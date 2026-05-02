Four horses to watch on ITV's undercard - including a potential Lockinge super sub and the Cambridgeshire's biggest eyecatcher

Saturday's ITV itinerary leading into the feature 2,000 Guineas is stacked. Tipster Robbie Wilders profiles four horses to watch across the undercard races from Newmarket, Goodwood and Thirsk.

The narrow deficit between high-class handicapper and Group horse in the sprint division makes Double Rush a near certainty to be contesting better races than Newmarket's 6f Betfred Handicap before long.

Double Rush was backed off the boards when powering to a near five-length victory in a good time on his stable debut for Andrew Balding over course and distance at the Craven meeting, preserving his unbeaten record on the Rowley Mile.

A 5lb penalty for that runaway strike means Double Rush is 8lb well-in on his second run for Balding and the race he won has a rich history.

The son of Blue Point, who could even strip fitter for his return, recorded a 7lb higher Racing Post Rating than More Thunder did when landing the 2025 running.

That horse was a Group 2 winner just four months later and it is no surprise to see Double Rush holds a Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes entry.

Balding said: "It's always tricky knowing when you back up two weeks after a brilliant performance, whether there's an element of bounce or danger, but I couldn't be happier with him at home."

Eyes should also be fixed on Goodwood for the Conqueror Fillies' Stakes. This is an above-average Listed race as we have two proven Group 1 performers in the field.

Shes Perfect was first past the post in the Poule d'Essai des Pouliches before losing the race in the stewards' room, while Blue Bolt signed off the previous campaign by claiming second in the Sun Chariot Stakes.

Perhaps Blue Bolt will go to another level this term. The Blue Point filly was still a maiden at the time Shes Perfect almost bagged a Classic, and she rewarded Andrew Balding's patience by ascending through the ranks rapidly.

The time of Fallen Angel's Sun Chariot win was lightning-fast and Blue Bolt pulled well clear of the third.

She holds a Lockinge Stakes entry and, who knows, perhaps she could fill the Field Of Gold-shaped void at Newbury for the same owners. Sex-restricted races present her with a better chance of a Group 1 breakthrough, though.

Balding said: "We've been very happy with her, and there's no doubt she looks big and well and will come on for the run. Her work's been good and she's got a strong line of form from last year, so we'd give her every chance."

Blue Bolt 14:05 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Colin Keane Tnr: Andrew Balding

The Suffolk Stakes at Newmarket has a decent each-way shape to it and this could be the time to catch Erzindjan for Terry Kent.

Erzindjan proved his ability to go well first time out when registering a cracking fourth in the John Smith's Cup at York last July, faring best of those who came from off the pace.

The eight-year-old's fourth in the Cambridgeshire over the Suffolk course and distance two runs later also deserved upgrading. The first three were drawn on the other side of the track and he beat the 11 rivals in his group by a wide margin.

You suspect this has been the long-term plan and he's only 1lb higher than for his stellar Cambridgeshire run.

A sub-par effort in a Listed race when last seen can be ignored and he will be happier back among handicappers. If the leaders go a solid pace, this hold-up performer could be in pole position to take advantage.

Erzindjan 14:20 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Ray Dawson Tnr: T J Kent

The Thirsk Hunt Cup is another super-competitive event on the ITV broadcast and James Tate holds a strong hand with four-year-olds City Of Poets and Blue Rc.

Both colts are on upward curves, but City Of Poets must find extra in a new grade and this could be the consistent Blue Rc's day.

Connor Beasley's mount ran to Racing Post Ratings of 104 and 106 when first and second in two Class 2 handicaps on the all-weather this year and his Official mark of 99 catches the eye on his turf return.

It would be premature to pigeon-hole Blue Rc as superior on synthetics, given he is two from three on turf, with his sole defeat coming in a deep Doncaster novice sprint under a penalty.

Blue Rc was an impressive winner on his sole start at the track last June and should go close if his latest Newcastle outing, his first in three months, has brought him forward.

Blue Rc 14:40 Thirsk View Racecard Jky: Connor Beasley Tnr: James Tate

Read more:

The dogs have been barking about Bow Echo on the Newmarket gallops - and George Boughey is making similarly positive noises

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.