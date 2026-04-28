Gavin Cromwell on Inothewayurthinkin: 'We were happy with him going into Cheltenham, but I’m even happier with him now'

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Can the forgotten one remind us all how good he is? This would be the perfect stage to do just that.

What a glorious resurrection it would be if 2025 Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Inothewayurthinkin were to return to his brilliant best and beat the two best staying chasers in training, one of whom took his crown at Prestbury Park last month in sensational fashion.

It has been such a frustrating season for Gavin Cromwell, who began the campaign with the most exciting staying chaser in training, but form figures of 59F3 tell you all you need to know about the way Inothewayurthinkin's season has gone as he bids for redemption in the Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup.

It looked as though we might not see the eight-year-old again this campaign when he lay still after falling at the last in the Irish Gold Cup, but he produced a vastly improved effort back at the Cheltenham Festival when staying on to take third.

Admittedly, he never landed a glove on Gaelic Warrior and at one stage, with about a circuit to race, it looked as though he might even be pulled up. Yet to have jumped as poorly as he did and be out with the washing in the early stages but still manage to stick at it and finish third is testament to his ability.

The vibes from the Cromwell camp suggest Inothewayurthinkin has improved again and, if he has, you would be a very brave man to bet against him mounting a serious challenge to Gaelic Warrior and Fact To File .

Cromwell said: "We’re taking on four of Willie Mullins'. Inothewayurthinkin was much better in the Cheltenham Gold Cup than he had been all season, even though he didn’t travel at all through the first half of the race.

Inothewayurthinkin (Mark Walsh) leads Galopn Des Champs over the last in the 2025 Gold Cup Credit: Edward Whitaker

"We were happy with him going into Cheltenham, but I’m even happier with him now. He’s been in better form over the past few weeks."

The trainer added: "I think going right-handed will be a positive as he was jumping out to his right at Cheltenham. I’d say his poor form at Punchestown is more down to the fact he’s never raced over his ideal trip there and I wouldn’t see the track being an issue.

"It’s a small field so he shouldn’t be too far off the pace. It’s going to be a difficult test up against Gaelic Warrior and Fact To File, and the big thing will be him keeping his position in the first half of the race and not getting detached.

"They’ll go a right good gallop on the better ground and hopefully he’ll stick close enough to them and stay on well at the finish."

Keith Donoghue is back in the saddle as Mark Walsh has, unsurprisingly, stayed loyal to Fact To File, who was so breathtaking in the Irish Gold Cup, and the jockey thinks Inothewayurthinkin looks and feels better than he has done all season.

Donoghue said: “I can’t wait to get back on him. He seems even better at home now than he did going to Cheltenham. He looks great and all his recent work has been very good.

"Things haven’t gone according to plan over the last few months, but it seems to be coming together at home. We all know what a good horse he is on his day.”

What they say

Willie Mullins, trainer of Champ Kiely, Grangeclare West, Fact To File and Gaelic Warrior

This has the potential to be a real top-class race, just like the John Durkan was, if both of our protagonists, Fact To File and Gaelic Warrior, arrive here at their best. Both appear in great order and I’d be hoping they’ll serve up another thriller. Danny [Mullins] was keen to stay on Champ Kiely, and he has a good record around Punchestown. Hopefully he can pick up some nice prize-money. Grangeclare West unfortunately unseated at the first at Aintree in the National, but doesn’t seem any the worse for that. He’s another whereby it would be great if he could finish in the good money.

Read more:

'It's not a two-horse race and this one could cause a shock' - Johnny Dineen is against both Fact To File and Gaelic Warrior

'I don't think she's finished improving yet' - star mare goes in search of sixth straight win in Grade 1 novice hurdle

Can the Willie Mullins brigade stop Cheltenham hero The Mourne Rambler from doubling up at Punchestown?

'He might be able to spring a surprise' - Tom Segal is backing Gordon Elliott to pull off a Grade 1 upset at Punchestown on Wednesday

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