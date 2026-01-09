Get the lowdown on the big Saturday race that could provide Cheltenham Gold Cup and Grand National clues

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

A field of eight is by far the lowest for the Classic Chase, and indeed just the third time the number of runners has not made the teens, since the race was launched in its current form in 2004.

L'Homme Presse gets some, but not all, of the blame. Off 162, he is a prohibitive topweight and the highest-rated runner in the race's history. Even Mr Vango (BHA rating 155) would have been enough to scare off a few of the lower-rated types who sometimes squeeze into the race.

Neither of those two classy sorts is even favourite. Myretown holds a Cheltenham Gold Cup entry, unlike the luminaries at the head of the weights, and remains a potential handicap blot off 142.

He won the Ultima Handicap Chase at last March's Cheltenham Festival with any amount in hand and it is impossible to know how high he might go. He was sent off 4-1 favourite for the Coral Gold Cup, Britain's best handicap chase these days, on his seasonal return but fell before halfway.

The field also contains the most recent winner of the bet365 Gold Cup and two of the last three Welsh National winners. The first of them, Resplendent Grey , needs to recapture the bold jumping of his Sandown win.

Warwick will expose him if he shows any hesitation. Val Dancer , who was third in the Becher Handicap Chase last time, makes the greater appeal out of the Welsh National winners. Nassalam has finished only one of his six races since his 2023 win, although he has had wind surgery since his last run.

It all speaks to a high-quality running, which is thin on numbers as a direct result. The trade-off is that the Classic Chase could provide both Grand National and Gold Cup clues. The last time it came close to that was when Myretown's stablemate One For Arthur went from winning this race to Aintree glory nine years ago.

Race analysis by Keith Melrose

L'Homme team has full faith in top stayer

The team behind L'Homme Presse has every confidence that their star stayer has the stamina to fight it out at the finish of the 3m5f contest.

Runner-up on his seasonal return at Cheltenham last month, the Venetia Williams-trained 11-year-old is set to tackle this trip for the first time. However, he shaped with real promise that this marathon contest will not be an issue when finishing strongly last time.

L'Homme Presse: "We think he'll stay the trip. He's in tip-top condition," says co-owner Andy Edwards Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Co-owner Andy Edwards said: "We think he'll stay the trip. If we didn't, we wouldn't have put him in the race. He did well coming up the Cheltenham hill over three and a quarter miles and this is only two and a half furlongs extra on what is mostly a flat track.

"I was delighted with how he ran on last time after he got boxed in a little bit. He had to pull out the back and come round wide, but the way he came up the hill – and the speed he went at round the bend to catch them – was tremendous. It gave us a lot of hope."

Edwards is expecting the eight-runner contest to be a tough test given the sub-zero temperatures that have hit the track in recent days.

He said: "The ground is soft and, with the possible cold temperatures overnight, it might be very tacky, so it could be a bit of a slog. I think a couple of others in the race would prefer it to be better ground, but we also wouldn't want it tacky because it blunts his speed.

"But we're more than happy with him and he's in tip-top condition. Everyone's very happy with him and it's all systems go."

What they say

Kim Bailey, joint-trainer of Destroytheevidence

It'll be his first run with a visor but he's always been slowly away and hopefully it'll help. I always thought he'd stay and he's never had 10st 2lb on his back – usually he runs with 12st. He's got the ability and it's just a question of whether he'll handle everything, but we're very happy.

Dan Skelton, trainer of Joyeux Machin

He's run very consistently and well for us. We haven’t won with him, but he’s getting close, and I think the longer trip will suit him. Harry Atkins gets on well with him and takes 7lb off. The cheekpieces are on and I hope he runs a big race.

Reporting by Liam Headd

