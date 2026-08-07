From a 57-year-old legend to the world's best jockey: Graeme Rodway's Shergar Cup jockey rankings revealed

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The Shergar Cup takes place at Ascot on Saturday and some of the world's best jockeys are in action at the unique raceday. Ahead of the fixture, our deputy betting editor Graeme Rodway has used a combination of SmartView scores and his own ratings to give his pecking order of this year's 12 riders.

12 Frida Valle Skar (SmartView score 50)

Team: Europe

Home nation: Norway

Age: 28

Shergar Cup record: Debutante

Silver Saddle odds: 33-1

Best chance: Crown Board (4.30)

Someone had to be number 12 and SmartView scores point to the Norwegian-born Valle-Skar, who primarily rides in France. She is a big price for the Silver Saddle and does not appear to have the strongest book of rides, but Crown Board should prove a lively outsider in the Mile.

11 Jerry Chau (50)

Team: Hong Kong

Home nation: Hong Kong

Age: 26

Shergar Cup record: Debutant

Silver Saddle odds: 8-1

Best chance: Thunder Call (3.20)

Chau rode more winners than the higher-profile Vincent Ho in Hong Kong last season and is the rising local talent. His relatively low SmartView score almost certainly underestimates his ability and he can strike on hot favourite Thunder Call in the Sprint.

Jerry Chau: has a big chance in the Shergar Cup Sprint aboard Thunder Call Credit: Megan Rose Photography

10 Luke Ferraris (70)

Team: Hong Kong

Home nation: South Africa

Age: 24

Shergar Cup record: Debutant

Silver Saddle odds: 20-1

Best chance: Castle Stuart (2.45)

He might be representing Hong Kong, but Ferraris is a South African who has had a meteoric rise and it will be fascinating to see how he gets on. He has not been gifted the strongest book of rides and that is mirrored by his price for the Silver Saddle, but Castle Stuart should give him a good spin in the Challenge following his good third in the John Smith’s Cup at York.

Luke Ferraris: Hong Kong-based rider is 20-1 for the Silver Saddle Credit: Megan Rose Photography

9 Yutaka Take (80)

Team: Rest of the World

Home nation: Japan

Age: 57

Shergar Cup record: Eight appearances (four wins)

Silver Saddle odds: 50-1

Best chance: Royal Poetry (3.55)

What a story it would be if Take, 57, could make a Shergar Cup splash at his age. I was only 11 when I saw him ride White Muzzle to finish second behind King’s Theatre in the 1994 King George and he is back at that track 32 years later. 50-1 for the Silver Saddle, anyone?

Yutaka Take: can the rider bag a Shergar Cup winner?

8 Marie Velon (88)

Team: Europe

Home nation: France

Age: 27

Shergar Cup record: One appearance (no wins)

Silver Saddle odds: 20-1

Best chance: All Ways Glamorous (1.35)

The French rider is probably best known for her Group 1 heroics aboard Iresine and she has established herself as one of the leading riders in France. Her Silver Saddle hopes probably also rest on a flying start on board the hat-trick-seeking course winner All Ways Glamorous.

7 Suraj Narredu (88)

Team: Rest of the World

Home nation: India

Age: 41

Shergar Cup record: One appearance (one win)

Silver Saddle odds: 10-1

Best chance: Fandom (1.35)

Narredu was among the winners last year when steering Fireblade to victory in the Stayers and the Indian rider has a huge chance in the same race this year with Marnier. Anyone taking the 10-1 on him for the Silver Saddle will be hoping for a flying start aboard Fandom in the first.

Suraj Narredu: enjoyed a memorable day at the Shergar Cup last year Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

6 Saffie Osborne (88)

Team: Great Britain and Ireland

Home nation: Britain

Age: 24

Shergar Cup record: One appearance (two wins)

Silver Saddle odds: 100-30

Best chance: Hoseki (3.55)

It shows the strength of the British and Irish team that the captain can be considered weakest, but that is all relative. Osborne has had an outstanding season and has not stopped improving, so will be hoping her fine year continues with Shergar Cup success on Hoseki in the Classic.

Saffie Osborne: captains the Great Britain & Ireland team

5 Vincent Ho (88)

Team: Hong Kong

Home nation: Hong Kong

Age: 36

Shergar Cup record: One appearance (one win)

Silver Saddle odds: 33-1

Best chance: Frances Ethel (2.45)

Ho has been one of the leading jockeys in Hong Kong for a long time, but he suffered a bad fall last year and it has been a lengthy road to recovery. He remains a star, but needs to reestablish himself on the world stage and bids to do that on Frances Ethel in the Challenge.

4 Jamie Melham (88)

Team: Rest of the World

Home nation: Australia

Age: 31

Shergar Cup record: One appearance (no wins)

Silver Saddle odds: 14-1

Best chance: Cerulean Bay (4.30)

Best known to British punters for her Melbourne Cup victory aboard Half Yours last year and there is no doubt the Australian is among the best jockeys in the world. She has a strong book, with Stem a lively outsider in the Challenge, but her standout chance is Cerulean Bay in the Mile.

Jamie Melham: Melbourne Cup-winning rider Credit: Megan Rose Photography

3 Dylan Browne McMonagle (90)

Team: Great Britain and Ireland

Home nation: Ireland

Age: 23

Shergar Cup record: Debutant

Silver Saddle odds: 5-1

Best chance: Night Breeze (2.45)

One of the rising stars of the saddle, the Irishman had an outstanding week at Glorious Goodwood and comes into the Shergar Cup full of confidence. McMonagle appears to have his biggest chance on Night Breeze, who bids to follow up last season’s win in the Challenge.

Night Breeze (near): won at last year's Shergar Cup meeting Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

2 Christophe Lemaire (95)

Team: Europe

Home nation: France

Age: 47

Shergar Cup record: Two appearances (no wins)

Silver Saddle odds: 8-1

Best chance: Bolo Neighs (1.35)

Lemaire would have been the headline act had Moore not been at Ascot and the leading French jockey adds some Gallic flair to the afternoon. He will be hoping to get off to a flyer on Bolo Neighs, who has strong course form and aims for a second Ascot win in the opener.

1 Ryan Moore (100)

Team: Great Britain and Ireland

Home nation: Britain

Age: 42

Shergar Cup record: One appearance (two wins)

Silver Saddle odds: 9-4

Best chance: Shrimp Shady (2.10)

It is great to see the man many regard as the best in the world back at the Shergar Cup, and the bookmakers take no chances, making him favourite for the Silver Saddle. His best chance is on Shrimp Shady in the Stayers for Andrew Balding, who often targets this meeting.

Read more:

Bookies expect Ryan Moore to deliver in the Shergar Cup - but which jockeys hold the aces in each race?

Everything you need to know about the Shergar Cup: teams, jockeys, format, how the points work and who to watch

The remarkable and harrowing story of Shergar - a Derby record, a £10 million stallion, a killing nobody was ever held to account for

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