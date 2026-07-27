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Bow Echo, Gstaad and Opera Ballo among 12 declared for star-studded Sussex Stakes - who wins Wednesday's Group 1?

Summary
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Summary

And the betting for Wednesday's big race...

Visit Qatar Sussex Stakes (Wednesday, 4.10)
Paddy Power: 6-5 Bow Echo, 11-4 Gstaad, 7-2 Opera Ballo, 14 Ten Bob Tony, 20 Zavateri, 25 Puerto Rico, 33 Lake Forest, 40 Docklands, Never So Brave, Seagulls Eleven, 50 Qirat, 200 Dorset

You won't be getting 150-1 on Qirat this year...

Full field for the Sussex Stakes

Opera Ballo: Appleby's last winner
Opera Ballo: declared for the SussexCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Group 1 Visit Qatar Sussex Stakes (Wednesday, 4.10)

Docklands James Doyle
Lake Forest Cieren Fallon
Never So Brave PJ McDonald
Opera Ballo William Buick
Qirat Colin Keane
Seagulls Eleven Oisin Murphy
Ten Bob Tony Kieran Shoemark
Bow Echo Billy Loughnane
Dorset Jockey tbc
Gstaad Jockey tbc
Puerto Rico Jockey tbc
Zavateri Charlie Bishop

Goodwood day two declarations

The first order of business today - declarations for day two of Glorious Goodwood.

There's no drama to report in the feature, the Sussex Stakes, with all 12 remaining in contention declared, headed, of course, by the unbeaten Bow Echo.

We'll have the full field for you next.

Get in touch

I want to hear from you throughout the day!

Any big fancies or views for the week ahead, please do let me know.

Email: liveblog@racingpost.com

Good morning and welcome to the live blog

Bow Echo: star of the week
Bow Echo: star of the weekCredit: Edward Whitaker

It is a massive week, absolutely massive. There is so much racing that there is something for everyone.

From Goodwood to Galway and jumpers to the Flat, the two festivals are going to be superb.

Galway gets us rolling today before Goodwood joins the action tomorrow.

Stick with me and I'll bring you plenty of news, insight and analysis throughout the day.