairyhouse: 'This has been our plan all season' - which British trainer fancies their Grade 1 chances?
- 'She's definitely the best we’ve ever had' - Grand Annual third and Supreme absentee among key horses on Fairyhouse undercard
- 5.00 Fairyhouse: 'He looks great and the ground will suit' - Sixmilebridge enters the cauldron for Fergal O'Brien
- The Edge with Harry Wilson: find out who the big drifter is in the Queen's Cup, plus all the other vital insight on a stacked Saturday