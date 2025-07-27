Godolphin's $950,000 prospect takes William Buick on rare trip to Southwell and Jim Goldie filly bids for quick hat-trick

Ayr: Journey seeks hat-trick for Goldie

Jannas Journey attempts a quickfire hat-trick under Danny Tudhope for in-form trainer Jim Goldie.

Goldie's tally of 14 winners this month means it is one of his best on record, and this four-year-old is responsible for two having scored at Hamilton before winning easily here seven days ago.

She races off 4lb higher and looks to have a good opportunity in the mile handicap (3.30 ), with no other runner having won in their last three starts.

Goldie said: "She's stepping up to a mile, which is a change of script, but she looked like she'd stay when winning last time. We've got the same jockey and we'll drop in and play late, so she should run well. She's in good nick and the yard's ticking away nicely."

Goldie and Tudhope also team up in the 7f handicap (3.00 ) with Kelpie Grey and in the 1m2f handicap (5.15 ) with Dwindling Funds .

Jannas Journey 15:30 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: Jim Goldie

Ayr stat: William Haggas, 100%

The trainer is 2-2 in three-year-old-plus handicaps at the track this season and runs Crown Of Oaks (4.05 )

Crown Of Oaks 16:05 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Cieren Fallon Tnr: William Haggas

Southwell: Buick rides $950,000 son of Justify

William Buick makes a rare visit to the track for one ride, Godolphin two-year-old Key Of Magic in the 7f novice stakes (6.20 ).

The Justify colt fetched $950,000 as a yearling and displayed promise when third on his debut in a hot race at Sandown. He was 5-4 but showed signs of inexperience when fading to finish a length and a quarter third behind stablemate Pacifica Pier .

Key Of Magic 18:20 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

Southwell stat: Julie Camacho 80%

The trainer is 4-5 in three-year-old-plus handicaps at the track this year and saddles Makeen in the mile handicap (6.52 )

Windsor: small but select group for final qualifier

It is the final qualifier for the £75,000 Fitzdares Sprint Series (7.05 ) at Windsor and all seven runners could secure their place in the big handicap on August 11.

Last year the winner and runner-up featured in this qualifier. Elmonjed, who also landed a big pot at York over the weekend, improved from third to win three weeks later, while Amazonian Dream finished second on both occasions.

Only one would miss out as it stands, as a top-six finish is all that is required to qualify. Course-and-distance winner Chief Mankato , 2023 Solario second Inishfallen and last-time-out Newmarket scorer Many A Star were prominent in early betting shows but favourite was Badri , who finished second at Ayr last time to Almeraq.

"He ran a great race at Ayr, he just bumped into a William Haggas improver who could be anything," said trainer Michael Herrington. "He's in great form and ran a good race at Pontefract the time before too, so we're going there with a lot of hope. He goes on most ground and is a very genuine horse."

Badri 19:05 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Lewis Edmunds Tnr: Michael Herrington

Yarmouth: easy Epsom winner bids for valuable pot

A £30,000 pot, and the potential for a £20,000 bonus for some runners, means the 7f novice stakes (2.45 ) has attracted a good field headed by impressive Epsom winner Starlight Time .

Roger Varian has entered him in a number of sales races and would have been delighted by the manner in which he thrashed four rivals at the start of the month.

Following up under a penalty will be no easy task, but the colt, who looks good value considering he cost 14,000gns as a yearling, sets a decent standard.

Starlight Time 14:45 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Silvestre De Sousa Tnr: Roger Varian

