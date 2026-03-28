Gary and Josh Moore triple-handed in bid to boost fine recent record in juvenile handicap hurdle

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There used to be only one name that came to mind in juvenile hurdles at Ascot and that was Gary Moore. It’s two names now that his son Josh is on the licence, but it doesn’t change the fact that the stable does particularly well in this type of race and loves a winner at this course.

Royal Way took this race for the yard two years ago and last season it was Galactic Charm who represented the Moore team. He finished second behind the favourite Benvoy that day.

This season the Moore yard seems intent on plundering the prize again because they saddle three runners in the shape of Cayman Dancer , The Bellhop and Galactique . However, stable jockey Caoilin Quinn, who has ridden all three recently, is booked to partner Cayman Dancer.

That suggests the lightly raced Sea The Moon gelding is the stable’s main hope and his form backs up that impression. He recorded the third highest adjusted last-time-out Topspeed figure in the field when second at Fontwell recently, a race in which he came home in front.

He lost that race in the stewards’ room, but has a great chance to gain compensation here.

If it’s not to be the Moore team then maybe Paul Nicholls is the man to follow. He has an outstanding record at Ascot at this time of year and won this race with Blueking d’Oroux three years ago. He runs Innamorato this season and Harry Cobden is booked for the ride.

He races off the same mark of 114 as Cayman Dancer but is more exposed, so maybe there will be less improvement forthcoming. However, if anyone can coax more it will be Nicholls.

Analysis by Graeme Rodway

Going report

The ground is good, good to firm in places and Chris Stickels said: "I think the ground will be similar to how it's described at the moment as it'll be generally dry on Sunday."

What they say

Ben Pauling, trainer of Paddockwood and Mojito Des Mottes

We've got two nice chances. Paddockwood was a bit too free last time in the juvenile handicap at the Cheltenham Festival. He's come out of it well. We've done a bit of tightening to Mojito Des Mottes's soft palate after Newbury. He wasn't making a noise but he didn't finish his race off. The pair will be ridden similarly and hopefully come with a wet sail.

Toby Lawes, trainer of Talakan

He's a lovely horse and we think he's got quite a big future. I hope the ground is right for him, he wouldn't want it rattling quick. He got dropped 4lb for his last run at Warwick and I'd have been happy enough coming here off his old mark. Next season we'll go up in trip but he ran well at Ascot before when he needed it, and hopefully he should go well.

Paul Nicholls, trainer of Innamorato

It looks a good race, he ran well at Newbury last time but this looks competitive. He's got form on most ground and should have a chance.

Jamie Snowden, trainer of Senator

He won well last time and looks progressive. He's on a nice handicap mark and hopefully can keep progressing. The only concern would be if the ground was too quick.

Reporting by James Stevens

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