Four contests to savour at Fairyhouse as bumper star Bambino Fever bids to get back to winning ways

Proactif and Macho Man put huge reputations on the line

Gordon Elliott's seven-time Grade 1 winner Teahupoo is the star graduate of the opening 2m four-year-old hurdle (12.00) , while Willie Mullins has saddled the winner in two of the last three years and is responsible for two runners who carry big reputations this year.

Paul Townend takes the ride on Macho Man and he could be another very smart juvenile in the Donnelly silks. He had one start in France for Gabriel Leenders and put up an impressive performance in powering five lengths clear at Auteuil in October. A half-brother to the useful Invictus Machin, he is already 14-1 for the Triumph Hurdle and many will be expecting a winning start to his career with Closutton.

Teahupoo: past winner Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

However, he faces a stablemate with a remarkably similar profile in Proactif , who scored over the same course and distance as Macho Man by six lengths in September and has since been snapped up by JP McManus. He's also a 14-1 shot for the big one in March so this is a contest with the potential to cause ructions in the ante-post market.

Fever likely to get back on track

Bambino Fever was the dominant force in the bumper division last season, when she landed a spring treble at Leopardstown, Cheltenham and Punchestown, and she bids to get off the mark over hurdles in the 2m2f mares' maiden hurdle (12.30) after losing her unbeaten record when turned over at 1-4 at Naas last month.

The Jukebox Jury mare travelled powerfully that day but could not get the better of Oldschool Outlaw, a smart prospect in her own right, while the well-held third has since come out and won her maiden at Clonmel. The defeat did not dent her reputation much and she is still 3-1 favourite to land the Mares' Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Bambino Fever: won the Champion Bumper Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

She will be a similar price on Saturday as she was at Naas but should get the job done with no rival of the calibre of Oldschool Outlaw in opposition. Cornelienne and Miss Doyenne are promising but it would be asking a lot for them to overturn the favourite.

Banbou can continue to progress over fences

The 2m1f beginners' chase (2.15) will feature another Willie Mullins-trained favourite in Karoline Banbou , who showed plenty on her debut over fences when second to Jacob's Ladder at this track last time.

Last season, she landed her maiden hurdle at this track before going on to run a cracker when fourth in the Mares' Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham. She wasn't in the same form at Fairyhouse or Punchestown but it was a bright start to chasing last time.

She is a 66-1 shot to land the Mares' Chase in March in a division that looks particularly strong this season. She does have a couple of useful rivals to contend with here, namely Koori Star, who ran a fine race when runner-up in a competitive handicap.

Red-hot bumper

There are a couple of intriguing types in the closing 2m bumper (3.24) who could announce themselves as big players in that sphere.

Gordon Elliott saddles two, including point-to-point graduate Detroit Maverick , who ran out a three-length winner at Ballynock in April. Doctor Elvis is returning from a big layoff having not run since November 2023 when he was third behind Predators Gold at Punchestown.

Anthony McCann's Martymill caught the eye when fourth in what looked a very hot bumper at Fairyhouse on his debut, while Silver Salute put in a very encouraging debut when seventh behind Murat at Leopardstown over hurdles.

The Wager went into many notebooks when runner-up to Santo Sospir at Punchestown 11 months ago and he is a fascinating runner now switched from Pat Doyle to Willie Mullins.

