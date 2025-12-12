Get ready for the beast with a fearsome home reputation to bare his teeth - he could be frightening

If there's one runner capable of tearing apart the December Gold Cup , it has to be Jagwar .

A beast of a horse who has been brought along expertly by joint-trainers Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero, the time has come for Jagwar to bare his teeth – and those inside and outside his camp are in agreement he could be frightening.

The JP McManus-owned six-year-old has always had a fearsome reputation to go with his size and he really started to show his true ability last term when ending his novice-chase season with a Cheltenham Festival success in the Plate and a 4-5 record over fences.

Not seen in action since that festival success in March, everyone has been waiting patiently for him to emerge from the long grass, even more so after he was held back from his intended return in the Paddy Power Gold Cup due to the ground.

Many are convinced Jagwar is a Grade 1 horse in a handicap and he's not even the topweight here. Granted natural progression, surely he is thrown in off a mark of 148.

But those with long memories will recall that despite his win ratio, Jagwar has not been a natural over fences. Jumping is the name of the game, as Majborough painfully reminded McManus just last weekend.

Greenall said: "He's got a big engine, it's just his jumping has let him down a little bit up to now. He's probably entitled to that, though. Because he's so big, it has taken a long time for him to strengthen up and get the hang of it.

"As he goes up the handicap and through the grades, his jumping is going to have to be spot on. That's going to be the key really.

"He was very sloppy over hurdles and always made the odd mistake last season, but he seems to have improved at home. The engine is there, he just needs to put it all together."

The Cheshire stable is operating behind their usual success rate at this time of year, having been held up by a case of strangles in the summer, but a couple of winners this week, including on Friday, shows it is starting to turn a corner. Jagwar might be the only horse in the disappointingly low 11-runner field returning after a layoff, but Greenall is not concerned.

"It's all systems go, he looks great and we're really happy with him," he said. "The rain is coming again but I'm sure the ground will be fine, we just wouldn't want it heavy.

"He'll be ready, He was ready last time having been away for a gallop and he's been away again. He'll improve for the run, but he's definitely fit enough to do himself justice."

Another major positive to Jagwar's chances is that he has shown his liking for this 2m4½f trip on the New course twice before, having also scored on Trials day last January.

It was his Plate victory in deeper company, though, which really illustrated his immense potential. You can't miss the last four fences in a festival race and still win – but he did, and he was going away at the line too. We're only just scratching the surface and it would be no surprise to see his odds continue to shorten towards the off.

Having paid numerous visits to Stockton Hall in recent years, it has always struck me how highly they rate Jagwar. He's up there with Iroko – make no mistake. The dream is the Ryanair and although there is a long way to go to reach that level, it just shows the regard in which he is held.

Jagwar wins last season's Plate with his ears pricked Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Also a fan is Racing Post's betting editor Keith Melrose, who said: "I have to keep my bias in check, as I started swooning over Jagwar when he dismissed Lowry's Bar at Bangor last November, and I haven't stopped since.

"Watch the Plate again. He took a couple of errors in his stride, and still won a red-hot handicap with his ears pricked.

"At the time I spoke to our raceday editor Richard Young, who did the analysis on the Plate. He thought then that the horse could end up in the Gold Cup via the Coral Gold Cup. Now I can't even get Graeme Rodway to play down Jagwar's ability. He's the company sweetheart.

"When a horse does everything so easily, it really is hard not to get carried away because you just don't know where the limit is. Yes, I am biased, but I've reviewed the evidence afresh and I still think Jagwar's talent will carry him into Grade 1s."

