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Bow Echo, Gstaad and Opera Ballo among 12 declared for star-studded Sussex Stakes - who wins Wednesday's Group 1?
Summary
- Bow Echo, Gstaad and Opera Ballo all feature in a star-studded field of 12 for the Visit Qatar Sussex Stakes after Monday's declaration stage
- Glorious Goodwood gets under way tomorrow with the Group 1 Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup Stakes the feature race on the card
- Over in Ireland, the Galway festival kicks off this afternoon with a seven-race card
- The feature race is the Connacht Hotel (Q.R.) Handicap (6.40), which is restricted to amateur riders
- RACECARDS | INTEL | TIPS | RESULTS
- Get in touch: liveblog@racingpost.com
Summary
- Bow Echo, Gstaad and Opera Ballo all feature in a star-studded field of 12 for the Visit Qatar Sussex Stakes after Monday's declaration stage
- Glorious Goodwood gets under way tomorrow with the Group 1 Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup Stakes the feature race on the card
- Over in Ireland, the Galway festival kicks off this afternoon with a seven-race card
- The feature race is the Connacht Hotel (Q.R.) Handicap (6.40), which is restricted to amateur riders
- RACECARDS | INTEL | TIPS | RESULTS
- Get in touch: liveblog@racingpost.com
And the betting for Wednesday's big race...
Visit Qatar Sussex Stakes (Wednesday, 4.10)
Paddy Power: 6-5 Bow Echo, 11-4 Gstaad, 7-2 Opera Ballo, 14 Ten Bob Tony, 20 Zavateri, 25 Puerto Rico, 33 Lake Forest, 40 Docklands, Never So Brave, Seagulls Eleven, 50 Qirat, 200 Dorset
You won't be getting 150-1 on Qirat this year...
Full field for the Sussex Stakes
Group 1 Visit Qatar Sussex Stakes (Wednesday, 4.10)
Docklands James Doyle
Lake Forest Cieren Fallon
Never So Brave PJ McDonald
Opera Ballo William Buick
Qirat Colin Keane
Seagulls Eleven Oisin Murphy
Ten Bob Tony Kieran Shoemark
Bow Echo Billy Loughnane
Dorset Jockey tbc
Gstaad Jockey tbc
Puerto Rico Jockey tbc
Zavateri Charlie Bishop
Goodwood day two declarations
The first order of business today - declarations for day two of Glorious Goodwood.
There's no drama to report in the feature, the Sussex Stakes, with all 12 remaining in contention declared, headed, of course, by the unbeaten Bow Echo.
We'll have the full field for you next.
Get in touch
I want to hear from you throughout the day!
Any big fancies or views for the week ahead, please do let me know.
Email: liveblog@racingpost.com
Good morning and welcome to the live blog
It is a massive week, absolutely massive. There is so much racing that there is something for everyone.
From Goodwood to Galway and jumpers to the Flat, the two festivals are going to be superb.
Galway gets us rolling today before Goodwood joins the action tomorrow.
Stick with me and I'll bring you plenty of news, insight and analysis throughout the day.