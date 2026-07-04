From Britain to Budapest: Silvestre de Sousa and Harry Davies bid for Classic glory in the 104th Hungarian Derby

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Silvestre de Sousa and Harry Davies are set to do battle with each other for Derby glory in Europe, but not where you would normally expect it to be.

De Sousa and Davies will swap riding in Britain for Budapest on Sunday to take part in the Hungarian Derby – also known as the Magyar Derby – at Kincsem Park. The 1m4f local Group 1 is worth 22 million Hungarian forint, or just over £53,000.

Davies will be breaking new ground when he rides in Hungary for the first time, but it will be a happy return to the country for De Sousa. His last visit there saw him win the Kincsem Dij on the Jane Chapple-Hyam-trained Claymore last September.

Both jockeys are set to ride for trainer Gabor Paizs, with De Sousa on Aranykor and Davies partnering Hanak in the 16-strong field. Adam Szotyori Nagy, Kincsem Park's chief executive, is excited to have secured their presence on Hungarian racing's biggest day.

Kincsem Park: The home of the Hungarian Derby

"We sincerely hope that Silvestre enjoyed his time in Budapest last year and we're delighted he accepted our invitation to return," he said. "His presence further enhances the prestige of the Hungarian Derby and is also a strong endorsement of Hungarian racing. It confirms that Kincsem Park is firmly on the map of European racing.

"We're equally proud to welcome Harry, who has quickly become a role model for the next generation of jockeys. Both are partnering leading contenders in the race."

Davies becomes the latest notable British-based alumnus to ride at Kincsem Park, where Frankie Dettori rode during his European farewell tour three years ago.

Nagy said: "Before the Second World War, British and American jockeys regularly competed in the prestigious races here and we had the honour of welcoming Frankie Dettori, which brought international attention to Kincsem Park.

"Our goal is to continue building on that. Having Silvestre and Harry riding in the Derby is the perfect finishing touch to an already outstanding event."

The two-day festival is unique as the opening day on Saturday stages harness and greyhound racing.

There is also a popular 'Dachshund Derby' among its attractions, before the Hungarian Derby takes centre stage on Sunday. It will be its 104th running.

Nagy said: "The Derby has also been a symbol of Hungarian independence, as Hungary has organised its own Derby continuously since 1921.

"It's the race of races for us, the one that every owner, trainer and jockey dreams of winning. Winning your Derby is a historic achievement and a defining moment in any career."

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