From 10-1 into clear favourite and in the right stall - bookies could take another bashing in one of the week's biggest handicaps

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Ten years ago, Franklin D pulled off one of the mighty Glorious Goodwood gambles when edging home in a desperate finish to the Golden Mile.

A handicap blot, the four-year-old Franklin D was aided by being drawn in stall one and returned the 7-4 favourite having been 4-1 on the morning of the race. Bookmakers estimated the damage done by punters ran well into seven figures.

Why mention this? Well, a decade on from that contest there is another unexposed four-year-old who has been attracting significant market support and will be breaking from stall one in the Coral Golden Mile.

Beagle Bay , trained by Ralph Beckett for Anthony Ramsden and John and Leslie Malone, might not be coming into the race as obviously well handicapped as Franklin D, who would have shouldered 13lb more than his racing weight if the Golden Mile had not been an early closer, but his progressive profile, connections and conditions have captured the attention of plenty of bettors.

David Stevens, head of racing PR for Coral, said: “Beagle Bay was a 10-1 chance at the start of the week, and had been steadily backed since then, but it was following Wednesday's draw that he joined Indalo at the head of the betting as 5-1 joint favourites.

“With stall one considered a big plus, he has continued to attract support, to the point he is currently the clear 4-1 favourite.”

The one niggle those backing Beagle Bay may have is the ground. On Coral-Eclipse day at Sandown, he was withdrawn due to the good to firm, good in places going with a GoingStick reading of 6.9. The going description was the same at Goodwood on Thursday as it was at Sandown, but with a firmer GoingStick reading of 7.4.

Stevens added: “His withdrawal from the Coral Challenge last time on account of good to firm going would perhaps be of some concern to his backers.”

Analysis: draw signal remains strong

The Golden Mile has long been known as the biggest draw race among the major British handicaps. A couple of winners from stalls 18 and 21 in recent years shook that impression a little, but the signal remains strong.

A horse drawn in stalls one to five over the last ten years has won three times as often as a random runner. The trend gets a lot weaker when you consider the first four finishers, though. In this case a horse drawn in the lowest five stalls appears 31 per cent more often than you would expect if the draw had no effect.

To be clear, that is still a big edge. The market allows for it too. Over the last ten years, the stall which has housed the favourite has been as follows: seven, ten/13 (joint-favourites), three, three, three, two, nine, two/three, nine, and one.

At the time of writing, all horses in this year's race at single-figure prices also have a single-figure draw. Favourite Beagle Bay is in stall one, although he owes his position to more than just that slice of luck. He is unexposed after just five starts, and has won both of his runs in handicaps. He is by New Bay out of a mare who came within a neck of getting black type at this track, so he has further upside from a mark of 94.

Analysis by Keith Melrose

What they say

David O’Meara, trainer of Cerulean Bay and Darkness

Cerulean Bay likes the course, having won there twice. He’s drawn a little wide, but I hope that’s not too much of an inconvenience. Darkness is wider again but won a nice race at the course over seven last year and goes well at the course.

William Muir, joint-trainer of Ebt’s Guard

He’s in good shape, the form of his races this year is working out well and he just needs that bit of luck to win one of these races. He’s drawn low, which should be an advantage, but with no cutaway in place you can’t be so sure.

Indalo: consistent performer Credit: GROSSICK RACING 07710461723

Roger Varian, trainer of Indalo

He's been an admirable horse on his last few starts. He's put together a string of good performances and still looks progressive. This is a different kind of test. He handles all ground but looks to really appreciate a stiff mile on faster surfaces. We'll have to see how he handles that.

David Menuisier, trainer of Tribal Chief

He’s been in good form all season. The big flaw for him is he doesn’t come out of the stalls very quickly and it’s a bad habit. He will run a good race as long as he doesn’t waste too much time at the start.

Jonathan Portman, trainer of Two Tempting

He missed May and June with a setback, and it has been a little bit of a rush to get him back for this race at top fitness. He’s well, but an extra ten days might have helped. I’m happy with him and he ran well in the race two years ago, so we’ve targeted him at it since.

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