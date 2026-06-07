Four Listed races to note on Sunday - featuring a Group 1 winner, 500,000gns buy and an old Haggas favourite

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It is a busy day of racing in Britain and Ireland on Sunday, so we have singled out four races worth keeping an eye on . . .

3.27 Navan

Irish Stallion Farms EBF Hill of Tara Stakes (Listed), 1m1f

This €50,000 contest has attracted a healthy 12 runners, headlined by Group 1 winner Hotazhell , who will have his first outing since finishing down the field in last year's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

The Jessica Harrington-trained four-year-old, who landed the Futurity Trophy at Doncaster in 2024, failed to win in his three-year-old campaign, when his trips included a close fourth in the Saratoga Derby and tenth at Longchamp in October.

Among the opposition is the Joseph O'Brien-trained Wemightakedlongway , a Group 3 course winner who was last seen finishing third in a Listed race at Haydock last month.

Aidan O'Brien saddles Group 1 fourth Isaac Newton and Flushing Meadows , while Geryon and Hazdann , who returns from a 14-month layoff, add depth to this intriguing affair.

3.35 Goodwood

Weatherbys/British EBF Agnes Keyser Fillies' Stakes (Listed), 1m2f

This race has produced several smart horses in the past few years and there could be one or two worth keeping an eye on this time.

The 2018 winner Sea Of Class went on to land the Irish Oaks and Yorkshire Oaks and finish a short-neck runner-up to Enable in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe. Creative Flair (2021) and Stay Alert (2022) both followed their wins with Group 2 and Group 3 triumphs and Waardah used her victory last year as a stepping stone to winning the Group 2 Lillie Langtry Stakes at Glorious Goodwood.

Three-time runner-up Sacred Ground and Light Of Paris , a 500,000gns purchase who won at Ascot last time, are two to note from the John and Thady Gosden stable. Group 2 fourth Rose Ghaiyyath was tenth of 19 in the 1,000 Guineas on her seasonal return.

Sacred Ground (left) finishes second to Esna in the Listed fillies' trial at Newbury last time Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

4.02 Navan

Darley Irish EBF Kooyonga Stakes (Listed), 1m

La Fogata made a promising stable debut for Donnacha O'Brien at Naas, finishing a close second in the Listed Oaks trial, and could enhance her Classic claims with a dominant performance here.

Like La Fogata, the Aidan O'Brien-trained Drop Dead Gorgeous has an entry for next month's Irish Oaks. She steps back to a mile here after finishing last of nine in the Group 3 Gallinule Stakes. She is also entered in the Coronation, Pretty Polly and Eclipse Stakes.

4.45 Goodwood Tapster Stakes (Listed), 1m4f

This Listed event has been won by plenty of experienced campaigners in recent years and the ten-year-old Hamish is going for back-to-back victories.

He defeated Military Academy by a neck 12 months ago on his first start of last season and he faces five rivals as he resumes here again. He was a Group 3 winner at Newbury on his final start of 2025.

Hamish (left) wins last year's Tapster Stakes at the age of nine Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Mirage Dancer and Hukum both won this race on their way to Group 1 success and four-year-old Tenability has the potential to progress further for William Haggas.

The son of Frankel won four of his seven outings last season and had a creditable start to this campaign when beaten just a length into third in the Group 3 John Porter Stakes at Newbury.

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