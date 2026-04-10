Grand National predictions: Paul Carberry and Sam Waley-Cohen join Nicky Henderson and Henrietta Knight in revealing their picks

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All eyes will be on Aintree at 4pm on Saturday as the Randox Grand National takes centre stage. But who do some of the biggest names in horseracing think will win?

Nicky Henderson, Britain's most successful trainer at the Cheltenham Festival

I still like I Am Maximus. We used to have him and he won a bumper and maiden hurdle for us. We always knew he would make a really good chaser and he’s doing just that.

Olly Murphy, Grade 1-winning trainer

I thought Jagwar was very interesting. He’s looked a bit of a bridesmaid but a change in discipline might suit him and he’s got a lot of ability. It would be great for the two boys, Oliver [Greenall] and Josh [Guerriero), if they could train the National winner.

Many Clouds and Leighton Aspell win the 2015 Grand National Credit: Edward Whitaker

Leighton Aspell, two-time Grand National-winning rider

I like Oscars Brother. It'd be an absolutely great story for the Kings and he has a good chance. He was good at Punchestown and Navan and his last run when fourth in the Brown Advisory was eye-catching. The trip is an unknown, like it is for most of them, but he's unexposed and races like he will stay.

Paul Carberry, Grand National-winning rider

I Am Maximus is the class horse and has a great chance with a clear run. I was talking to Paul Townend the other day and he's sweet on him. The way he won two years ago and how well he ran last year, he'd be hard to get away from. He's had a few good runs this season, particularly when second in the Savills. Gerri Colombe needs to come back to his old form and the old National would suit him better with the bigger fences as it might be happening too quick for him, but he'd have a chance on his best form. Monty's Star would be my each-way pick, he has a squeak.

Paul Carberry and Bobbyjo return after winning the 1999 Grand National Credit: John Grossick

Henrietta Knight, trainer of three-time Gold Cup winner Best Mate

I’d love I Am Maximus to win again because I bought him as an unraced and unnamed three-year-old for his first owner. I had him here for 18 months so I hope he can star, although I know he’s got a lot of weight. I think Grangeclare West has an amazingly good chance. And I like Iroko. They would be my three, while I’d love to see Gerri Colombe come back to form and run well for Gordon [Elliott].

Sam Waley-Cohen, Grand National-winning rider

The Greenall family has such a connection with the race and with Aintree that I would love to see Jagwar or Iroko do the business for Oliver and Josh Guerriero. I’d probably lean towards Iroko, who ran really well last year and has had a good season. He’s been aimed at this all campaign and hopefully he’ll get some luck.

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