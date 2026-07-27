Can anything stop Scandinavia this time? Goodwood Cup runner-by-runner expert guide

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Eight rivals contest this year's Group 1 Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup (3.35) in a red-hot renewal. But can Scandinavia retain his crown? Phill Anderson delivers his runner-by-runner guide.

Phill Anderson’s View: Has a few ticks in the right boxes, including Goodwood form, having won both previous course starts in good style at the beginning of last season. Then he won at Royal Ascot. While 0-4 since, it was a step back in the right direction in the Hardwicke Stakes last time. There will be no hiding place from a stamina perspective here and both his pedigree and stride data suggest the new trip could stretch him.

Star rating **

Trainer's view: Ralph Beckett: "I'm looking forward to stepping him up in trip. He's two-from-two at Goodwood and the nature of the track really suits him well. I was really pleased with his run in the Hardwicke. He was a long way back but finished off really well and that's what we wanted to see. This race looks the obvious move."

Amiloc 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: Ralph Beckett

Phill Anderson’s View: Back to his best when narrowly denied in the Queen Alexandra by Illinois last time but even his best is not good enough to figure in this and he was well held in last year’s weaker renewal.

Star rating *

Owner's view: Richard Brown, Wathnan Racing: "We were delighted with French Master. He ran very well with a significant step up in trip at Ascot when just touched off in the Queen Alexandra. He's significantly back down in trip and up in class, so it's a big ask, but this falls right for him and we're hoping to pick up some of the pieces."

French Master 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Phill Anderson’s View: Sent off favourite for last year’s Goodwood Cup when runner-up to re-opposing stablemate Scandinavia. Their careers have gone different ways since. Scandinavia is now the best stayer around whereas Illinois had to stoop to the Queen Alexandra last time to win, and another supporting role is likely to be the best he can hope for.

Star rating **

Trainer's view: Aidan O'Brien: "Illinois ran respectably the last day at the Curragh and he's an honest sort of stayer who will hopefully run a nice race."

Illinois 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Sean Levey Tnr: A P O'Brien

Phill Anderson’s View: A proper Charlie Johnston horse who was a Group 3 winner as a juvenile and spent last season chasing home Lambourn before missing the second half of the season through injury. Always looked like a potential Cup horse and came on from his return with a 2m Sandown success earlier this month. Has a fair bit to find on bare form but he’s one of the more interesting runners outside the big two.

Star rating ***

Owner's view: Tim Palin, Middleham Park Racing: "We've wanted to stretch him out in distance for a while and the step up to two miles seems to have worked a treat. He deserves his place in the line-up and as long as the ground is not too quick he should give a good account of himself."

Lazy Griff 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Phill Anderson’s View: 2025 St Leger runner-up who won a below-par renewal of the Yorkshire Cup on his return and was sent off at just 8-1 for the Gold Cup at Ascot. Looked like he was about to play some sort of part in the finish on the home turn before folding tamely in the straight. The big question is: was the 24-length defeat solely down to the 2m4f trip? That’s what connections have suggested and, if you agree, there is an each-way case to be made. Backing horses after such heavy defeats is a risky business, especially when they're third favourite.

Star rating ***

Trainer's view: Roger Varian: "We're happy with him. He's had a lovely preparation. We have to believe he didn't stay over two and a half miles at Royal Ascot. He's always shaped like two miles was within his range and I don't see the track as being a problem for him."

Rahiebb 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Ray Dawson Tnr: Roger Varian

Phill Anderson’s View: His scrap with Trawlerman in the Gold Cup at Ascot was intense. Scandinavia came out on top, sealing his place as the best stayer around. Won a lesser renewal of this last season, so he is very difficult to pick holes in, bar the potential for his Ascot battle to leave a mark. There’s also the possibility that he’s still improving so, as even money shots go, he’s rock solid.

Star rating *****

Trainer's view: Aidan O'Brien: "Everything has gone smoothly with him since Ascot. He obviously had a hard race in the Gold Cup, but he's a tough and hardy horse who takes his racing well."

Scandinavia 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

Phill Anderson’s View: The Ascot Gold Cup felt like a passing-of-the-torch moment. Goodwood is a better fit for front-runners and the yard’s recent form is outstanding, so there are two positives for his supporters to hang their hats on. But the younger legs of Scandinavia could ultimately be the deciding factor.

Star rating ****

Trainer's view: Thady Gosden: "He ran a huge race in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot and was only just beaten by a younger horse in Scandinavia. We had to give him 1lb that day, but he lines up here off level weights, which should hopefully help."

Trawlerman 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Phill Anderson’s View: Just the type that the yard will continue to improve and she wasn’t disgraced when fifth in the Ascot Gold Cup. Likely to be ridden to pick up the pieces, which may be no bad thing with plenty of pace on, and she’s 1-1 at Goodwood too.

Star rating ***

Trainer's view: Ed Walker: "I'm surprised she's been so neglected in the betting after such a good run in the Gold Cup. We've put blinkers on, which she trains in every day at home, and it will be interesting to see what effect that has on her. We're hoping they might help her settle. She's in cracking form and she'll love the ground."

Miss Alpilles 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: Ed Walker

Phill Anderson's Goodwood Cup Stakes 1-2-3 prediction

1 Scandinavia

2 Trawlerman

3 Miss Alpilles

More Goodwood intel:

150-1 shock Sussex winner Qirat bidding for first leg of quickfire Goodwood double - but he is not the only Lennox contender with the same target

Level weights, a sharpened-up Trawlerman and a trainer rivalry with plenty riding on it: the Goodwood Cup has everything

Meet the rookie trainer who starts his Goodwood career with a favourite in the opening race

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.