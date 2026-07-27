'Goodwood is our main target after Ascot' - can Richard Spencer and Phil Cunningham reap the benefit of running five in hot sprint handicap?

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Saddling three of the first five home in the Stewards' Cup 12 months ago would be enough to turn anyone around to the idea that Glorious Goodwood might be a meeting worth targeting.

But trainer Richard Spencer and Phil Cunningham were converts to the biggest week of the year on the South Downs long before Two Tribes and David Egan led home the parade of jockeys clad in the owner's white and black silks.

"We sat down at the start of last year and decided we were going to target the festivals," said Cunningham. "We’ve got the horses good enough to go and the prize-money is fantastic. But also I get to enjoy them more.

"I still work full-time and we decamp the operation down there for a few days and enjoy it. Following on from Ascot – which came a little bit too soon following on from Dubai – Goodwood is the main target."

As a speed-favouring track where pretty much everything over six and five furlongs is downhill, Goodwood should be a venue worth aiming for and, in addition to Saturday's £250,000 , there are a slew of juvenile races and sprint handicaps to attract Spencer and Cunningham.

Neither has been afraid of throwing more than one dart at the same board and no fewer than five of their six Stewards' Cup entries will line up in Tuesday's £75,000 Coral Rewards Shaker Handicap (4.10), the final live race on ITV.

Cunningham said: "These races attract big fields and although it looks like it’s going to be fast, we never know that at the planning stage. The draw can play a big part down there as well.

"Looking at the Stewards’ [Cup] last year, Run Boy Run showed Two Tribes the way up the stands' side, while Twilight Calls ‘won’ the far side as well."

Two Tribes (farside) wins the Stewards Cup as stablemate Twilight Calls (nearest) finishes 5th Credit: Edward Whitaker

At Ascot on Saturday Two Tribes found only one too good when attempting the first leg of the International Handicap-Stewards' Cup double he achieved last year – given a steer by Egan that Cunningham described as "magnificent" and "one of the best non-winning rides I've ever seen on one of my horses" – while ten of Spencer's last 11 runners have finished in the first four.

A head separated the yard's Twilight Calls and Rapper's Delight when finishing first and second in a handicap over five furlongs during Newmarket's July festival and have been raised 3lb and 2lb respectively.

Candy might be forgiven an underwhelming first start of the year having reportedly bled after the Wokingham at Royal Ascot, and has the assistance of Jack Callan's 3lb claim, while The Man was entitled to need the run at Newcastle on his first start back after a three-month break following his winter campaign at Meydan.

"Richard has really got to the bottom of Twilight Calls and I don't think he'll be too far away," said Cunningham. "But he's drawn high and if it follows some previous years when low has been favoured over five furlongs, then I think Rapper's Delight will go well. There wouldn't be too much between them."

All five, as well as Two Tribes, could turn out again on Saturday, while Cunningham has chances aplenty during the week.

Zigazig Ah will be one of Richard Spencer and Phil Cunningham's flagbearers at Goodwood Credit: Edward Whitaker

He said: "My best chance of the week, if she lives up to previous hopes and expectations, would be Gold Digger (5.55). I can’t wait to see her run. Zigazig Ah should run on Wednesday (2.25 ) and on the same day I think Hawksbill (5.40 ) has more to offer than he’s shown so far."

Analysis: Investments paying off, not just at Goodwood

The success of Phil Cunningham goes much further than Glorious Goodwood and could be summed up by saying that where some others buy, he invests.

That starts with Richard Spencer, who has spent ten years as a private trainer for Cunningham and his associated Rebel Racing operation. While it is hard to extract a trainer's skill from the material at his disposal, all the signs point to Spencer rewarding the patience Cunningham has shown. He is having one of his most successful seasons.

One of the other distinguishing factors is how the operation focuses on speed, but not precocity. The pair's runners at Goodwood tomorrow are by sires like Mehmas, Ardad and Rajasinghe, but they are much more successful with three-year-olds than juveniles. Even their recent winner (Zigazig Ah) and fourth (Etienne) in Newbury's Super Sprint point towards investment. Both are homebreds.

Maybe you could argue that Goodwood is a track that rewards speed and experience, and therefore makes a good match for an operation like Rebel Racing. More likely it is just another example of the operation having the patience to try things out, and attack once they discover what works.

Keith Melrose, betting editor

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