Five trainers worth keeping on side at the Shergar Cup - including the stable operating at an eye-catching 75 per cent strike-rate

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

The Shergar Cup is billed as a fascinating clash between jockeys from around the world, but any great rider is only as good as the horse at their disposal.

With £85,000 in prize-money on offer for five of Saturday's competitive handicaps, plus £100,000 for the concluding Shergar Cup Mile, it is not just the jockeys who are taking the Shergar Cup seriously, and certain trainers have also made this meeting a valuable pit stop amid a busy season.

There are 39 yards set to be represented at Ascot's Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup, and with most riders due to sit on the horses for the first time on Saturday, it may pay to note the trainers with a proven record at this unique event.

Andrew Balding is enjoying one of the best seasons of his career, and while he is a potent force in Group 1 company, he is equally dangerous at the Shergar Cup.

The Kingsclere trainer has the joint-best record in the Shergar Cup with seven winners, six of which have come in the past decade, and he has thrown plenty of ammunition at the fixture too, with 43 runners since 2016.

Andrew Balding: is enjoying a fine season Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Balding sent out the most runners last year, with six horses, but came home without a winner, and will aim to right that wrong with five guaranteed chances on Saturday.

Chief among his team is Shrimp Shady , a four-year-old colt who will be the ride of Ryan Moore in the Shergar Cup Stayers (2.10 ). Balding gave the favourite a perfect prep when winning a 2m½f handicap at Newbury last month, which was the same contest that stablemate Ranch Hand contested before striking at the Shergar Cup two years ago.

The Shergar Cup would not be complete without the inclusion of Ian Williams, who has fielded almost as many runners as Balding over the years.

In the past decade Williams has sent out 39 runners, winning just once when Night Breeze justified favouritism under Robbie Dolan in the Shergar Cup Challenge 12 months ago.

The six-year-old is back again for the 1m4f contest (2.45 ) but Williams could be on track for his best-ever showing at the meeting with seven guaranteed runners and three reserves, ensuring he has a full hand in this year's running.

Night Breeze: back again for Ian Williams Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos) The trainer saddles another market leader in Ozat , who has disappointed in big handicaps this season but has the plum booking of Ryan Moore to help his chances in the Shergar Cup Mile ( 4.30 ). Reserve runner Beylerbeyi , the current ante-post second favourite for the Ebor, is another one to note if he ends up taking his place in the Stayers.

William Haggas may not have sent out quite as many runners as Williams or Balding, but he has used this fixture as a platform for some smart horses and could do so again this year.

The trainer has had four Shergar Cup winners from 22 runners this decade, with subsequent Listed winner Tenability the latest to add to his record when winning last year's Shergar Cup Classic.

William Haggas: has a good record at the Shergar Cup Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Haggas fields four runners for the second year in a row and has once again brought horses with the potential for even greater things. Sprint (3.20 ) contender Thunder Call has improved with each run this season and Hoseki is on track to complete a four-timer under Saffie Osborne in the Shergar Cup Classic (3.55 ). Heritage handicap winner Bullet Point (4.30 ) is another one to watch from Haggas's deadly team.

William Muir and Chris Grassick may not be obvious big players at the Shergar Cup, but their record shows that when they do send a runner, it is best to take notice.

The joint-trainers have saddled just four horses at the Shergar Cup this decade but have walked away with three winners, most recently with Ebt's Guard in last year's Shergar Cup Mile (4.30 ).

Ebt's Guard: one of two runners for Muir and Grassick at Ascot Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The five-year-old scored last year under Swedish jockey Per-Anders Graberg, and is back for more with Shergar Cup-winning rider Suraj Narredu on board. Muir and Grassick also have Blue Hercules , a recent course-and-distance second, in the Classic.

A select few Irish trainers send their runners to the Shergar Cup and Jessica Harrington has fared better than most, with three winners this decade from just six runners.

It is a particularly impressive strike-rate for the yard considering their runners tend to be overlooked, with two of their winners striking at 14-1 (Jungle Cove in 2022) and 12-1 (Going Remote in 2024).

Harrington fields just one runner this time around but he is not a forlorn hope in the Classic, as Pierre Grosse was close to winning on his most recent start at the Curragh over this trip. Cheekpieces have been added on and South African jockey Luke Ferraris picks up the ride for the Hong Kong team this weekend.

Read more:

Everything you need to know about the Shergar Cup: teams, jockeys, format, how the points work and who to watch

'I'd say I'm a fairly undeserving captain!' - Saffie Osborne eyes Shergar Cup glory alongside Ryan Moore and Dylan Browne McMonagle

Access a world beyond the finishing line with Racing Post+ . Our award-winning journalists, led by the industry’s most respected voices, bring you closer to the stables and the inner circles of the sport.

and get unlimited access to our top-class content, all for just £32.75 a month.

This offer is available only to new and returning customers. Subscription will auto-renew at full price unless you call our cancellation line to cancel. Sign up now.