Friendly Soul survived her Haydock hole ordeal - but can she recover to win the Duke of Cambridge?

Friendly Soul was the victim of Haydock's hole last month but could get her racing career back on track in the Duke of Cambridge following the incident which could have sent her to the paddocks.

The five-year-old was sent off favourite on her return from 594 days off through injury and was looking as if she would be involved in the finish of a Listed contest until disaster struck, an incident which has forced four meetings at Haydock to be moved while an investigation continues.

She put her front foot into what John Gosden called a "well-disguised trap" at Haydock, but was quickly pulled up by champion jockey Oisin Murphy and no lasting damage was done.

Oisin Murphy: will take the ride once more for John Gosden's mare Credit: Edward Whitaker

The George Strawbridge-owned mare has since enjoyed a racecourse gallop at the Newmarket July course under Murphy when she appeared fresh and well despite her recent travails.

The owner’s European bloodstock adviser Tom Goff said: “It was not a great day at the office for her at Haydock, which was a shock for everybody. She had been off for 18 months and John and Thady had identified that race as one to bring her back in en route to Royal Ascot."

He added: "The positives we can take from there are that she was travelling very well before the incident and had still not been asked any questions. This is a drop back in trip to a mile and she obviously won over further in 2024.

"I see Blue Bolt is favourite, quite justifiably, but Friendly Soul won the Valiant Stakes there [Ascot] as a three-year-old and we have Oisin Murphy back on board so we’ll give it a go.“

Analysis: Friendly Soul has questions to answer in deep race

This Group 2 over a mile on the round course for fillies and mares aged four and older has been dominated by four-year-olds in recent years, with 11 of the last 12 winners coming from that age group. Another notable trend is that John and Thady Gosden have won the race four times in the last six seasons.

Friendly Soul is therefore an obvious place to start as their sole representative. Her return from 594 days off the track can be readily excused, as she took a misstep on a course that had its later races abandoned at Haydock. She was travelling well enough at the time and has clear form claims, but still leaves you with questions after such an absence and over a trip likely short of her best.

Blue Bolt heads the market and had the reopposing Kon Tiki behind when making a winning reappearance over this trip in a Listed race at Goodwood. She finished runner-up behind Fallen Angel in the Sun Chariot as she progressed with every start last season. She is impossible to leave out of calculations, particularly with further improvement possible.

Blue Bolt (pink cap): heads the market for day two's Duke Of Cambridge Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Kon Tiki most likely needed that Goodwood outing, having been off for 316 days, and is capable of better. Her form comprised three wins, including a Listed contest last year, before a creditable seventh in the Group 1 Coronation Stakes over course and distance. After just five starts, she has more to offer and may be capable of turning around that Goodwood form, having raced keenly early on.

These three alone would make for enough of a betting market, but this year's race runs even deeper. It brings together runners as disparate as Catalina Delcarpio , who has been built up slowly by Paddy Twomey after going off favourite for last year's Ribblesdale at this meeting over much further, and Godspeed . The latter filly has run in Group 1s on three of her eight starts. She has done her best work at slightly lower levels, winning a Group 2 around this time last year.

Jancis (left): beats Cathedral (purple) to win the Dahlia Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

We also have a reprisal of the Dahlia Stakes form, with first and second Jancis and Cathedral set to lock horns again. Cathedral has legitimate claims of reversing that form after racing prominently off a strong pace, while Jancis benefited from being held up towards the rear. Neither should be inconvenienced if the ground is as quick as expected, least of all Cathedral as she was fourth in last year's Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf.

Analysis by Henry Thorner

What they say

Paddy Twomey, trainer of Catalina Delcarpio

I think the race will suit her. She came forward nicely to win at Leopardstown and I expect her to come forward again from that and run a very good race.

Richard Hills, assistant racing manager to Shadwell, owners of Falakeyah

She’s back in trip and is going around a bend which will help her. Tom Marquand takes the ride and he went in and rode her work the other day so knows the filly.

Richard Brown, adviser to Wathnan Racing, owners of Godspeed

It’s her first run for us. James [Doyle] went and rode her a piece of work at Chantilly on Derby day and was taken with her. Her form has a solid look to it but it’s a deep race as you would expect. She’s got a good turn of foot and we're looking forward to seeing her run.

Jane Chapple-Hyam, trainer of Kon Tiki

She enjoyed a racecourse gallop at the July course recently and I’m pleased with her improvement since her comeback second at Goodwood.

Kon Tiki: bids to reverse the placings from Goodwood Credit: Edward Whitaker

Tony Elliott, founder of the Rogues Gallery, owners of Noche Clasica

It’s a race we’ve won before and because of that we wanted to have a go again. We do think this race will suit her although I am a little worried about the ground. She ran well against a good horse of Joseph O’Brien’s last time and is drawn well. It’ll be hard to beat the favourite but this will tell us more about her and we do think she’s talented.

Charlie Fellowes, trainer of Shes Perfect

She hated the soft ground at Epsom last time but has looked a picture at home since and hopefully can bounce back on this quicker surface, which she will love.

Reporting by David Milnes

Read these next:

'Well-camouflaged trap' - sympathetic John Gosden suggests how more Haydock drama could be avoided after his mare stepped in hole

'The stiff uphill finish will be perfect for him' - why this horse can win on day two of Royal Ascot

'John Gosden is a much better trainer than me' - inside the Daryz and Ombudsman camps as Ascot gears up for a right royal rumble

Race of the week: we asked four top judges who will win when Daryz, Ombudsman, Minnie Hauk and co clash in Prince of Wales's?

The Windsor Castle has an all-new look - but will Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore hold the key again?

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.